As I wrote about yesterday and the day before thunderstorm clusters have a mind of their own. Attempting to forecast these things when they either 1) don’t exist at when you’re on the air or 2) exist but move erratically is a tough thing to do sometimes. There are times when they cooperate and follow certain rules of thumb that I use after some 30 years in Kansas City, then there are other times that they just do what they do.

Today and tonight may be one of those times. The good news is the weekend still looks great with comfortable, by July standards, weather around these parts. The issue is later today and tonight with the storm potential and how it may or may not affect all the big things going on including the big concert at Arrowhead and also another one in Olathe too in addition to all the other fun things happening in the region.

One sentence forecast: Storm risks may increase later this afternoon and this evening through the wee hours of the night but a good weekend is likely

Discussion:

All week long we’ve been concerned about the potential of storms at some point today. Here I am, typing this blog at 9:30 in the morning and watching radar with developing clusters of storms in the Plains that are meandering around.

So let’s start there.

There are two complexes this morning…one in eastern NE and western IA and the other into OK and parts of central and western KS. The one that’s in Nebraska is a bit concerning because you can see the southern end of it turning towards the SE/SSE. IF that maintains itself it may affect at least parts of the region after lunch.

Radar snapshot at 9:15 AM



Here is a look at the radars from Topeka and Pleasant Hill.





As you go about the morning let’s watch that activity in SE Nebraska and see how far it makes it towards the region.

Caveat time: IF that makes it towards KC early this afternoon…and pushes southwards…it may then tend to stabilize things for later this afternoon and tonight. I talked about this eventuality last night on the newscasts with a “hope” and “concern” graphic.

Caveat #2: IF this doesn’t happen then we could be vulnerable to what’s happening now in central KS. We will build up some minor instability + there may be a remnant outflow boundary lurking by how far south the Nebraska convection makes it. Add in perhaps some lift with the KS disturbance that likely will be passing by to the SW of the Metro…and you can get some scattered storms/showers from that combination. This was my “concern” part of the graphic I showed you last night.

The HRRR model is really having a party with these ideas…with all sorts of storms and rain in the region later today and tonight. This model keeps the Nebraska convection well north BUT develops new convection in south central Nebraska after lunch and that organizes and drops ESEwards towards the Metro this evening and that would be a problem for tonight, that would likely have lightning with it and that is a bigger issue than just rain.

At this moment though I have no faith that this model is correct.

The hi-res NAM model that just came out isn’t handling the Nebraska convection that well or at least the southern extent that is closer to southeastern NE. It doesn’t even “see” it so I don’t have a lot of faith in that either.

As I talked about this week the model data doesn’t handle these scenarios well at all…and this morning is a classic case in that regard. Models that are wrong 3 hours after then come out are rough to use because that “wrongness” infiltrates the forecast for hours down the road. So in some ways they aren’t useful at all.

So that leads us to watching satellite and looking for “tells” in the atmosphere. The 1st one will be towards Lunch and seeing where the SE Nebraska convection ends up…my feeling is that it stays up north of the Metro towards the IA border north of 36 highway

The next tell and the concerning one would be IF convection fires up in south central Nebraska and moves towards the ESE…that would be a major issue as it comes into 80ish degree warmth and some instability approaching the KC Metro area allowing it to somewhat maintain itself to some degree as it drops towards the Metro. The satellite pictures this morning don’t show much going on there which is encouraging BUT if radar by 2PM looks like something like this…it’s a problem.

HRRR model showing forecast radar by 2PM.

There are 2 complexes, one a weakening one towards I-80 and the other down towards I-44. Both are NOT moving towards KC. The issue is in between in the area circled with the ? in it. IF that is reality that is the problem.

That circled potential area would potentially organize in the heating and then slide and develop towards the ESE…and that would eventually get into the Metro later in the afternoon or evening. That would likely have lightning with it and that would be a big issue for outdoor events tonight.

There may be some weakening with the line as it comes towards the Metro however should it form but if that is something “real” then at least some lightning strikes would be possible after 7PM or so in the Metro. That would be an issue from a safety standpoint.

So that “tell” would need to be watched for…and hopefully if things aren’t coming together by 3-4 PM then we’re in good shape for tonight.

As mentioned the weekend looks good and comfortable overall with a warming trend back to more seasonal summer temperatures and humidity coming for a few days next week. There may be some storms on Wednesday and then on Friday morning perhaps.

The feature photo comes from Viktoria

Joe