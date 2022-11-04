KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colder air is spilling into parts of the region this morning. The cold front in question is slowly advancing towards the south and southeast. Temperatures have dropped more than 20° from their highs…officially KCI was at 70° before the front arrived and has tanked into the upper 40s as of 9AM. Rain has developed, mostly behind the front, and that will be around and increase as the day moves along.

Areas SE of KC though are still dry and warm with 70s likely ahead of the front for most of the day.

Needless to say…a very changeable day in KC.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Steadying temperatures for many areas in the mid 40s and for areas SE of the Metro…much warmer into the afternoon. Increasing rains and thunderstorms are possible with locally heavy rains. Blustery winds as well.

Tonight: We should see a wind-down of the rain this evening. Colder and blustery. Temperatures drop into the 30s. There may be a wrap-around part of the storm clipping areas, mainly north of KC early in the morning. This could have some mixed in snow flakes up north of the Metro.

Tomorrow: Rapid clearing as the morning progresses. Blustery and cooler with highs in the upper 50s

Sunday: Nice with highs closer to 65°

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Well let’s start with the surface map…it starts the weather story today.

The blue line is the cold front. Ahead of the front south winds continue to keep temperatures warm. Behind the front…temperatures drop to near 10° in the western Plains.

Temperatures in the above map are in RED

These types of fronts in November and into the winter months are always fun to track. We ended up into the upper 70s yesterday so there was a lot of warm air in advance of the colder air dropping into the region this morning.

You can see the effects of the front on the observations taken at KCI.

From 70° to 52° in less than an hour.

This is due to a cold front slicing through the region. The rains are due to lift behind the front thanks to warm moist air over-riding the surface front…that lift is being helped by our storm system down towards Texas this morning.

The temperature changes in the 6 hours ending at 9AM are impressive with the boundary.

The morning upper air analysis shows the upper level storm in New Mexico.

Strong winds at around 18,000 feet and really though the atmosphere are helping bring little disturbances from the SW -> NE into and through the region. This also help to enhance the rains.

As I type this the better rains are NW of KC but as the front sags farther south over the day…that area will sage south as well.

Severe storms are possible towards the southern US.

There is a strong tornado risk as well down there…but there are some factors that have to come together…

That hatched area is what’s being watched carefully

There is a tremendous amount of wind shear with this…in terms of changes of velocity from the ground upwards and changes in direction of the winds from the ground upwards…this allows storms to rotate and with the shear present in the lower part of the atmosphere as well…this can create some big tornadoes.

As the upper level system lifts through the Plains over the next 18-24 hours or so we will at some point this evening go into the dry slot of the storm. This is common when storms are lifting towards the NW of the Metro. Drier air in the mid levels of the atmosphere strip away the rain. I expect this to happen this evening after about 8PM from SW ->NE

Then the next issue is where does the “core” of the storm overnight end up going. Some data has this core a bit closer to the Metro and spreads snowflakes into at least part of the Metro north of I-70. Other data has any flakes north of St Joe. We’ll be monitoring this as the day unfolds.

For areas towards NW MO…if temperatures could drop down to 35° or so…it’s not out of the question that there could be minor accumulations on the grassy surfaces by daybreak.

The cold sore of the storm has allowed some good snows to fall in the western US…over 12″ for some of the mountains of CO…and decent snows into northern AZ as well

Here are some of the totals around Denver, CO

After this storm passes by tomorrow AM…we rapidly clear out and while blustery tomorrow it should be good for raking leaves. Either tomorrow or Sunday at least.

We should still see 1-2″ totals in the region…some perhaps a bit more.

Next rain chance may be on Tuesday morning as moisture returns from the south. Then next Thursday another cold front will come into the region…meaning another significant warm-up ahead of that front and then a chill behind the front. Rain should again be around the region.

Couple of final tidbits…this one is fascinating

Hurricane Martin was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to an Extratropical storm at 49°N. As of now, this makes Martin the northernmost November hurricane ever recorded in the ATL, surpassing Hurricane Lois in 1966, at 46.4°N. pic.twitter.com/GRwBrn772s — Michael Ferragamo (@FerragamoWx) November 3, 2022

Then there’s this…

A comparison of January through October total precipitation for two of the most recent years when low flow plagued the #MississippiRiver. The basin mean in 2012 was more than 4-inches lower than 2022 but rainfall amounts across the Delta this year are much lower than in 2012. pic.twitter.com/zq1fuki4hy — Greg Carbin ☮️ (@GCarbin) November 4, 2022

and this…

#30DayMapChallenge Day 3 – polygons! All severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings so far in 2022 pic.twitter.com/PV3tOhwL15 — Katie Wheatley (@mapgirl18) November 3, 2022 Might add more to that today

The feature photo comes from Robin Rahardja down towards Hillsdale Lake

Joe