It was a loud night with numerous severe weather warnings for mostly hail moving through many areas of the region. Overall though it was just a lower end line of storms that moved through the region. Some areas didn’t get a drop of rain, other areas across northern MO had some pretty good rains. Winds weren’t too big of an issue for most of the storms.

What was interesting to me though is the number of “hooks” on radar that were apparent. Those are one of the “tells” to rotating storms and potential tornadoes. So the storms were rotating. The saving grace overnight, and the reason why there were no tornadoes…an outflow of rain cooled air jumped ahead of the line of storms coming in. That effectively killed the tornadic potential.

I counted at least 2 decent hooks just going over Lawrence last night.

So were were sort of lucky about how things worked out.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and cool. Temperatures in the lower 50s with blustery winds for most of the day dropping off later.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly with some frost possible. Lows in the upper 20s…some mid 20s are possible in some areas

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 60s

Friday: Nice with highs well into the 60s

Discussion:

A busy night but I guess if we’re going to have a line of storms come through a weakening line is the way to do it.

The storms developed in the late afternoon and early evening across NW MO and gradually developed down through NE KS. The cells were moving towards the NE while the whole line itself was moving towards the east. Sometimes when that happens, and especially with so many cells fighting for the same instability…they can generate and advance out of them a gust front…or outflow. This is what happened last night.

So as the line of storms move towards the east…they push out cold air and then the movement of the line allows the storms to suck back in the colder air that they shot out. That typically weakens the storms. It’s more or less a common occurrence. It doesn’t mean the storms still can’t produce severe weather…they can…but it typically means the tornadic threat is eliminated.

That was the case last night because to get spin-ups…you do need to have the right lower atmospheric conditions and a rain cooled air mass being sucked into a storm is not helpful at all for this. That’s a good thing!

So let me show one one on of the hooks that I noticed towards the Lawrence area last night…

While the lowest levels of the atmosphere weren’t favorable anymore because of that outflow mentioned above…aloft things were still cooking. This was the 2nd hook that I noticed in the Lawrence area in the evening. The familiar “hook” is readily scene in the left side…while the velocities shown on the right side…red moving away and green moving towards the radar (Pleasant Hill) were apparent as well. It’s certainly not the strongest couplet (at all) but it was sort of trying. Again though the lowest atmosphere wasn’t set-up for a tornado by that point.

There were tornadoes yesterday in IA again…and there was a nasty one in SE MO (Bollinger Co) early this morning that sounds like some lives may have been lost.

Here is a close up…

The H’s are hail reports and the W’s are wind reports

There were stronger winds last night down towards Bourbon/Linn and Bates Co…with some minor damage earlier this morning.

The Metro as you can see pretty much got off with only a couple of quarter sized stones. There was a golf ball report from Dearborn, MO as well.

Today’s severe weather risk is off towards the east of the region.

Yesterday’s risks were realized to some extent but the area in SW MO was was concerning for nighttime tornadoes never came to fruition. Here is a rundown of the lead-up to the storms last night from an outlook standpoint. Thankfully only about 15 reports of tornadoes were received…and that number will be cut with the duplicate reports that are in the system.

This was a tough one. Note that the reports plot is valid from 20z (the second to last Day 1 outlook) to 12z the following day. Outlooks are all valid ending at 8 am EDT today. pic.twitter.com/9kRJCw7SXR — Greg Carbin ☮️ (@GCarbin) April 5, 2023

Interestingly they are still counting up the tornadoes from last Friday…now approaching 100 confirmed. The concern leading up to yesterday was that a similar thing could occur but this was a different storm, the upper level storm tracking 100s of miles farther north…and to expect the same outcome is a bit of a stretch.

Similar perhaps but not the same. Here is what happened last Friday.

Now compare that to the one earlier in the blog from yesterday and last night.

My guess is many are wondering today, assuming they have brown splotches on the car, what happened with that. As I mentioned, we’d have a mud rain from this…why because there there was so much dirt and dust sucked into the storm…coming from as far away as New Mexico, including the White Sands area.

On the backside of this system, things got pretty dusty.



This view shows GeoColor and one of our products designed to highlight dust. pic.twitter.com/TCwSSd2C9c — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) April 5, 2023

That dust yesterday in central and western KS (drought region) was impressive.

This morning’s map shows the colder air streaming in with gusty NW winds.

Temperatures in red

Yesterday we had highs in the mid 80s and today we woke up with wind chills in the lower 20s.

So it goes.

I’ll leave you with this…the colder air that came in behind this front is very transient. Nicer days are coming again…with a nice warm-up on the table with fewer rain chances for awhile.

EURO model trends

The feature photo is from Matthew Smith with some 1″ hail last night.

Joe