Welcome to the 1st day of summer!

I apologize for the lack of blogs over the last week. I got sick for a few days on Friday and was off on Monday…and busy yesterday. Typically the blogs slow down anyway in the summer months, with a lack of notable weather, but there is weather to talk about today and some climate information as well.

One Sentence Forecast: More of the same into Friday with storm chances on Saturday into Saturday night

Discussion:

It’s another Ozone Alert day. I was talking yesterday to the folks at MARC to get more of a grasp about all these Alert days we’re had this season. It’s unusual and partly the result of the Canadian wildfire smoke that continues to waft through the atmosphere. It’s still out there and helping to increase our ground level ozone. Typically this doesn’t happen but this year hasn’t been typical.

Today is the 9th day with an Alert in effect. Ground level ozone increases when the sun’s rays work on the various pollutants that we generate each day. When there isn’t a lot of wind, or we have a more easterly wind fetch, poor air quality comes into the area from central and eastern MO…and that too has been an issue.

To put into perspective the number of these alerts so far…take a look at this information that was compiled…

2016: 3

2017: 4

2018: 10

2019: 0

2020: 0

2021: 4

2022: 2

2023: 9 issued for days including for today, 6/21

Now just because an Alert is issued doesn’t mean every time verifies as a bad air day. Sometimes storms will come down the pike or clouds will help to prevent the worst of the days heating…so in terms of ACTUAL times we were in exceedance of poor air quality as determined by the EPA…take a look.

Days of exceedance:

2016: 4

2017: 7

2018: 12 (One of these was a red level instead of an orange level)

2019: 0

2020: 1

2021: 7

2022: 6

As of June 20, 2023: 11

My thanks to Doug Norsby for this background data.

You can see how unusual we are in terms of frequency and odds favor another alert day tomorrow and Friday.

We have 6 monitors around the KC area…and if one goes into the orange range…meaning unhealthy air for sensitive people…we have an exceedance day. Typically the worst of this is roughly from near lunch through the later afternoon and early evening in the summer months.

You can follow along with this data using this website

Click on monitors and then ozone for the data to show up.

So that is locked in for awhile. What needs to change to alter this…rain would be one thing…cooler temperatures would help…and a more sustained wind direction change, not only at the surface but aloft as well to transport the smoke layer away from the region.

Part of this is because of the weird configuration of the jet stream that has been pretty persistent. This unusual set up, especially the Canadian high has been pretty persistent. You can see this and it’s affects on temperatures by looking at the next 2 maps. The 1st one is a look at the flow at 18,000 feet. We have dips in the jet stream in the west and the east with pops in the flow in the central part of North America.

It’s affects on temperatures is stark. .Look at this anomalies at 5,000 feet showing some heat cores.

The heat in Texas and really down towards Mexico is unprecedented. When Texas establishes ALL TIME highs…it’s impressive.

A day for history book in #Texas.

Records were smashed in many stations, the most important all time records for any month broken or tied today:



114 San Angelo

113 Ozona

113 Del Rio

112 Kingsville

108 Rockspring tied

109 Sonora tied pic.twitter.com/iOY7nbSkgZ — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) June 20, 2023

This heat has extended into Mexico as well across the Rio Grande and down through Central Mexico. This is where the core of the heat dome is located.

More insane heat in #Mexico:

In world climatic history perhaps only Chinese 2022 summer heat wave stands at this level



Today Monclova with 46.3C beat its all time record again



Hottest day in history for Chihuahua with 41.8C



The heat is spreading to Sonora where will see 50C pic.twitter.com/JmPiu7OCjQ — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) June 21, 2023

It is an unusual pattern. Western Texas is typically very hot in late May and through June…and yesterday Midland hit 109°

San Angelo, TX broke their all time record high by 3°. That’s impressive!

There are questions about this heat down the road and whether or not it comes up towards the I-70 corridor, mainly for next week. The heat core may migrate into the Texas/OK region later next week…while that happens we may (or may not) get into a “ring of fire” on the northern periphery of the heat dome. This will go a LONG way into determining our rain situation to end the month and the temperatures. IF we get into this so-called ring of fire…then we would be vulnerable to disturbances coming through the Plains generating various outflows/clouds and rains. This would knock down the heat locally at least and suppress it farther southwards. IF we don’t get into this ring of fire…the heat may work it’s way farther northwards an affect us more.

Now we have pretty green terrain right now…and while we’ve seen the dew points reduced with the warmer temperatures that would be changing later next week depending on how things play out…and that would bring the heat index back in force heading towards the end of June.

I’m not 100% convinced though. I could see a couple hotter days later in the week (low to mid 90s) but we’ll see about that.

NOTE about the weather apps…which are computer generated and mostly trigger off the GFS model which has known model bias for extreme heat generation…they were really wonky yesterday and wrong. Some of the apps out there went crazy I’m told. Take a look at why those apps will be much different today.

Yesterday’s GFS run for KCI…

Ummm that’s wrong.

The overnight run of the same model.

Now your apps will correct themselves to something more reasonable.

The models often love to push the throttle on the early season heat pulses towards I-70…I’ve seen this time and time again. I remember about 10 days ago the models were showing more intense heat for the opening of summer here in KC and here we are…a few degrees above average during the afternoon.

Finally today is #showyourstripes day. Meteorologists worldwide in an effort to easily show you how the climate has been warming and changing very rapidly in the last few decades will be showing you something like this…

US temperature trends

Or perhaps this…

Global trends

Or perhaps this…

Ocean trends

More local…

Sort of interesting to note that the climate stripes aren’t as eye popping in MO and KS.

KS Trends

MO trends

They are there but were somewhat more variable. This is common in the Plains and upper Midwest to some extent.

For example…

ND temperature trends…definitely there but a bit more variable

Other parts of the country though are full blast warming…for example Arizona.

AZ trends

All these strips are from the University of Reading in the UK

You can see for yourself, and poke around on your own on this site.

That’s it for today!

Joe