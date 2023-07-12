Storms are rumbling through northern MO this morning as I start this blog. Winds from the storms are pushing rain-cooled air southwards and that rain cooled air may rearrange the atmospheric scenario around the region as the day moves along.

This is the main issue with the forecast today…where does this outflow boundary move to and through…how does that affect the potential heating today and where do new storms re-fire this afternoon or tonight in addition to how strong will those storms be. As I’ve said these last couple of days…we’re juggling a few weather balls right now and it makes the forecast a lower confidence forecast for today.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

One sentence forecast: Rain cooled air is pushing through the region this morning…storms may develop this afternoon or tonight some of which may be severe with hot weather south of the boundary.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: A few showers/storms around near lunch then partly cloudy and warm. Highs may only be in the 80s north to mid 90s south. The Metro is the dividing line.

Tonight: Storms possible, perhaps severe, this evening towards or after sunset. Lows near 70

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of storms. Highs near 90

Friday: Another storm chance…better chance too. Muggy with highs near 90

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

We’ll get into the boundary and the storm risk in a few minutes but I wanted to start with last night’s sunset. I got this picture from Jo Wages-Miller

I also received others similar to this one. It’s actually not that uncommon and the reason for the sharp dividing line is not that complicated but in a way it’s sort of mind boggling to think about.

The reason from the sharp twilight and darkness line during sunset last night was the sun’s fading light going BEHIND big thunderstorm clouds, but those storms/clouds weren’t close to KC…they were 100s of miles away from the area. The satellite picture last night shows where they were and the neat shot from Buckner, MO shows the twilight being affected by either 2 storms or the northern one with perhaps different updraft parts to the storm tops.

Look carefully into central Nebraska…see those two clouds…those are cumulonimbus clouds (thunderstorm clouds). As they go up miles into the atmosphere and as the sun set’s farther west…notice the darkness slanting AWAY from the clouds towards our region. Those are the shadows being cast from the setting sun.

Voila.

It’s pretty neat to think about really…how something 100s of miles away can give us that “look” to the sunset…or even really a sunrise as well.

Onwards.

Today is fascinating and yet sort of frustrating because of this rain cooled outflow being pushed out of the storms in northern MO this morning. This outflow is pushing into the Metro this morning and will rearrange the atmosphere today as it comes southwards. You can see it this morning on radar…the thin blueish lines moving into the Metro. Winds at 9AM were gusting in Cameron from the north and KCI is reporting 30 MPH wind gusts as well from the north,, with near 40 MPH winds in St Joe. The temperatures are also dropping as well on the north side and that will expand into the rest of the Metro this morning.

Here is current radar.

So this leaves us in a quandary of sorts…concerning the heat. IF the boundary wasn’t here…we’d easily be in the mid 90s today with heat indices near 110°. When this last happened we did see cooler conditions before the boundary washed out in the afternoon and temperatures spiked back into the lower 90s last week I think with cooler weather farther north and near 100° weather farther south.

This boundary though seems a bit beefier and may take longer to slow/stall so that means it may get a bit farther south and allow more rain cooled air to flow into the region for a few more hours today…perhaps keeping a lid on the temperature potential. We’ll see about that.

There is a heat advisory in effect for the Metro today and southwards. We’ll see if this boundary pushing through affects that potential. Counties in orange are affected by that advisory.

Again we’ll see what this rain cooled air has to do with this potential.

So now the next issue is figuring out the thunderstorm risk for later on Remember there may be a few showers/storms before lunch, mainly north of where ever that boundary set’s up.

Then the bigger issue is the more powerful storms that could pop later on. That boundary will eventually stall somewhere out there…and perhaps even retreat northwards as it fades away. This will allow heat to build south of the boundary and that will also allow a lot of instability to build as well. That is a concern.

Storms love that environment to grow and become nasty. There are shades to what happened a couple of weeks ago when we had the huge scattered storms producing that larger hailstones towards Lexington and Kearney on that Friday night. I can’t rule that out tonight as the sun is setting before the threat shifts to more straight line winds from the storms. So severe weather is possible from the Metro southwards.

The SPC is watching this potential. The level 3 risk, if you read the blog this morning in northern MO is for the storms up there through mid morning and those appear to be weakening as I finish the blog.

Our models that have been struggling will all this potential do show storms re-firing this evening near the boundary. As skies clear up this morning that boundary should slow and stall. Perhaps washout. The instability will increase later today especially and boom goes the dynamite.

Here is the HRRR model blowing things up between 8-10 PM.

Forecast radar at 10PM

and the hi res NAM model.

10PM forecast radar.

So the next thing is where exactly is that boundary? How far south does it get because the farther south it goes and then stalls the farther south the re-firing may take place…to far south and this all may be south of the Metro (or at least the worst would be). That will be handled later today as the current surface weather maps provide a better idea where that boundary set’s up.

My thoughts are that this is going to end up being a Metro and southwards scenario for the stronger storm risks later this evening. There could be a busy few hours tonight weatherwise.

Tomorrow looks quiet and then there may be another risk later Friday or Friday night.

Still concerned about several days of excessive heat towards the middle of next week.

By the way…Phoenix hit 111°…they should be 110° plus into next week and that record streak of 110°+ days in a row, which is 18…will likely be broken.

Joe