Well maybe the car washing trick finally worked, or the fact that I got the yard mowed yesterday afternoon as the clouds were building up…whatever…it finally rained! Some areas got a ton of rain, localized with over 3″ in spots, other areas got about 1/4″ or so…but it was a generous coverage rain that was pretty welcome by most.

There’s still lighter rains out there as I start this blog this morning and that may be with us for awhile today off and on in nature. Amounts look to be mostly under 1/4″ or so. The other thing about today is the chillier temperatures A northeast wind combined with falling rain isn’t a great combination for a warm-up and our high today in the upper 60s actually occurred near the 12AM hour.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with showers around and cooler temperatures. Highs only in the lower 60s or so. Maybe, some may stay in the 50s all day. Showers may be a bit more infrequent this afternoon with lessor coverage

Tonight: Still a chance of some showers around. Temperatures in the 50s

Tomorrow: Lots of clouds and another day with a struggle to warm up. Highs may be in the mid 60s

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant with highs approaching 80°

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Let’s start with some rain totals…

Pretty generous coverage with high totals on the east side of the Metro and also towards the NW of the Metro

Here is a close-up view as well.

There was a “hole” of sorts NW of the I-35 corridor with amounts under 1/4″ into southern Platte Co as well as Wyandotte and parts of Douglas Co.

Here is some ground truth via CoCoRaHS

Parts of JACO got nicely over 2″worth near the Raytown area

Northern MO did well too.

So it was “mostly” a good rain for us. Some areas though did miss out on the more generous amounts. Radar this morning shows there is still some rain out there as well.

and one thing for sure there are a ton of clouds around too.

Those clouds are going to be an issue for the next 24+ hours…the surface map shows the cooler air sort of right on top of us.

Temperatures are in red

This cooler air mass won’t modify much tomorrow either, although hopefully we get some later afternoon May sunshine to help things out a bit.

This is really a speedbump into what should turn into a great week of weather here with another exception and that is another decent chance of rain coming on Friday. The Friday rain will be connected to a rather strong Mid May cold front that will be moving through setting the stage for a great upcoming weekend with cool temperatures (for May) and even cooler mornings (for May).

The next front should move through sometime Friday afternoon or so. Ahead of the front we’ll be warmer on Wednesday and Thursday. The front should give us more rain on Friday and then much cooler highs on Saturday (near 70°) and milder on Sunday (mid 70s).

Something for us at least that is still a bit of an anomaly is the lack of widespread severe weather in the region. The front on Friday may not be able to do a lot for that aspect of things and the upcoming pattern into the weekend certainly will not be favorable for stronger storms. So here we are…heading into the end of May with very little local severe weather risks and I’m OK with that. As a matter of fact into the longer range I don’t see any concrete change to that for us at least.

These last severe weather seasons, going back to 2020 have been strange in my opinion. KC really has lucked out year to year since 2019’s Linwood tornado. Sure there have been things here and there, tornadoes here and there (mostly weak) but we’ve avoided some real nasty set-ups for whatever reason and that may continue for quite some time locally for the Metro.

Elsewhere the nasty heat has set-up for now in the Pacific NW and into western Canada where fires in western Canada are raging. We may see enough of a flow change in the atmosphere to perhaps see some smoke around these parts from the fires down the road perhaps towards the weekend

Here are the record highs from yesterday out there.

Here's a look at the record high temperatures set today around western Washington as of 6:26 PM. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/8hIeGnjRg2 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 15, 2023

and some more

There should be a pattern change out there in about a week or so.

Historic #heatwave for mid-May in British Columbia with some monthly records broken! (*)

35.9°C Lytton

35.8°C Squamish & Cultus Lake

35.0°C Pemberton*

34.9°C Lillooet & Hope

34.7°C Agassiz

34.2°C Ashcroft

33.9°C Clearwater

33.6°C Abbotsford

33.3°C Campbell River*#BCstorm (1/2)⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ox9VbKkc9x — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) May 15, 2023

Finally there’s this article about tornadoes I thought was interesting.

The spring severe season is starting to shift north, into the Plains and Upper Midwest. And if you've thought there have been more tornadoes across the #South in recent years, we have the data to prove it. #DixieAlley #Tornadoes #ExtremeWeather #Climate https://t.co/Zk34vj2JKL — Baron Weather (@BaronWeather) May 10, 2023

The feature photo is from Matthew Smith down towards Warrensburg of a shelf cloud from yesterday.

Next blog update is Wednesday.

Joe