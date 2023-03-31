Well March is going out like a lion around the region with storms this morning for some areas and strong winds for all areas expected today. The winds are going to be a thing, especially this afternoon with 50 MPH wind gusts possible. Also the air mass, which this morning is moist will be replaced by a much drier air mass this afternoon…and that’s when the winds will be cranking at their highest.

The chillier air with this storm will move in overnight…so the temperatures tomorrow morning will be about 30° colder than this morning. It will be a brief shot though…as we moderate rapidly Sunday into next week…with another potent storm due in on Tuesday.

April starts out busy as well.

Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers/storms possible through lunch then most of the activity shifts towards central MO and beyond. Highs well into the 70s with sunshine in the afternoon. Winds will be 45-55 MPH (not connected to storms).

Tonight: Turning colder with variable clouds and lows in the low to mid 30s. Gusty winds will create wind chills in the 20s

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy in the morning with lighter winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

Sunday: Warmer and breezy again with highs back into the 70s

Discussion:

A busy day around the Plains and especially towards the Mississippi River Valley region towards central and eastern MO and points beyond with an intense area of low pressure moving through Iowa today.

You can easily see the storm on the surface analysis. The black lines below are isobars or lines of equal pressure.

The storm will move through IA today. There are several air masses associated with this storm…including an warm moist air mass that’s flowing through the region this morning. A drier air mass that will rapidly move through near or after lunch and then c colder air mass that will move through the region overnight.

You can see two of the air masses on the dew point analysis this morning…dew points locally are “March tropical” here in the Plains with a fast drop off towards central and western KS.

You can see the super low dew points…near 15° blowing through SW KS…that will get brought eastwards and then northeastwards around the storm into IA.

From a temperature standpoint you can see the colder weather in NE (20s)…and points northwards. That will get dragged through the region this evening and overnight.

The whole thing put together roughly looks like this…as of 9AM

The olive colored line is the dry line that separates the Gulf moisture from the drier air mass that I alluded to earlier. That will be the 1st transition early this afternoon.

Once that transition moves through…the severe weather threat (which isn’t the greatest for the Metro) will end as drier air surges into the region. As that dry punch pushes east…and into the better instability towards central MO…the threat of bigger storms may develop.

IF you watched last night I identified for you this morning threat for areas SE of the Metro…and indeed we’ve seen a few storms have the ability of generating some hail. So that short term forecast worked out very well. There have been some severe thunderstorm warnings issued this morning…and there has been some penny to dime+ sized hail out there with the cells.

KC is still not in a prime spot for severe storms with this. The risk of storms will move away after lunch. This is sort of common with these early season set-ups. For areas east of KC…the set-up is more favorable this afternoon.

The SPC has this idea…

Model data this morning shows shows this idea towards Noon…

Those storms towards central MO would potentially have the chance of being severe. Mostly near and east of 65 highway. Sound familiar?

The storms would be moving towards the NE at close to 60 MPH…fast cells so IF you get rain it won’t be for long. Many areas many not see a drop of rain from this.

By 2PM we have this…

You can see everything is gone from the Metro…why? Because the drier air has surged into the area.

By 3PM dew points are crashing…

and the winds will be cranking…data indicates at least 50 MPH wind gusts with some upside to that especially south of I-70.

You can see the outline of the wind warnings here…although should severe weather crop up some of these colors will be overridden

The counties in pink are in the wind advisory and the counties in burnt orange are in the high wind warnings

Meanwhile on a regional basis there is growing concerns about higher end severe weather threats towards the MS River Valley with level 4 risks out towards MO/IL/IA and elsewhere.

A large swath of territory is being highlighted by a stronger risk of tornados.

There are some failure modes with some of this though…I’m curious to see what this morning wave does when it flies through MO towards the MS River later this morning. It could mess things up…then again it’s moving so fast that there could be atmospheric recovery to create some bigger storms there.

By 6PM tonight…this is a possible near solution

Any of those storms could be severe, especially in NW IL and E IA…also down towards Dixie.

What is fascinating is that there may be severe storms in E IA today with temperatures into the 70s and tomorrow morning it could be snowing and blowing…reducing visibilities for a couple of hours.

Temperatures today will be popping into the mid 70s…then tomorrow struggle in the mid 50s or so…maybe upper 50s.

We then rapidly warm back up again Sunday. There may be some additional non severe storms in the area on Monday knocking things down before we surge, potentially into the 80s on Tuesday ahead of the next storm that may do all of this all over again on Tuesday and Tuesday night…SPC is watching MO again especially.

It appears after the Tuesday system we may start trending chillier again for about 5+ days so that will take care of severe weather risks again for awhile.

5000′ temperature anomalies

The feature photo comes from DeAnna Blair out in Shawnee…it’s “springing” out there but remember there are likely more hard freezes coming.

Joe