Yesterday I had to make a decision…and it concerned the progress of a warm front and how far north it was going to get towards the KC Metro area. My hope had been that it would get to the north side of the area and allow ALL the Metro to really see a dramatic warm-up today. I wasn’t confident of that forecast but at the time yesterday afternoon I wasn’t quite ready to “rip the band aid” off what we have previously been forecasting.

One thing that is always present in my mind is that warm fronts in March can struggle to move northwards. During the later Spring months these fronts typically lurch northwards but during March they can struggle and as I was looking at the data last night…I got a stronger feeling that this front would struggle. Hence I ripped the band aid off the warmer forecast for the later shows and knocked KCI down into the mid 50s and mentioned that the southern Metro area would be 10-20° warmer depending on the progress of the front.

Data this morning seems to indicate that was a correct decision. We’ll see.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and misty/drizzly this morning with generally cloudy skies this afternoon with northside temperatures in the low to mid 50s and southside temperatures into the 60s

Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers possible and trending down temperatures with daybreak lows in the lower 40s

Tomorrow: Clouds with some scattered showers possible east of I-35 in the afternoon, Cold with highs only in the mid 40s

Friday: Rain again developing in the afternoon with highs in the near 50°

Discussion:

What a mess and it’s not going to get a lot better for the next few days.

Warm fronts are always a pain in the spring. Sometimes they can be the focus for the potential of severe storms, especially in the spring season. Today that won’t be the case because a variety of things…including a cap that should prevent convection and a lack of a trigger really. Instead we have a firming warm front to the south of the KC Metro this morning. Tonight though with the front moving southwards and warmer air overriding the front towards the east of the Metro…there could be a few stronger storms east of KC. The risk being some hail. Data shows this potential more towards central MO…65 highway eastwards.

This warm front is showing up on the 8AM surface map this morning…to the south of that front temperatures are already into the 60s with juicy dew points near 60°

That front will nudge into the south side of the Metro and then likely stall this afternoon. HRRR model data shows the potential temperatures at 1PM today.

Then at 7PM

You can see how the far south side of the Metro touches the milder air while from I-70 northwards not so much. I ended up forecasting 56° as the official high at KCI yesterday evening which was wayyyy cooler than other forecasts…and I’m not sure we’re going to even get that warm today. Again sometimes you have to rip the band aid off.

The problem with this is that today that same northward moving warm front will convert from to a stationary front (essentially just stalled or waffling around the south part of the Metro) and then tonight convert to a cold front and start moving south again as the heavier and denser chillier air to the north of the front starts oozing southwards.

The hope from a couple of days ago was that surface low that is on the surface map above would track towards the 36 highway corridor today…dragging the warm front through the Metro but instead that surface low will move south of 50 highway instead. That means the warm front can’t come far enough north…and instead the warmest air stays south of the Metro today. Then when the surface low passes to the south…the circulation around the system (clockwise) will help give the chillier air mass from I-70 northwards another push southwards.

So we get deeper into the chilly air tomorrow. Yuck!

Meanwhile out west a very potent storm hit California yesterday. It was unusual in a sense because it brought with it very low air pressure readings into central CA…around San Francisco as it came ashore…setting a March record for the lowest air pressure reading on record out there. It actually developed an “eye” like feature as it was coming towards the coast. It wasn’t a “tropical” system but it was fascinating to watch.

This 40-hour time lapse shows the impressive formation of the latest storm system to hit California. pic.twitter.com/O4A4SZEvqM — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) March 22, 2023

You can see the small vortices spinning around. Winds which were calm in places all of a sudden jumped to 60 MPH with the storm moving onshore. There were dozens of reports of wind damage/flooding etc with the system.

Farther south…more rain too…

This system will waffle around out there today then start heading eastwards. It will be affecting our region on Friday afternoon and night. Bears watching or our next rain chance. As a matter of fact there is a non-zero chance of some snowflakes mixing in Friday night or early Saturday in northern MO with this depending on it’s strength as it comes through the region.

The funny thing is, and this is so typical of the winters around here…between that system and the one on Sunday…the tracks aren’t terrible for snow locally…now there may not be enough cold air to tap into to convert things to accumulating snow. So it goes.

Spring overall continues to have a sluggish start to sustained warmth. A day here or there is about as good as we can do for awhile. The 6-10 day forecast shows this…

Spring is buffering…

The feature photo is of a pretty cardinal…

Joe