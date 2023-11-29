The weather has fascinated me for decades, ever since I was about in the 3rd grade watching for snowstorms (because I knew they would cancel school). Back then the only way you knew school was cancelled was by listening to the radio stations. Growing up in the New York area, that would be WCBS AM and WINS AM radio.

The problem was my elementary school started with a “W,” which when there are hundreds of school districts and commercial breaks to be had…could take awhile to get to. So then it became telephone tag with neighbors, to see if anyone else had heard from earlier.

The thing was it usually took several inches of snow, or more to cancel. This wasn’t because of the great street cleanup plan…that didn’t matter. It’s just that the criteria for cancelling was a heck of a lot more stringent then that it is now for many around these parts at least (and there too I think these days).

Anyway that walk down memory lane doesn’t really have a point except you take this somewhat unusual set-up that is unfolding over the next 5 days, add in more winter cold air into the equation and we’d be having ourselves a memorable stretch of repeated significant accumulated snows and school would be cancelled for days on end.

Alas that isn’t the case for the Metro I don’t think.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the lower 50s. Some high clouds are possible this afternoon.

Tonight: Fair and not as chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing towards or during the evening. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50°

Friday: There may be some snow across northern MO in the early morning. Small chance of a winter mix in the Metro before daybreak. A lull then another system comes later in the day or evening with a chance of a mix or some snow too. Cold and blustery with highs in the upper 30s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

In a word…active. At least for the next 5 days. I do think there is going to be a reward of a run towards 60 or perhaps a day into the 60s later next week (perhaps timed out for the winter forecast next Thursday). So that potential is definitely on the table in about 7-8 days I think.

Until then though…all sorts of different disturbances will come towards the region. Mostly from the west or southwest. I counted 4 decent ones this morning on the model data and each one will need to be watched for precipitation.

It may get to a point over the weekend that the 2nd disturbance due in later Friday may sweep a lot of moisture away from the area so that the other two may only be able to generate clouds.

So let’s dive in…

Wave number one is connected to the system off the western US coast that’s coming ashore today.

That wave will actually be taking a very favorable track for snow somewhere in western MO later tomorrow night into early Friday. Potentially I could see some accumulating snows up towards and north of 36 highway from this by Friday morning. The NAM model has been the most aggressive with this…perhaps too much so…but I go to the actual track of this

As the western storm comes eastwards aloft at least, a surface storm will form in the southern Plains and then come towards the east north east. This is a very favorable track, assuming there is cold air, and there will be in northern MO for accumulating snows (perhaps some mix up there for awhile).

The time frame for northern MO is roughly well after dark Thursday night into early Friday. The window is only about 6 or so hours…but there could be some decent falling snow up there…and that would accumulate…and if there were at least 1-3″ of snow in northern MO towards the IA Border, I wouldn’t be shocked.

For KC this looks predominantly to be rain…we’re close but it appears to be majority, if not all liquid. There could be some ice pellets mixed in before daybreak on Friday but a decent rain should come from this set-up perhaps a 1/3-3/4″ or so.

Then behind this one comes wave #2…and by tomorrow night you can see the line-up like ducks in a row.

The above map shows the waves up at around 18,000 feet or so. #1 is tomorrow night…#2 is Friday night…#3 is Saturday (perhaps harmless) and #4 is the last one and that would be Sunday and while that one may be stronger it too might be lacking in moisture to work with after the 1st two swing through. It will inject a brief hit of colder air though later Sunday into Monday. After that though there should be mid week next week moderation.

Let’s backtrack and talk about wave #2 though…because wave #1, while mostly, if not all rain for us, will inject some colder air from the north southwards into the region Friday. So Friday will likely only be in the 30s for highs.

So wave #2 (and again it’s sort of unusual to have another wave coming on the heels of the 1st potent wave) comes our way towards Friday night. Now remember there will be colder air around for this wave to work with but this 2nd wave is more strung out, in other words perhaps not as focused with it’s energy (for lack of a better phrase) so the “lift” of the atmosphere is not as strong. With that said it still may be strong enough to generate some light precipitation, perhaps in the form of snow or a mix in the region coming up from the southwest later Friday.

Surface temperatures though may be in the mid to upper 30s as this happens so pavement impacts are questionable at this point and it’s tough to see how we get much, if any accumulating snow, although I guess there possibly could be something slushy with that for Friday night.

The EURO has a few tenths which I guess could be on the table. Something to watch for, and also to watch the temperatures on Friday night because by late night as they perhaps drop to near or below freezing, we could see some black ice develop IF wave #2 can do anything.

Wave #3 on Saturday is on the table now. That on the latest NAM model is looking stronger but on the other data is sort of meh with the issue being that we’re stripping the atmosphere, at least above us of moisture for snow to form or rain too. Right now I’m leaning towards the less strong options here so that wave #3, aside from maybe some clouds should be pretty harmless I think. It’s something to watch though.

Finally wave #4, which tomorrow is still west of Alaska! It’s going to fly towards the region on Sunday and drop in from the northwest. If there is some moisture around it could generate some light rain, but it doesn’t look to promising at this point. As mentioned earlier a quick cold air injection is about the set-up for this one and since things are moving so fast…it will likely be a brief one too.

My hope is for a nice mild run for a couple of days mid to later next week.

Whew…that’s a lot!

Finally you’re going to likely hear a lot about this in the next couple of days…

What a Whopper! Region 3500 on our Sun just fired a near X-class flare and launched a strong Earth-directed #solarstorm. Waiting for coronagraph imagery, but it looks like this storm could arrive by December 1. Excellent #aurora chances, possibly G3-G4 level with this one,… pic.twitter.com/VebftJFOSc — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) November 28, 2023

Unfortunately if it gets here tomorrow night we’re out of luck with clouds and rain. It was a big one though…and that increases the chances of mid latitude auroras. Friday night is also questionable locally because of clouds as well.

Bummer.

The feature photo comes from Jerry Keeney up in Smithville from the other day with the snow on the ground.

Joe