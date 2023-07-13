The rain last night, for those who got it was I’m sure welcome. Although there was some too heavy rain for a couple of areas south of the region…mostly though for the Metro it really didn’t work out from a rain standpoint.

All the “weather balls” that we were juggling yesterday, especially concerning the various outflows that were pushing through the region from the northern MO convection indeed altered the atmospheric set-up enough to alter where the beefier storms would generate and hit. This wasn’t a surprise really. We didn’t get quite as hot yesterday locally because of some of these rain cooled air masses that were sliding southwards during the morning hours.

We had a lot of instability, dew points yesterday evening soared to near 80°, which is VERY high for us…as a matter of fact the heat index at 8PM last night was the highest of the day at 100° at KCI. Yet we were left wanting from a rain standpoint.

There are other chances coming but again how much coverage we get from these chances remains to be seen.

One sentence forecast: Mixed sun/clouds today with a small chance of a few showers later this afternoon and this evening with muggy conditions as well

Discussion:

Let’s start with the rain situation from yesterday, because while some did well, many didn’t get a drop or at least very few drops.

You could see sort of the general movement of things…from the NW to the SE to some extent. The heaviest rains were down towards Linn and Anderson Co in KS where some totals were 2-3″ or so. There was some larger hail down there as well.

There was some severe weather down towards the south of the region late yesterday.

The W’s represent stronger winds

There were 60-70 MPH winds reported at Whiteman AFB in Knob Knoster and 60 MPH winds in Sedalia. Also an apartment roof was damaged in Urich, MO

Meanwhile up towards Chicago…numerous tornadoes around the city with several tornado warnings for the city itself.

The T’s are tornado report from yesterday

Some damage up there too…

The latest drought report is out…

There has been a category worsening of conditions towards eastern JOCO MO and Pettis Co with improvement up into NW MO

On the KS side…locally no changes

So there is still a significant need for more rain.

There are more chances including later today. Satellite pictures show a large area of clouds towards central KS and within that area there are a few small scale disturbances that are moving towards the ESE.

Some model data indicates that there could be a few showers or maybe a random storm later this afternoon. We still have a lot of juice in the atmosphere and temperatures will be seasonable for mid July. We are though somewhat capped so I don’t think we’ll get much, if anything in terms of coverage.

Perhaps a better chance may come tomorrow, particularly later tomorrow into tomorrow night as another wave comes down through the Plains and moves towards the ESE. This wave will likely be created from the thunderstorm complex developing in Nebraska tomorrow afternoon. Again trying to make a forecast off of another forecast is always complex in nature.

Ideally this complex (at least the rain) would come down through the region towards sunset tomorrow night. This obviously is tentative. There would be a risk of severe storms with this…it will be coming into heat and humidity that will be on top of the region so there should be some energy out there when the storms potentially come this way. So there is potential there, but again where this possible complex goes is still certainly not set in stone. Can it miss us?

Yup.

Not much is likely over the weekend at this point. Seasonably hot weather with highs near 90° expected. There should be a few hotter days next week…Tuesday into perhaps Thursday. It won’t likely be sustained though as the heat dome that will likely break the record for the most 110°+ days in a row in Phoenix (and other records) will briefly migrate eastwards before retreating back westwards later next week…putting us back into NW flow aloft with more storm chances.

Note that I’ll be taking a day off tomorrow so there won’t be a blog.

Kaden has the feature photo today from northern MO (Cameron) yesterday of a neat shelf cloud.

Have a great weekend.

Joe