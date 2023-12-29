Our incredible month of December for temperatures is sort of going out with a whimper to some extent. We’re more than 7° above average and with these warmer than average lows, more than 10° above average, even with the cool highs right now…it’s still above average overall each day (or close to it).

So much so that only 3 days this month have been technically below average for temperatures…and tomorrow is another above average day I think. We’ll see about Sunday as another shot of colder air comes into the region.

January will not be as warm nor as persistently above average. I detailed for you yesterday the reasons why, and we’ll touch on that again.

Also of note, I may not blog again for another week…some family issues have transpired that I will let you know about on FB at some point next week. There won’t be any weather of consequence next week it appears in the region so it won’t be a bad week to reduce the blogs for a bit anyway.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with some later after clearing. Highs around 40°

Tonight: Fair and cooler with lows in the low to mid 20s

Tomorrow: Sun early then turning cloudy for awhile with later day clearing. Highs in the mid 40s

Sunday: Blustery and colder again with variable clouds. Highs in the low to mid 30s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Clouds…so many clouds. There are some breaks in NW MO and NE KS though…and it will, in time, work it’s way down towards our region but the timing of that clearing may wait till later today with clearing skies from north to south in the Metro between 3-5 PM or so…

Tomorrow (Saturday) clouds will again move in from the northwest. It’s too bad because we’re sort of set up for a mild day…perhaps near 50° but the clouds and the time of the year are not a good combination to realize our best warmth potential. So highs will be curbed just a bit…still though it will be the warmest day of the weekend.

The colder air on Sunday into Monday is really just a regular cold front for the 1st half of winter. There’s nothing unusual about it…just a push of some fast moving and short-lived Canadian air that is not going to have any staying power, as we’ve seen time after time so far this “winter”.

With December running about 7° above average…it’s going to be tough for us NOT to have a warmer than average winter. January and February are really going to have to turn and at least through the 1st week of January that isn’t going to happen. Nothing unusual for next week expected locally. More or less near average temperatures and little if any moisture which is seasonable for the 1st week of January really.

January is a dry month on average locally. Just shy of 1 1/4″ of moisture is what we average this month…it’s our driest month on average as well. Thankfully with such a wet December (more than 1 1/2″ above average) we in a better place regarding the drought.

On the MO side we’ve seen the elimination of the drought for most of the Metro…

Drought conditions persist towards the eastern 1/2 of MO however and 72% of the state is still at least in a moderate drought…that is down from 84% last week however

On the KS side though…drought persists towards NE KS

The worst of the drought seems focused from north of Wichita towards parts of NW KS…interesting to see SW KS eliminated from drought conditions. That doesn’t seem to happen that often these days.

So we’ve had moisture. It would be helpful though to get some snow cover laid down, so that when it melts it can be more slowly absorbed into the soil. That prospect though for awhile doesn’t look to promising.

Here are the various models showing total snows through mid month or so…there are some suggestions there might be a system to watch starting the 2nd week of January.

1st the EURO…no bueno for snow lovers locally.

The GFS does have a bit more…tied towards a potential 1/9 system…

The Canadian which loves it’s snow totals too much usually…also has a system in the 1/8-9 timeframe.

The Canadian is likely a high snow total outlier though.

There will be storms though moving through the southern half of the US…and there will be active weather south of I-70 it appears but just how far north this comes is unknown at this point.

You can see how we can get at least some snow regionally and there may indeed be something to track for that 2nd week of January…but again it’s impacts are tough to say at this point.

The NOAA forecast for January goes like this…

and for precip…

Equal chances all over the place…

My thoughts are that this still could trend towards a below average month for temperatures but for that to happen there is going to need to be a significant change in things after next week, because next week overall will be a wash when it comes to temperatures.

The question in my mind though is are we still waiting towards mid month for the colder air to start being more of a day to day factor into our equation…which is certainly on the table. As I mentioned yesterday though things HAVE To change in Canada for things to significantly change here for any length of time.

Look at what happened in Canada this month.

If it seemed like a mild December, it was. Number 1 for Victoria, Calgary, Saskatoon,Churchill, Cambridge Bay and Kenora.

2nd for Toronto and Gaspé. 3rd for Nain. @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/yP9sDM3UVy — Kim MacDonald 🌻 (@KMacTWN) December 29, 2023

That is one warm month up there…and it’s tough to get sustained cold here in the Plains when Canada isn’t overly cold by their standards.

When looking at the next 10 days for total precipitation…you can sort of get an idea on the flow aloft…a busy southern jet stream and a fast flowing northern stream with us sort of in no man’s land in the Plains and into the Rockies and northern Rockies.

For snow lovers…no mans land isn’t where you want to be when you’ve essentially lost the 1st 5+ weeks (including next week) of potential snowstorm weather…

The feature photo is from Patrick Dykes up in Utica, MO.

Joe