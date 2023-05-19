Not the prettiest of mornings out there with light rain in the area. Temperatures are going to be much cooler today compared to the 80s of the last several days as a cold front comes through the region. The great news is that the set-up for the weekend couldn’t be any better and with cooler mornings and delightful afternoons we also might get an A/C break for a bit as well.

The issue coming, despite the gentle rain this morning is that this will have to do us for awhile as no significant rains are expected for the next 6+ days. There may be some scattered activity around later next week…but nothing concrete showing up right now.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Rain winds down towards mid afternoon. Mostly light with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s before moderating into the 60s later this afternoon after the rain ends. Maybe some late day sunshine.

Tonight: Clearing and chillier. Lows in the mid 40s

Tomorrow: Ideal with highs in the 70° range

Sunday: Great with highs in the mid 70s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Not a lot really for today’s blog with some nice lighter rains coming through this morning in some areas. Here’s radar.

The better lighter rains may favor areas on the southside with more scattered activity on the northside. The northern MO area will miss out on most of this.

The latest surface map shows a cold front through the region…cooler air is filtering in behind the front.

The air may have a tinge of a smoky smell as well. As I mentioned yesterday there was a lot of smoke in the Plains from I-80 northwards…that smoke is drifting through the region as well.

The rain amounts today will likely be under 1/4″ or so. It will mildly help but with the really nice weather coming over the coming days will quickly evaporate away.

The air mass arriving though is a little unusual for late May standards. It’s really cool. As a result tomorrow will be nice and cool for a day filled with sunshine and for late May that combination is somewhat tough to achieve.

The weather early next week is looking milder and generally dry. There are some hints of a few scattered showers or storms possible on Wednesday of next week…so that will be the next thing to sort of watch for, but nothing overly impressive is expected from that.

Finally here is something interesting…the summer outlook from NOAA came out yesterday…

Temperatures

Rainfall

So it doesn’t really have a signal for warmth or coolness locally and it does has a slightly better chance of more rain.

We’ll see.

That’s it for today. Enjoy the weekend! The feature photo is from Wes Lindquist

Joe