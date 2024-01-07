It appears that despite the potential of some heavy wet snow falling tomorrow, and again later tomorrow night and Tuesday morning…there is going to be some melting happening around the Metro. That to some degree was expected but it also appears, as I wrote about yesterday that a “dry-slot” of the storm may impact the region tomorrow evening and night for awhile and that is not helpful for bigger storm totals in the Metro.

There are also some adjustments north of the storm track which could’ve been a good thing but is actually not a great thing because of the “flinging” away of the comma-head part of the storm further north than typical…so it appears that all the best ingredients are coming together for the heaviest snows to be north of KC into northern MO as opposed to the Metro.

Things can still change but that’s the direction the trends are going.

Also regarding later in the week…not sure if that will be a lot of snow but it will be a LOT of cold heading towards the holiday weekend and somewhat beyond…prepare accordingly for that…that is a big ticket arctic air plunge, somewhat reminiscent of the pre Christmas cold outbreak a couple of years ago…how low we get may be tied to clouds and snow cover but sub-zero lows are on the table.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40

Tonight: In and out clouds and chilly with lows near 32°

Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain/snow developing to snow…then perhaps back to some light rain/drizzle in the evening. There may be some fast 1-2″ accumulations on grassy surfaces with a heavy wet snow at times. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for most of this so there will be melting on roads BUT if the snow rates are hard enough…there could be some accumulations for awhile on road surfaces. Watch for changing conditions

Tomorrow night: Things lighten up. Mixed precip possible but not overly heavy. Lows around 32°

Tuesday: More snow in the morning especially. We’ll likely get our main snow accumulations in the Metro. Right now I’m thinking an additional 1-3+” there. Rough morning commute likely. Temperatures trend down into the 20s in the afternoon with gusty winds over 30 MPH. Some blowing and drifting possible.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

This storm is another in a long line of storms that show how hard it is sometimes for KC to get a “big one”.

Odds are this will be a northern MO “big one” compared to areas farther south…and there are a variety of reasons why this is shaping up.

a somewhat farther north storm track. Not totally surprising but for an intense and dynamic storm with a comma head that will be flung northwards…this places northern MO in a more favorable spot for the heaviest snows. Track changes will be monitored. The dreaded dry slot. This is going to be a factor tomorrow evening and night. This really eliminates accumulations snows locally for hours tomorrow evening. I was sort of expecting this. Basically we’re robbing the clouds in the mid levels of the atmosphere of some moisture which reduces the snowflake formation to some degree. It can still snow but usually the flakes are smaller and less accumulating. Also if the precip is light enough t can be more of a drizzle or a mist with borderline surface temperatures. The comma-head/wraparound part of the storm may not be as cohesive as it could be or last as long as it needs to for us to have a big snow locally. Again not a great set-up for the “big one” for the Metro. Where these limiting factors are less of an issue, northern MO…amounts will be heaviest it appears. Where these factors are a bigger issue, south of the Metro and perhaps southeast of KC…amounts should trend to the lower side. It will still snow…and there may be some BIG snowflakes tomorrow for awhile in some of the heavier bands Can someone see thundersnow? Not out of the question…low chance but not a zero chance. Tomorrow morning into lunch there may actually be a chance, mainly in eastern/NE KS. A variety of winter weather advisories/warnings are going to be in place.

So lets get more specific with potential…and for that I wanted to break down the region into 3 parts…

For those up north…towards and north of 36 highway…these are my ideas right now…you sort of get both parts of the storm…and with somewhat colder air the part tomorrow may have more sticking potential than closer to KC.

Zone 1:

At least 2″: 100%

At least 2-5″: 90%

At least 5-9″: 60%

Over 9″: 20%

+++++++++++

Zone 2: KC Metro areas

At least 2″: 100%

At least 2-5″: 80%

At least 5-9″: 10%

Over 9″: 5%

+++++++++++

Zone #3: Areas south of the Metro

At least 2″: 40%

At least 2-5″: 20%

At least 5-9″: 2%

Over 9″: 0%

+++++++++++

A couple of caveats…these ideas may fluctuate a bit and I simplified the map above with straight lines for the zones. Mother Nature isn’t that simple…lol. Also these should be used for averages. Could some areas of northern MO overachieve…sure…hence the ranges. Also I know the values don’t equal 100.

Finally…don’t focus on the HIGHEST numbers in the ranges. In other words…for the Metro you see a 20% chance of 5-9″ of snow. I think the chances of 9″ is much lower than the changes of 5″. This is important context…again DON’T FOCUS ON THE HIGHEST NUMBERS!

Current advisories/warnings. Winter storm watches are in the navy blue color. These will be replaced by either a warning or an advisory later today.

So let’s get more into the weeds…

Here is the storm…

Heavy snows are ongoing towards northern AZ including Flagstaff and elsewhere up there

This is quite the storm…look at all the advisories/warnings.

So as I outlined above…with some tweaks in the storm track and the other things that are coming or not coming together depending on your perspective…there are expected tweaks in the snow totals…and what makes this more challenging are the temperatures tomorrow when we may have several hours of occasional moderate to heavy snows…and how much melting happens in that time. Would I be shocked if there was 1-2+” of snow in KC during the heaviest snows, especially on grassy surfaces/car tops etc…no. Will there be road issues? That is tougher to say especially for the main roads.

This is going to be a very dynamic storm…and if someone heard a rumble of thunder from it tomorrow morning as the initial big push of snow comes through parts of NE KS and elsewhere I wouldn’t be shocked at all. Low chance but not zero. Map below shows 10PM potential lightning.

Right now the only model bringing a fully functional comma-head/backside heavy snow towards the KC region continues to be the GFS model. It alone seems to be in the 6-10″ range for KC. All other pieces of data today support far less in terms of Metro accumulations and if we struggle so will areas farther south. On the assumption that a farther north trend with a far flung comma head of the storm is the correct option…I just can’t get into the GFS portrayal.

I will say…it’s persistent.

Also remember the wind situation on Tuesday…20-40 MPH gusts are on the table blowing stuff around, especially in the morning.

Areas about 50 miles south of KC will have less impacts from total snows…areas farther north will have more.

OK…I need to stop here for now. I have a few things going on in the morning tomorrow…so I’m not sure if I can get a blog out before 9AM or not…if not then i may not be till early afternoon.

The feature photo is from Kevin E Lewis

Joe