Temperatures this morning are starting out “feeling” almost 60° colder than yesterday morning as the expected and well forecast cold front sliced through the region during lunch yesterday. Temperatures were dropping about 1°/minute for awhile and in the end we saw more needed rains…into the evening.

There were some ice pellets towards the NW of KC and also up towards northern MO. Perhaps even around the Metro too right as the rain was ending. Skies this morning are clearing out nicely and with cold NW winds blowing in more January-like air…it’s going to remain cold all day long into the weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the 30° range this afternoon. Winds gusting to 30 MPH today.

Tonight: Breezy and cold with lows in the teens to near 20°

Tomorrow: Sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s

Discussion:

We’ll always have the 1st 10 days of the month. Temperatures through yesterday were running 10.5° above average for the month…a supper warm start to November…as a matter of fact it was the 9th warmest start to the month!

That has all changed…big time.

This morning some winter type air is blowing through…look at the contrast between where we were yesterday at around 8AM to where we are today. Use the slider bar to see the plunge of colder air into the Plains.

SLIDE TO THE RIGHT FOR THIS MORNINGS COLD CHANGES

Pretty impressive cold air dump into the Plains.

This cold air is going to be long lasting too…and get reinforced by perhaps a colder air mass next Wednesday. So expect temperatures to remain well below average into NEXT weekend before we should moderate towards Thanksgiving week it appears

The rains from yesterday were a nice addition to easing the drought. Solid 1/2 – 1″ totals around the Metro…some with more. NW MO and areas SE of KC didn’t fare as well.

Via CoCoRaHS

The rains kept on coming last night in SW -> NE fashion…with some thunderstorms to boot as the colder air was coming down the MO River Valley.

Meanwhile in the northern Plains…a nasty blizzard hit. The worst was in central ND…where upwards of 2 feet of snow fell.

Closer view of ND

The far right number are the snow totals

Bismarck will get a lot of snow (usually) during a winter…but this was impressive even by their standards. It was the 2nd snowiest calendar day on record…for any date let alone November. 17″ to be precise. April 14th, 2013 is #1. They average 8″ for the month and they just missed the daily record by 3/10″. That’s mighty impressive for ND!

Back east…record highs all over the place yesterday From Michigan to New England. Today their being affected by the remnants of Hurricane Nicole which did a lot of damage to the east coast of Florida for the past couple of days, especially around the Daytona Beach area. Today the Mid Atlantic region may have some severe weather issues.

Including the risk of tornadoes in the eastern Virginia and NC area.

There is already a tornado watch out till the middle of the afternoon.

So what about KC…and what about the potential for snow in this cold weather regime.

I showed you in yesterday’s blog the system that is being watched. Today it’s going to come ashore in the Pacific NW

This will be the system to track through the weekend as it drops into the SW US and then comes out into the southern Plains. How far north or south it gets will determine if it’s a swing and a miss locally for us…or something a bit more problematic heading into Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

What makes this a complicated scenario, as these things usually are…is the dance required to bring this further north affecting the KC region. While the satellite loop above shows a stronger system…there is another small system affecting the NW Territories of Canada. That 2nd system is forecast to dive into the northern US and in effect help to tug the southern system northwards.

This pirouette required usually gives the models fits in execution. The GFS doesn’t really want to have the two dance partners together, while the EURO does to some extent. When they work together the southern Plains storm has room to come about 100-200 miles farther northwards…hence we get more into the precipitation.

The GFS keeps the two more separated and the southern system zips too far south of the I-70 corridor area.

It’s plausible but I’m leery of too far south solutions, especially in November. Sometimes the models will do this. So I like to use the ensemble data to sort of look at a broader view of solutions…

The EURO has something cooling with it’s 50 or so other model members.

The GFS is just sort of meh

a few members have something.

I’ve noticed other models, including the Canadian and the ICON are certainly trending a bit north with the potential…it’s just something that I don’t want to ignore.

Would it be a big snowstorm…doubtful…and it may initially start as some raindrops…and there is dry air that it will be fighting. With that said though…the air will be cooling at night especially…and we could see a rain to snow type event unfold late Monday into early Tuesday.

There is potential of accumulating snow in this scenario with the current timing, even on road surfaces IF the southern system comes far enough northwards. I doubt we can get over 2″ with this…but we could see enough to give us a bit of a road headache for Tuesday morning IF certain things come together.

So this will be the item of conversation, aside from the cold into the weekend at least.

Finally, back to Nicole…down to a tropical depression this morning. The unusualness of another hurricane in November is interesting

Here is a long-duration MRMS loop of #Nicole since early Wednesday morning! Nicole will continue to move across the Florida Peninsula and briefly emerge over the Gulf of Mexico, before making another landfall in the Florida Panhandle this evening. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/WQ5yMDlVuy — RadarOmega (@RadarOmega) November 10, 2022

– The second latest calendar hurricane to hit the continental US on record (latest calendar year hurricane is Kate (1985) which landfall near Mexico Beach, FL on November 21st) — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 10, 2022

– The 4th landfalling continental US hurricane in November on record (other three were Expedition Hurricane (1861), Yankee Hurricane (1935) and Kate (1985)) — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 10, 2022

For the first time since 1876-1882, the continental US has had 2+ #hurricane landfalls in seven consecutive years (2016-2022). However, no long-term trend in continental US landfalling hurricane frequency. #Nicole pic.twitter.com/g3bVemA40x — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 10, 2022

OK that’s it for the week…have a great weekend and the team will be watching the Monday potential. IF there’s something much more than this…I’ll get a blog out on Sunday with an update.

The feature photo is from Kym Whitney Lane out towards Marshall.

Joe