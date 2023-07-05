Last night the strongest complex of thunderstorms of the season rumbled through the Metro with strong initial wind gusts and torrential rains. In many cases it was perfect timing, well after the fireworks displays, well after everyone got home safely about correct on the forecast timing of the storms from several days out.

I didn’t expect the storms to be quite as nasty as they were from a wind standpoint, but I was glad I stayed to follow them into KC. At one point at least 38,000 Evergy customers lost power and some almost 55,000 overall in NW MO and E KS. I provided numerous severe weather updates on the air, and FOX 4 was the only station to do so. That is what we call working for you. I figured if storms had 65-75 MPH wind gusts I should be on the air alerting you about that.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

One sentence forecast: There may be a few leftover showers later this morning but overall mostly cloudy and cooler today with cooler days into the weekend.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Lots of clouds into the afternoon. There may be some light rains/sprinkles coming through before lunch or so. Highs will be cooler…closer to 80° or so.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with more comfortable temperatures and lows in the 60s

Tomorrow: A nice day with highs in the lower 80s

Friday: Rain is likely once again…the timing though is bit questionable. I may be developing during the day and winding down in the evening (tentative). Highs in the upper 70s depending on the rain timing.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Those storms last night meant business in the wind department. While the evolution wasn’t that unusual they did have their ups and downs…going pretty good in Nebraska then pushing out strong outflow winds (that should’ve weakened the storms but didn’t) then going through a bit of a lull, then intensifying again in eastern KS enroute to the Metro.

Here are the severe weather reports…there were wind gusts of 64-68 MPH at the two airports in KC including KCI and the Downtown airport. There were near 75 MPH wind gusts up into Platte Co as well and an 66 MPH wind gust in St Joe. Nothing more than quarter sized hail and those reports were few and far between it seemed.

Here is a listing of the strongest wind reports.

The better news about this though was the needed rains, granted in some cases they came quick and the rain fizzled the farther east and southeast you were from the Metro but the rain was definitely needed and this system brought some good totals.

From Stormwatch…

From CoCoRaHS

Metro seemed to average 3/4″ to 1.5″

Again those amounts tanked farther east of KC

So we’ll take the rain but there are still some 20K customers without power as I type this blog.

Radar this morning is showing some light rain to the west of KC…we’ll see IF this holds together as it comes east…it may night but if it does there may be some minor rains with this before lunch.

The morning surface map shows an outflow boundary from the overnight storms down in southern MO and the actual cold front I feel is still up towards the NW of the region.

We should feel some dew point relief tomorrow before things get somewhat muggier on Friday again.

Another complex of storms may be coming out of the Plains on Friday morning…and where that goes will influence the rains for KC. Data is sort of mixed and this complex won’t form until Friday morning somewhere in the western Plains. IF it rumbles through the Metro during the 1st part of the day, we may be stabilized for the afternoon and evening and all will be good for the big concert Friday night.

IF it passes towards the southwest of here and we don’t get worked over, we’ll be vulnerable to later day rains and evening storms. This would mean that we’re up to the whims of the storms positioning to determine whether or not there is bad weather out towards Arrowhead for Friday night. Not a comfortable feeling at this point.

It’s obviously something worth paying attention too regarding the potential at least. Also of concern is the development of a low level jet stream that can activate some boundaries in the region as well. This is a problem because usually these things can fire off after 9PM/10PM or so and the concert may well go on through 11PM before wrapping up.

So there is definitely things to watch for Friday and what happens in the day may influence what happens at night.

Right now the weekend looks pretty good assuming everything keeps moving along. It won’t be overly warm either with temperatures closer to 80° than 90°, especially Saturday.

The feature photo is from Anne Bishop down towards Linn Valley Lake. That rainbow was close!

Joe