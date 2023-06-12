A great start to the day around the region this morning as KCI bottomed out at 51° this morning in the cooler and drier air that moved into the area late yesterday after an off and on rainy weekend in the region. The rain this time though was pretty widespread. Most got at least something…and some did rather well with it despite some plans getting messed up at times.

This week will feature slowly warming temperatures but overall pleasantly comfortable humidity, although Friday could be rather humid ahead of another front that will move in for the weekend. There are also growing signs of some pretty strong heat that may move in early next week for a few days…sending highs well into the 90s with higher dew points as well.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

One sentence forecast: Lots of sunshine with moderating temperatures through Thursday.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Sunny with some afternoon high clouds highs in the mid 70s

Tonight: Fair and pleasant with lows in the 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild with highs near 80°

Wednesday: Warmer with highs in the mid 80s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

We’re about 9 days away from the 1st day of summer here in KC and it’s been an interesting spring featuring little severe weather locally and warm temperatures.

Since May 1st it’s out 33rd warmest stretch of weather around these parts. It’s also been dry for the most part although areas on the northside have done somewhat better and more consistent for the rains. This past weekend though was a good weekend for moisture in the region.

Seemingly everyone got at least something and it wasn’t all at once really…a good soaking rain. Here are the combined towards on the 10th and 11th via CoCoRaHS

Looks like the gauge near Warrensburg picked up almost 2.5″ of rain. Got a report from Don about 6 miles north of Lawson of 2.6″ of rain from Saturday and Saturday night.

That appears to be about it for the rain till potentially on Friday.

The overall weather pattern this week will be active towards the southern Plains and the deep south in general with several severe weather threats down towards the south. This is somewhat unusual as the typical severe weather season generally focus’s into the middle part of the country during this time of the year.

Average severe weather risks for today

The stronger winds above us, close to 18,000 feet to provide wind shear for stronger storms will be down in the south for most of the week it appears. Here is a snapshot for Wednesday afternoon and you can see the stronger flow well south.

This type of flow is somewhat unusual for that part of the country in the middle of June.

That means the severe weather risks instead of being closer to average into the Plains are down south as well. For example today…

and tomorrow…

Yesterday was an active severe weather day down there, especially into Texas.

Some near grapefruit sized hailstones in northern TX yesterday while areas towards TN into the south had the stronger winds

Heat will be building in Texas as well this week…and that heat is going to start moving north into the later week time frame…it won’t quite get to us (yet) but as the heat build north…thunderstorms will be popping on the northern edge of the heat. Those storms will tend to tamp down the heat a bit towards the south…so it’s sort of a battle later in the week. That battle may give us some rain on Friday…although there is a question of whether the bigger storms may remain in SE KS at least from a rain standpoint.

Over the weekend the stronger heat will remain focused towards the deep south BUT there are decent indications that early next week this heat that has been bottled up in the deep south will start coming out towards the north and expand into the region.

While the data is suggestive of that I’m still not convinced that this will happen as the models show. Early season heat pushes are typically over forecasted for, especially in recent years from the EURO. The EURO take at face value has the middle of next week highs approaching 100°.

I doubt it right now.

There is a lot of moisture we’ll need to bake out of the soil to get us up there and if we get more rain on Friday, or perhaps early next week before the heat surges north…it will be tough to get all the way there.

The EURO ensembles are about near 90° and the GFS ensembles are in the upper 80s for that same period…let’s say next Tuesday onwards…that may be a bit more reasonable I think. It is something to watch for just in case however.

The bottom line is that the this week’s weather will be closer to average overall…pleasant for a couple of days then warmer. With another weekend potential cold front ahead.

The feature photo today is from Mason McCall.

Next blog may be towards Wednesday or Thursday. I have a pretty busy morning schedule this week.

Joe