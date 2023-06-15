A rare afternoon blog today as Jacob is doing some training with radar techniques with my colleagues at the NWS in Pleasant Hill. So I slid earlier in the day to let him get to Pleasant Hill and he’ll take over the later evening shows.

The weather remains about the same locally although we’ve had an infusion of smoke from Canadian wildfires again. This really moved in last evening and you can tell it’s out there now with the brown tinge to the blue skies.

Not expecting a huge change tomorrow either with such a light wind regime. The weekend though brings the risk of rains, although the timing of said rains are still nebulous to me at least. It should at rain somewhat in the area but how much is a question and exactly when is another question as we wait and see what disturbances get created in the Rockies and move towards the Plains. Tricky forecast for the weekend.

One sentence forecast: Increasing weekend rain chances with the cooler day being Sunday

Discussion:

I wanted to circle back to the title of the blog because there are weird weather things happening for mid June. Yesterday there were nasty thunderstorms in the deep south. Rare for mid June when typically the bigger storms are into the Plains, if not into the northern Plains with the stronger jet stream winds aloft.

As mentioned though in yesterday’s blog, unusually strong wind shear in the deep south yielded hundreds of severe weather reports including a handful of tornados but more importantly some huge(!) hailstones, perhaps record breaking stones in some areas down there. Here is a look back at all the reports.

You can get the general direction that the storms were moving.

As we go up in the atmosphere to about roughly 30,000 feet you can see these strong winds blowing down there…this is unusual and is being aided by a blocked up pattern that has mostly maintained itself for well over a month or so.

That inverted U in the northern Plains is a block. The flow is below that, south of us and towards it’s west and east.

It’s one of the reasons why we’ve had little severe weather locally in the last 6 weeks. Our winds above us have been so light with well below average amounts of wind shear that things just haven’t come together in eastern KS and western MO (there have been some exceptions).

But 541 reports of severe weather down there in mid June is rare, perhaps it’s not happened before down in the deep south in mid June. Previous to June…sure…but mid June…I can’t recall. This was the 2nd most active report day of the year…with #1 still being 3/31.

So that is one oddity.

Here is another…the Atlantic Ocean…it’s warm…and there is a preponderance of data that suggests that parts of the Atlantic, an area called the Main Development Region (MDR) where we watch water temperatures more carefully because with the hurricane season starting now…that area is a breeding ground for developing systems. Here is the thing though…that area is warmer now…in Mid June, than it usually is at it’s peak in early September. That is a rareity and likely may not have happened previously.

We can squabble over what's behind the rapid Atlantic warming, but it's truly extraordinary to see waters in the Main Development Region of the tropics as warm in June as they typically are the first week of *September*. An undeniably big player this hurricane season. pic.twitter.com/L0CmsUNriY — Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) June 15, 2023

That is toasty by comparison.

There are theories why, most not related to a strengthening El Nino in the tropical Pacific Ocean that is getting warmer and warmer. One theory is that typically during this time of the year there is dust coming off of Africa. This is referred to as the Saharan Air Layer or SAL for short. This year, for whatever reason it’s been mostly absent from that region. That layer is important to reflect the intense sun’s rays away from the Ocean water. It’s a common feature to watch these swathes of dust migrate from Africa to the Caribbean and even potentially into the USA. It’s happened before where we’ve had some of the dust waft through our atmosphere depending on the flow pattern and the upper level winds blowing it along.

Well a lack of the dust has created more intense heating in that region of the Atlantic outlined in red above. That potentially may have created warmer waters out there. The sea temperature anomaly map shows this…look at all the red, there and elsewhere.

There are some 3-6°C or 6 to almost 12° anomalies out there towards Africa.

This is important because while we’re not really in the time of the season where disturbances are strong enough to interact with that warmer water…IF there is a candidate…the waters and currently the lack of wind shear out there would support something having the ability to spin up. Sure enough model data is showing some potential for this towards the middle of next week.

It would be a RARE thing for something to develop in that part of the world in mid June. according to this tweet…only 7

A correction: I fixed a bug where the date range wasn't fully inclusive, as 2 additional storms (e.g., Elsa 2021) developed at the tail end of June.



MDR development starts to become somewhat more common in July – the original 5 storms still hold for the time frame through 6/25. https://t.co/oQfwoUctgT pic.twitter.com/5gqVpndoHp — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) June 15, 2023

and perhaps only 5 through 6/25. Very rare in deed. This DOESN’T mean something will FOR SURE form there but there may be a candidate to watch during the middle of next week…towards the 1’st day of summer.

Meanwhile today severe weather is a luck…again not close to I-70…but more towards the I 44/40 corridors…

Winds and huge hail are the main threats BUT there may be some tornadoes as well out towards western OK. Sort of an unusual location for it for mid June.

As far as out weather goes…those storms won’t affect us (again) and it really won’t be till the middle part of the weekend where storm chances may increase particularly Saturday later afternoon into Sunday morning. It’s also worth noting that that may be some instability for the storms to work with, especially into Saturday night…so a stronger storm or two isn’t out of the question. There also may be a disturbance coming towards the region from the western US to help get the atmosphere going…so rain chances are certainly there.

Again there are questions about who gets the better amounts and the timing of said rains. After lunch though on Saturday may get a bit more iffy in parts of the region.

IF we can get that thing to move along…the rain chances on Sunday will be decreasing as the afternoon moves along…but the chances will remain in the morning hours.

Next week overall look summery warm with some higher dew points as well. Better get the rain this weekend if you’re wanting some.

The feature photo comes from Lonnie Knox down towards Adrian, MO yesterday with some of the scattered showers/storms down there. Nice shot!

Joe