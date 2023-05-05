There are actually a few showers out there this morning this morning…drought showers. What are they? Well sort of like yesterday…areas of rain that move towards the Metro and sort of just start evaporating as they come into KC.

That was prevalent yesterday and may be again this morning for awhile. Sure some may get some light rain from this…but it appears many may just get a few sprinkles, if that. Yesterday Lawrence got about 1/4″ of needed rain…they the rain mostly hit a wall and went poof. Some areas south of the Metro had 1/4-1/2″ of rain…but KC went lacking for the most part.

I had higher hopes for the wave coming into the area this morning a couple of days ago. Now the focus is on a summer like weekend with breezes and higher dew points. Rain chances in KC don’t look overly great this weekend. Not 0 but not great.

Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers possible this morning, especially on the KS side. Variable clouds today with highs in the low to mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with a small chance of a few early morning showers/storms. Lows in the upper 50s

Tomorrow: Breezy and getting hotter with highs surging to near record levels. The record is 89° set in 2004. We may get close. Winds increase and gust to 25+ MPH

Sunday: Same…small chance of a storm or two later in the afternoon/evening, better chances towards central MO and eastwards. Highs approach 90°. Record is 92° set in 1934

Discussion:

I think the biggest weather story, aside from the building heat this weekend…you’ll definitely feel that…is the developing and expanding drought that is creeping northwards.

The latest drought report came out yesterday and I was surprised to some extent by the rapid decrease in conditions from one week to the other.

Notice the “moderate drought” conditions now up into the SE side of the KC Metro area, including JACO and Cass Co amongst other areas. “Severe” drought conditions have increased into the Lakes region.

On the KS side…there hasn’t been a lot of change although some areas in western KS saw a incremental improvement.

Obviously we are really getting into a situation that we need some moisture and not more drought showers. Yesterday the rain was there…just not here really. Here are some of the totals via CoCoRaHS

That was a nice rain towards Douglas Co into Miami and Bates Co…Butler had about 1/2″ or so.

Again though for the Metro a few drops here and there. Some snuck in about 1/10″ in JOCO…

So that is becoming a bigger issue by the day/week. The hope this week was that the rain from yesterday would sneak towards the State Line area…but I had a feeling it would fade. The hope also was that the rain this morning would be beefier. I started losing hope on that potential yesterday as well…so here we are.

Now the heat will start to increase and expand northwards into the region rapidly tomorrow. Temperatures should soar to near 90° in the afternoon with a potential record high on the table as well with increased winds. The heat this afternoon will be building down across Texas and parts of OK with 90-95° highs…which then spreads towards the Metro tomorrow.

Highs Today

Highs Saturday

Highs Sunday

Dew points will be roughly in the 60-65° range…so the heat index will be a few degrees hotter. So fire up those A/Cs this weekend!

Next week looks warm…the average high for this time of the year is in the low 70s and next week, each day, looks to be in the mid 80s.

As the heat bursts in tomorrow…areas towards NE MO may be vulnerable to some thunderstorm activity if anything can get fired up and the atmosphere there will be very unstable…so there is a risk of severe storms in parts of MO tomorrow.

Then the next day…

Back to the rain situation…there will be chances next week…just nothing really concrete to hang your hat on at this point. On another note…there won’t be a lot of severe weather chances either next week it appears locally at least.

