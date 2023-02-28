A major announcement…

Forecasting the weather in the KC area…and really for the Plains in general is a very difficult thing, especially during this time of the year. Careful consideration has to be used when deciding who may see a bunch of snow and who may see nothing at all. Who may be more prone to severe weather risks and who may not have to worry about it as much.

Dedication, passion and commitment…and really your trust are all so important to how we present our weather information to you…our customers. Whether it’s telling you about a snow storm that perhaps others may not see…or telling you about a perfectly sunny and wonderful day…forecasting isn’t for the faint of heart. Mother Nature will humble you time and time again and that’s something that is always in the back of my mind.

Essentially what we do every day is predict things that, odds are, don’t exist. We do it accurately and carefully so you know what to plan for and prepare for.

TV stations though throw around words like accuracy quite a bit…but how do you know which forecast is truly more accurate. Which team is the most reliable over the course of dozens, hundreds or thousands of forecasts> that’s where an independent evaluator comes in handy. A business that isn’t connected to any TV station…a company that evaluates forecasts for accuracy.

That’s why for the 3rd year in a row the FOX 4 Weather Team is proud to announce that our forecasts have once again been judged to be the MOST ACCURATE TV forecasts in Kansas City…and once again it wasn’t really close.

Each night…WeatheRate gets forecast information from the various TV stations in KC…as well as in other TV markets, and compares those forecasts to reality. Did it rain…what time? Did it snow and how much? Was it windy? What was the high for the day…the low for the day? Was there severe weather in the area as well as a host of other parameters. These forecast data points go out over the course of 4 days. In the end we get a weekly grade and accumulates over the course of 52 weeks.

Each “season” starts on March 1st and concludes on the last day of February. A new season starts tomorrow.

In the end…FOX 4 Weather once again excelled in producing a daily forecast more accurate than others in KC. Passion, dedication to the craft, decades and decades of experience watching KC weather patterns all help with this honor and it’s an accomplishment that we take great pride in.

Are we perfect…goodness no. In daily forecasts though where perhaps a few degrees means everything…or when it may or may not rain or snow…and how much…we excel and we work very hard day in and day out to bring that information to you with each weathercast…along with a dose of “who we are” so that you know how to prepare for what’s coming.

In the end…this means accuracy. As a matter of fact when looking at our score vs other stations in the country scattered all over, from the easier to forecast for deep south and western US deserts to the tough to forecast for Plains…we excel. Our score and teams forecasts is considered to be the most accurate, not only in KC but also for the entire Midwest, in TV markets that are rated by WeatheRate.

We once again…as we’ve done each year that we’ve been #1…we’ve broken our previous years accuracy record for KC weather forecasting. Accuracy scores that that never been achieved before in WeatheRate’s measuring accuracy for KC (going back to 2005) have been achieved.

Also unique to FOX 4 Weather is our daily transparency to you. We show you our previous days high temperature forecast and then what type of weather you will expect to see. If we say it’s going to rain and the day is nice and sunny…obviously we’re wrong. If we tell you it’s going to be 40° and it’s 45° we’re wrong. We give ourselves a +/- 3° range. Beyond that we feel it’s more noticeable to you and perhaps what you might be planning. It’s a double level of transparency that can’t be found at any other station in the country to my knowledge. Again we tell you when we’re wrong…thankfully last year that was rare as we had an 88% accuracy rating in our daily accuracy check. It was a rare day that we missed the actual weather…our errors were typically temperature related, and mostly that we underestimated the temperatures for a particular day.

The bottom line though is that you know what to expect and when to expect it and you can be prepared for it. Again we won’t ever be perfect…but overall…day in and day out…you’re getting a more accurate forecast from the FOX 4 Weather Team, and in the end that’s what’s important.

Joe