It’s a windy and getting warmer by the hour Friday in KC. Yesterday temperatures in southern KS popped to around 80° or so…we won’t get there today because of the filtered sunshine but temperatures are going to end up in the 70s…and we’ll do that tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will move into the region later in the day.

This is connected to an upper level system, one of two, that will affect us into Monday. The 2nd system is the one that may generate some snow in the region later Sunday night into Monday morning. As far as amounts on that go…as they say TBD (to be determined). I think we”’ get something from that but I’m not sure if it’s going to be only on grassy surfaces, or something a bit more poblematic.

Oh and there’s a arctic blast on the way for later next week…that will make it feel like the dead of winter again.

Forecast:

Today: Variable high clouds, windy and mild with highs 70-75°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild with lows in the 50s

Tomorrow: Variable clouds…some passing showers are possible (quick movers) near lunch…then a fast moving thin line of storms are possible, especially south and east of I-35, later in the afternoon or early in the evening. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds gusting to 30+ MPH

Sunday: Sunshine for the 1st part of the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon and rain possible by evening. We may see a later evening switch to a wintry mix then snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s but dropping in the evening. No snow accumulations are forecast till at least 10PM or so.

Discussion:

Well at least the warmer weather has returned for a couple of days.

Now let’s get into the next 7 days…

Tomorrow: A system will be coming into the middle of the country and sliding up into Iowa later in the day. It will drag a cold front through the region before 7PM or so. You can see the system in the western US in California

That is system #1. You can see the sub-tropical moisture streaming northeastwards ahead of the feature. That is the moisture that is up above 20,000 feet (mostly) that is filtering out the sunshine today.

Upper level moisture though won’t do it…we need some low level moisture to get some actual rain to get involved…and that should move into the area later tonight. Where is that moisture now? Down in central TX.

If contoured in the 40/50/60° dew points down there…the strong south winds will bring that moisture northwards.

Our dew points should pop into the 50s tomorrow.

There are signs of a fast moving disturbance coming up from the SSW and moving towards the NNE which may affect us towards lunch tomorrow with a few fast moving showers. After that disturbance we should actually get dry slotted…and then we’ll see how warm we get…and how much instability can build up to trigger some new storms zipping in from the SSW and W. They’ll be flying at 50-60 MPH…and it’s not out of the question that there may be a few strong wind gusts. The window for this storm potential is roughly 5PM-7PM or so from NW to SE in KC.

The winds up around 10,000 feet or so will be 55-65 MPH…hence there may be some stronger winds at the surface IF things come together. Maybe some small hail as well in some areas. The line should be rather thin…

Here is the hi-res NAM playout…from 3PM through 9PM

Cooler air comes into the area overnight into Sunday…Sunday we should start closer to 30 and warm up to about 47° or so.

Then there is system #2…

You can see that in the data…it’s off the coast of Oregon this morning and will be dropping down into CA over the coming 24 hours.

That system will come into the Plains later Sunday.

NAM model…you can see #1 and #2. For timing…18Z is Noon…0Z is 6PM…6Z is 12AM and 12Z is 6PM

That does look a little stronger on the NAM model this morning at least as well as the GFS. So the switchover to snow is on the table as the rain gets going in the later part of Sunday into Sunday evening. As the atmosphere cools…we’ll see a wintry mix…and with surface temperatures perhaps near 30 or 32° some slick areas are possible towards daybreak on Monday. We may not get a lot of snow from this…my thoughts right now are sort of in the dusting to 2″ total…and perhaps this might be more grassy/exposed surfaces type of snow accumulation…but the team will be watching this over the weekend.

After that storm…we’re in good shape into Thursday of next week. Then this…

The next arctic blast.

It should arrive later Thursday. The GFS has a snowstorm with it’s arrival. The EURO has some snow but not a big storm.

The cold air though is something to be reckoned with. Here is a look at the 850 mb temperature anomalies…basically the air mass at 5,000 feet or so. This is a nasty one for early to mid March and will impact the festivities for the Big 12 Tourney and Snake Saturday.

This goes from 6AM Thursday into 6AM next Sunday the 13th (DST starts)

So a lot coming over the next 10 days.

The feature photo is from Peggy Jane Farmer

Joe