A bright start to the day around the region with chilly air that’s moderating this morning ahead of a cold front that will bring a sharp but seasonably cold air mass through the region quickly tonight and tomorrow. So while we are going to be above average today, we’ll be below average tonight and tomorrow followed by a rapid warm-up over the weekend into Monday as highs on Monday may push near 60°

We may not get much rain from another front due in on Monday night…hopefully we get something…and hey the ground hog says we’re going to get 6 more weeks of winter…for the 120th time…believe it or not. So we have that going for us snow wanters.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and mild. Turning a bit blustery later this afternoon as the front comes through. Highs 45-50 from north to south through the Metro.

Tonight: Windy for a a few hours and turning sharply colder. Lows near 10° with partly cloudy skies

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the low to mid 30s

Saturday: Warming up and windier with highs in the low to mid 50s

Sunday: Milder with highs well into the 50s

Discussion:

So the Ground Hog sees it’s shadow and we have 6 more weeks of winter. Around here we’re still waiting on winter weather in 2023. We’ve had a few days of colder weather…only 4 days in January with temperatures below average with 26 days of temperatures above average. Only 3″ of snow for the month…a couple of inches below average. So January wasn’t exactly that cold. December had it’s 5 day run of cold weather near Christmas…and that’s been about it really.

So 6 more week of winter huh…

Well here is a look at the EURO model for the next 15 days…

and the GFS…

Just about every day, except for tomorrow and a day here and there are above average into the middle of February.

We’re running out of winter to have 6 more weeks of winter.

Clearly winter wasn’t that much of a “thing” in January…here are the rankings from the warmest winter…1’s especially in the northeast US down the line we go to cooler January’s.

See all the reds…that is top 10 warmest Januarys

Look at the northeast part of the country…wow.

Interestingly there going to get a sharp shot of arctic air briefly with a couple of record lows possible in parts of New England Saturday, perhaps even down towards NYC. It will be brief though as warmer air will quickly return to finish the weekend.

A brief cold snap is going to make for dangerous outdoor conditions. If you must be out and about dress appropriately! The kind of cold and wind chills we are expecting can cause frost bite in just 5 to 10 minutes! #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/e3PqPCAoOI — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) February 1, 2023 Wind chills in Maine Saturday morning

Just a strange winter indeed, not only here but elsewhere. The cold can only last for a matter of 3-5 days, not even that in the northeast US.

So around here we go up and down…but the downs are very transient as we’ve seen. The arctic air connection for us has been limited to non existent for over a month and that won’t be changing anytime soon either it appears.

The model data is actually trying to sniff out a rain/snow system next Wednesday or Thursday. This is connected to a system that’s off the coast of Alaska today…and you can see it more clearly up around 18,000 feet up or so.

We’ll see…there’s going to be a lot of warm air ahead of it and some data chills the atmosphere down with the storm in the vicinity…but I’ll hold out for a few more days regarding this one.

So 6 more weeks of winter huh…

Groundhog Day is almost here! Tomorrow, February 2, the most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, will be coaxed from his burrow to let us know whether he sees his shadow or not.



On average over the past decade, Phil has gotten it right 50% of the time. https://t.co/JRU3d8ZvkO pic.twitter.com/YZLoptewN9 — USA TODAY Graphics (@usatgraphics) February 1, 2023

Some questions about the comet viewing…it’s tough to make out…nearly impossible with the naked eye. Binoculars and/or telescopes would be better for this.

Dig out your binoculars or telescopes & keep your fingers crossed that those remaining pesky clouds will clear this evening. The #Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will have its closest flyby in the last 50K years tonight! It will be at its highest point on the northern horizon at 8:46 pm. pic.twitter.com/6r0phSAJvM — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 2, 2023

How to see the rare green comet now swinging past Earth

– Tonight is likely the best night to see comet #C2022E3ZTF, if you have clear, dark skies, that is… #comet #astronomy #space https://t.co/GH9GIz8Mvl pic.twitter.com/YiHEknBI7V — Scott Sutherland, Science Writer (he/him) (@ScottWx_TWN) February 2, 2023

So there’s that.

Hey it could be worse…let’s check in with Mt Washington in New Hampshire.

So it goes. The feature photo comes from @kcdroneshow

Joe