Well yesterday was a fascinating day in the temperature world around the KC Metro. A warm front nudged up into the Metro but stalled just south of Downtown KC…to the north of that front temperatures were in the 50s to the south temperatures were into the 70s with some 80s a couple of counties south of KC. Quite the day for sure.

That same warm front then switched to a cold front as it started to sag southwards, it also got a helping hand from a stronger push of cooler air overnight and this morning we’re waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 30s…and once again today, the colder air will win the fight and temperatures should really struggle all day long. Also this time all of the area will be in the chillier air…this March has been wild and wooly…and definitely on the wooly side.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Clouds and perhaps a few areas of mist at times. Chilly with highs in the lower 40s this afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s

Tomorrow: Scattered showers possible at times. It won’t rain all day but there will be rain around. Chilly again with highs in the upper 40s

Saturday: Nicer with highs in the mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Showers possible, especially during the morning. Highs in the 50s

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

This will likely go down as a cooler than average month around the region as no prolonged switch to springtime temperatures is likely any time soon. Basically it appears that we get a couple of days of mild weather before we see a return to cooler conditions.

Temperatures this month are running about 2.5° below average at KCI…today the average high is 58°. The actual high today is 50°…that was set at 1AM this morning before the secondary push of cooler air moved into the region overnight. Temperatures dropped between 4-5AM…and will be on the struggle bus to recover today with all the clouds in the region.

The 8AM map shows the front itself down towards the Ozarks…it’s more or less a stationary front really…to the south of the front the warm and humid air is sitting there. Dew points (the numbers in green) are near 70°…that’s pretty tropical air down there. The red numbers are the temperatures and they are in the 20s and 30s north of the front…which is where we are.

That front will be a trigger for severe weather today…

and tomorrow as well…

This is a favored area for severe storms during this time of the year.

Last night there were a couple of stronger storms that developed towards central MO, although I’m not aware of any hail reports from those storms.

Today’s concern is hail in the slight risk region tomorrow the concern is more tornadic.

That hatched area indicated at least a 10% chance of an EF2 or higher rated tornado to affect someplace within 25 miles of a point in the hatched region. It may sound like a small chance but in reality it’s a good indicator of some confidence that some big tornados may occur down there.

Speaking of which…there was this yesterday.

This happened on the east side of LA.

Here is a closer view…there might be some NSFW language in this…

The NWS went out an surveyed the damage and determined that it was an EF1 tornado.

NEW INFO: The tornado in Montebello, CA has been rated an EF-1 with winds of 110mph.

One injury was reported.



This tornado is the strongest tornado to impact the Los Angeles Metro area since March 1983!#CAwx #weather #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/vL5kEWWBI4 — Weather Track US (@weathertrackus) March 23, 2023 It was on the ground for 3 minutes.

It was the strongest MARCH tornado to affect the LA area since 1983.

Tornadoes do happen there…but they are unusual. There was an EF0 tornado the day before as well.

2023 🤝 California. Today was no doubt jarring for a lot of folks! #Tornadoes DO happen/have happened in Los Angeles. Tornadoes can happen anywhere and during every month of the year. There was a possible #tornado in Carpenteria yesterday as well. Map via @torarchive #CAwx pic.twitter.com/8mn2KPoICv — Kathryn Prociv (@KathrynProciv) March 22, 2023

All told in the Tornado Archive database…there are over 450 tornados in the files in the entire state going back decades and decades.

Switching gears…as we know locally the drought has ended for now in our region. As a matter of fact flooding rains are possible down towards the I-44 corridor over the next couple of days with that front down there.

On the KS side though…mainly southern and western KS…things are grim. The latest drought monitor came out and it looks like this on the KS side.

You can see the swath of “extreme” to “exceptional” drought out there. 52% of the state is under those 2 categories. That is now good and the crops may likely fail.

Late July was the last time parts of Western KS saw a 0.5” rain event. 8 months since a little old 0.5” rain, let that sink in.

(Really grateful for @ksmesonet as a weather resource) pic.twitter.com/gBZ6eaokBK — Holly (@HTAgronomy) March 23, 2023

There’s this as well…

Thin #wheat stands in Meade County. Needs a slow, steady rain in the next couple weeks to have any chance of survival. #wheat23 pic.twitter.com/8n1lT0JJiV — KansasWheat (@KansasWheat) March 22, 2023 Meade county is south of the Dodge City area on the Oklahoma Panhandle border

The longer range data for the next couple of weeks isn’t too encouraging for that region. A little something but not a lot.

This goes through the 1st week of April

Meanwhile as our winter draws to a close…the overall trend obviously this winter has been mild. There is a scoring system called the ACCUMULATED WINTER SEASON SEVERITY INDEX (AWSSI) that measures the severity of the winter seasons

The red dots are considered “mild”

For reference, last year was considered “moderate”. 2009/10 and 2010/11 were considered “extreme”. AKA the good ole’ days.

The feature photo is from Lara Bee…

Joe