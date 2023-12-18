It’s a bright but chilly start to the day in the region as lows this morning have dropped into the mid to upper 30s and for the 1st time in a couple of weeks we may actually have a below average day for highs in the area today.

It’s been a heck of a month though for warmth. Temperatures so far are running about 6° above average and this is going to be another mild to warm week in the area with highs soaring into the 50s again and morning lows later in the week likely staying in the 50s.

There are more rain systems coming toward the region this week too, and it appears we’re going to have a wet not white Christmas Eve in the region. And with a slow moving storm in the Plains the potential of a wet at times Christmas Day is also in the cards, too.

We are getting the storms BUT we aren’t getting any sustained to even any deep cold air masses yet. There are signs that at least some colder air masses may be more in the cards to finish the month, and start 2024.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonable with highs in the upper 30s

Tonight: Clear and cold with lows in the lower 20s

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder with highs back to near 50

Wednesday: Variable clouds and mild with highs in the low to middle 50s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

The month so far has been warm…here there and everywhere it seems like.

The only areas of below average temperatures are in those specks of green. There are some areas of near average temperatures this month out there, that color scale above is a bit rough but overall from top to bottom and coast to coast…it’s been mild.

Locally…

That’s a low of orange and red there…and that’s a lot of warmth.

There has been even warmer starts to December…and recently too. 2021 was really mild! It did turn colder towards the end of the month though and finished overall 5th for warmest Decembers.

Thus far we’ve only had a trace of snow…that too, if it stands, will be one of our lowest on record. Although there have been a couple of Decembers recently without even that.

In 2021 and 2004 we had none…we’ve had a trace in 2023

So we’re no doubt having a brown Christmas in KC. Here is a look at the total snow forecast through late December…

The map above is through the 27th off the GFS.

There is a system to watch, not for snow locally though, but for additional rains and it’s really a combination of a storm with another storm off the western coastline.

There is an swirl representing an upper level storm off northern CA…and there is another piece of energy in the Gulf of Alaska witch is going to dump southwards into that upper level low. That will combine into something bigger and be our next change.

As a matter of fact if we go up to about 18,000 feet or so…there are storms out there…just none that are working with cold air.

The trof or dip in the jet stream in AK will continuously dump energy into the western US. This means a stormier pattern will be setting up in the USA over the coming weeks.

Then as we go forward a couple of more days…things get messier…with numerous waves and disturbances that are all over the place. All the red lines represent various waves, that will mess up the models because there are so many of them and in some cases they’re interacting with each other.

The above may is for Christmas morning. Notice in the Plains and southwest US there are a couple of waves that are out there. With a pretty decent south flow of air and moisture in abundance in the region, it won’t take a lot for rain to fall at times.

So wetter weather is becoming more likely on Christmas Eve and potentially on Christmas Day.

It should be mild though….the EURO ensembles are showing a 60-70% chance of temperatures being over 50°…so we should at least be in the 50s for Christmas.

So rain chances will be increasing on this Thursday/Friday, although we may not get a lot from that this far north…and then sometime this coming Sunday into Christmas. So if you’re heading out for Christmas Eve services you may need an umbrella.

So on Christmas Eve we get something like this…off the GFS.

Then on Christmas Day…

Broad south flow…an open fetch from the Gulf of Mexico…and various disturbances coming up from the SSW…mild and likely wet it appears.

The EURO is making more of a deal with snow out in the western Plains from this but I’m not convinced about that outcome right now.

Finally, all these systems will be creating bigger and deeper pools of colder air that will affect the region to finish the month.

The last 3ish days of December are going to be somewhat colder although we’re still having a tough time tapping into any real arctic air that will sustain the colder air that may affect us towards the end of the month so I have doubts about how long and how truly cold that air can be.

It’s a pattern that favors an active southern branch of the jet stream with all sorts of mischief coming towards the deep south and the eastern seaboard. Storms and the threat of storms will continue out there but for us winter storms with snow are still not showing up…

If nothing else though…there are things to watch…and that makes me happy.

The feature photo comes from Chuck Carbajal.

Joe