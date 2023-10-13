Even the rain, while I was expecting very little and stressed that for a few days, was more of a disappointment than I hoped for. A few sprinkles…maybe a couple of hundredths of an inch here or there…but overall a big nothing burger as a front has moved through the Metro this morning.

Temperatures have dropped off and my recover a few degrees before dropping off again later today as more clouds stream in from the west. Winds will remain…as blustery weather is expected through the weekend…and unfortunately with a lot of clouds tomorrow and for a good chunk of Sunday as well.

Overall a blah fall forecast.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

One sentence forecast: All the fall feels for a few days with lots of clouds, wind and below average temperatures through the weekend,

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds and windy with highs in the 60s but dropping a bit later on. Winds gusting to 30 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy and blustery with lows in the mid 40s. Perhaps a few sprinkles

Saturday: Cloudy with a few sprinkles or showers possible. Cool with highs in the low to mid 50s and windy as well

Sunday: A few breaks in the clouds but remaining breezy and cool with highs in the mid 50s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

I kept stressing this had KC Split written all over it…a deep surface low in Nebraska…storms firing in northern KS moving towards the NNE away from the Metro…other showers struggling to move into and through KC

There was a nice overnight band of rain just towards the SE of the Metro into SE Cass Co and then up from there with some spots over 1/2″

So for KC…a big blah event.

This morning there is clearing that is working in from the west…which means some sunshine for awhile this morning into early this afternoon before more clouds spin into the region from the west circulating around our storm.

There’s a lot of wind going around this storm system and while there is a slight lull as I type this…the winds will be increasing again as the day moves along and those winds will continue through the weekend.

You can see everything spinning around.

Our storm will move through IA today and then into IL tomorrow. There are some signs of a little back side disturbance that may rotate down into the region tomorrow afternoon and bring with it a few showers/sprinkles into the region. So IF that plays out…it will add to a pretty blah day in the region, especially with a cold wind blowing.

Not looking good for the eclipse viewing.

There should be a couple of nice days on Monday and Tuesday. Also of note is the potential for a bit more of a widespread frost on Tuesday morning. Some areas have already had a light freeze.

We’re about a week away from the AVERAGE 1st freeze date in the region as a whole. Mid to upper 30s are possible Tuesday morning…with some areas in northern MO even chillier than that.

Next decent rain chances appears to be sometime during the middle of next week aside from perhaps a bit of rain tomorrow.

Darius T has the feature photo of the day

Joe