We’re starting the day today much like yesterday finished…gray and mild. If anything temperatures this morning are milder than where the were yesterday. This is more a result of the dew points now reaching the 60s…it feels like spring out there and with the winds going to day…that won’t change.

The question for today is will we clear out. IF we do…highs could pop to record levels…I’m not sure we will till perhaps it’s too late. If that’s the case…I doubt we see record highs today…regardless still very mild to warm for November and still one of the warmest highs for today’s date in KC weather history.

The main focus is on the front coming into the region…and the timing of the fronts arrival. Right now it should be near lunch tomorrow…sometime between 11AM and 3PM from northwest to southeast through the region. That will be the game changer for the weather over the next 7-10 days…a certain early taste of winter.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with highs near 75°

Tonight: Variable clouds, breezy and warm with lows in the mid 60s

Tomorrow: The cold front should move in towards lunch. We may get to around 70° or so before the front and then drop to the 40s behind the front. The temperatures should drop 20° in an hours time or so. Brief thunderstorms are possible with the fronts arrival.

Friday: Sunny, blustery and colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s

Discussion:

So let’s start with the front…

The front has slowed down but it still means business. The temperatures in the following map are in red…note the contrast…60s ahead of the front then a fat drop into the 30s and then 20s behind the front. The front is the blue line…the dew points of 60° or higher are underneath the green line

That’s also a wide swath of 60+ dew points. Strong south winds will continue to bring the moisture northwards until the front sweeps it away.

That moisture is taking the form of low clouds…

The thought with this is the strong winds will help to mix the air mass up…and roughly above 6,000 feet the air is bone dry. That’s the air that needs to erode the lower clouds that are feeding into the area which could be a real trick. Sometimes the sun can help this process out…but roughly 4-5000 feet of moisture may take awhile to break up. Perhaps too long for us to tie a record high of 78° set back in 1999

Regardless still a very warm day in the region…especially for today’s date. Here are the warmest temperatures for 11/9

and for the record…the warmest temperatures for tomorrow’s date. We won’t be near a record high I don’t think unless the front slows down by about 6 hours.

We won’t break any records for the coldest highs with this front coming into the region…but with the 70s today and at least tomorrow morning for a few hours…it will still be a rude awakening.

Modal data has the front arriving around Noon…give or take about 1-2 hours. Here is the high res NAM model. Typically these fronts come in 1-3 hours faster than the models show.

1PM temperatures with the front along the I-35 corridor

With the front and even perhaps behind the front there should be at least some rain…perhaps a few thunderstorms. Severe weather at this point is not expected locally. Areas towards the east of the Metro…have perhaps a slightly better chance of a stronger storm…towards and east of 65 highway. Winds would be the main threat with this scenario.

So we go from that temperature map above to this by 6PM tomorrow.

and I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a few degrees cooler in the end.

With the winds going as well behind the front…it will certainly add a bite to the air.

Friday and Saturday the cold, January like air mass, will have settled in the area and it’s going to stick around for awhile.

You may notice Alaska is going to be warmer than average…but a bunch it appears. This is typical when we get these cold outbreaks into the USA…when Alaska is super warm…there is a corresponding dump of cold air into the States usually.

Aloft, as we go up to about 18,000 feet or so…you can see the flow. A nice big ridge towards Alaska, hence their warming…and a big dip in the jet stream in the US…so the flow of air aloft dumps from western Canada…into the USA.

Finally Nicole…

This may end up breaking records for lowest November air pressures in FL.

Due to Nicole, November low pressure records are possible — in some cases probable — between FL and SC, outside Miami. https://t.co/GkFIXTGukM pic.twitter.com/nYQd5Y03jA — David Roth (@DRmetwatch) November 8, 2022

How unusual are hurricanes in FL in November…very.

Florida hurricane landfall in November is rare, but not unprecedented.



Windfield to bring wide net of tropical storm winds to Florida.



This is not, and won't be, Ian. Damage to be manageable.



Any losses will bring further pressure to a struggling FL insurance market.#Nicole pic.twitter.com/boYw7ORxML — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) November 8, 2022

Landfall of Nicole…potentially a cat 1 hurricane may occur near Port St Lucie…

#Nicole Factoids (1/2) SE FL (red circle) lucky RE: hurricane landfills since 2005.



No storm has hit between Pt. St. Lucie & Miami SINCE 2005 (Katrina & Wilma)



TD Julia formed just outside of that area in 2016 & TD Sally made landfall south of Miami in 2020. pic.twitter.com/BB5c7iXARL — Jesse Ferrell (AccuWeather) (@WeatherMatrix) November 8, 2022

Here are some radars…from Miami…

and from Melbourne

Lots of wind expected up and down the FL eastern coastline…into the SE US as Nicole’s expansive wind field comes in. The beaches there are really going to take a prolonged hit of surf…some surge…and onshore flow.

The feature photo comes from Mary Jo Seever

Joe