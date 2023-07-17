My goodness…I was off for one day and boom…Mother Nature took out her fury on eastern KS and western MO. That was an impressive line of storms that swept through the region on Friday. Strong winds, gusting to near 90 MPH and frequent lightning did a number on the trees around parts of the area. Almost 200,000 customers were without power and this morning thousands remain without power.

These types of events have happened in other parts of the country. A couple of weeks ago Tulsa was ripped by a complex of storms leaving some folks there without power for over a week. Other regions see this as well. This seems especially acute in areas that haven’t had a powerful and targeted cluster in awhile. Why? Because trees grow and expand and they also die for various reasons including infestations and drought.

You combine all this and it makes tree limbs and trees themselves very vulnerable to being taken down by strong winds. That, no doubt played a role in what happened Friday afternoon.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

One sentence forecast: Seasonably hot and humid today with scattered PM storms around an smoky skies.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms possible. Isolated coverage. Seasonable and smoky from the Canadian wildfire smoke. Highs in the mid 80s

Tonight: Another chance of storms before daybreak with lows in the 70°. Those storms may be locally severe as well.

Tomorrow: If there are morning storms they should move away, then partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the 90° range

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Regardless of the whys for Friday’s windstorm…that was a nasty area of storms that rolled through. On a good note, it brought some good rains for many area, plus some additional rains yesterday morning as well…so that was a silver lining through all this is ease drought conditions in some areas at least.

There were two clusters of storms…one dropping SEwards into KS with a breakaway cluster that developed and moved eastwards…right into the mid 90s heat and a tremendous amount of instability waiting to be tapped.

Friday’s severe weather reports (W’s are winds and Hs are hail)

There was a potential tornado west of the Metro as well…and that was the clue that things were going to get bad in the metro as that cluster moved into the region.

Here is a radar replay as the storms were coming out of eastern KS

As the cluster came into far eastern KS…it ingested all the instability it wanted to and just became a huge wind storm. As mentioned earlier 70-90 MPH winds ripping into a Metro area and on a widespread basis is bound to do bad things to trees that, whether vulnerable or not, aren’t going to make it through that. Hence the power outages.

We had a very miniature version on this on the northside on July 4th night when over 50,000 were without power…but this on on a different scale.

These types of complexes are not uncommon during this time of the season. As we’ve talked about numerous times before, they provide needed rains on a more widespread basis which is often a good thing in the summer months. The negative is that when they are at their worst…they do what this one did…and create huge and damaging windstorms.

I’m not sure if this will be considered a derecho or not. There were significant breaks in the line of damage/higher wind reports along the path which started near Manhattan, KS and stretched towards St Louis where I was on Friday.

These complexes of storms are not unusual, and are in a zone of the “ring of fire” that I’ve written about in the past. Last week I was concerned that the dome of heat that is creating record setting weather in the western US and southwestern US would expand into our region for the middle of the week. This now won’t happen for us and as a result we’ll remain in the periphery of the dome…and that’s where these disturbances love to track around.

The upper air pattern in classic for the ring of fire. Here is the upper air map from last night…

and for later this week…

The flow may tend to flatten somewhat, perhaps keeping the stronger storms more up north and towards the northeast, but areas out west are also vulnerable again, especially the western Plains.

Over the last 30 days or so…that region out west and into Colorado has really been getting the bigger rains…

Look for the blue colors, representing areas where rain amounts are over 150% of average. There are some isolated areas in the SW part of KS and the OK Panhandle that have had 3 times their average in the last 30 days. You can also see the tremendous deficits along the MO River Valley in MO.

Modeling, as I’ve mentioned many times before typically don’t handle this complexes too well ahead of the game. It’s a matter of seeing where they form and figure how how long they can sustain themselves as they move away from the forming place. One thing for sure there was a tremendous amount of instability…high surface heat and VERY juicy dew points in the 70s

This map shows CAPES. or Convective Available Potential Energy and you can see things are maximized in 2 areas…the I-70 corridor and then down through south central KS into central OK.

With those instability profiles…now go back up and look at the wind reports from the 2 clusters of storms, and they pretty much followed the instability axis’s on their forward path.

Today there are a few areas of storms already, and while the activity is somewhat isolated…we may see some additional storms pop up this afternoon in random fashion.

Another cluster may move through the region pre daybreak tomorrow…and unfortunately localized strong winds can’t be ruled out with that as well.

So we’re not out of the woods at this point…and a lot of folks are going to be sensitive to these clusters of storms coming into the region and the potential of stronger winds with the storm complexes along the leading edge especially.

Gary Elmquist has this neat shot of an epic shelf cloud coming towards the Osawatomie Golf Course yesterday morning.

Depending on the weather conditions tomorrow I may or may not be able to get a blog out in the morning.

Joe