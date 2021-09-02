Joe’s Weather Blog: A night to remember and more rain for KC (THU-9/2)

Got to admit, even though I was about 1000 miles away from the eastern US craziness yesterday and last night…I was sucked in by the total mayhem that Ida was still creating. Tornadoes (and not little ones) and devastating flooding were the main culprits…the flooding was devastating. All under the backdrop of LA slowly seeing some power come back online.

Around here though we enjoyed a nice day…and you may have noticed a lot of murkiness in our skies again…due to more wildfire smoke in the area. That remains with us today as a front starts getting into the Plains and that will be a big issue for us for about 36 hours starting later tonight into Friday morning.

Forecast:

Today: Clouds increasing…breezy and seasonable with highs in the mid 80s

Tonight: Clouds with rain and perhaps a few storms later tonight into tomorrow morning. Brief heavy rains are possible. Lows in the 60s

Tomorrow: Off and on rain…it won’t rain all day BUT it will be iffy to plan on anything outside for any length of time. Temperatures will be closer to 80°

Saturday: Highest rain chances in the AM with lowering chances after lunch. This may be a cool day depending on clouds. Highs in the 75-80° range

Sunday: Nicer and pleasant with highs in the lower to mid 80s

Discussion:

That was a day yesterday that many in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast part of the country will never forget. The tornadoes, while only 5 or so…were mostly big tornadoes…perhaps as strong as an EF3 in New Jersey.

It really started in Annapolis, MD.

Footage of the Annapolis MD tornado is nuts. You don't see tornadoes this destructive on the east coast all that often.



Footage posted by Melanie Newmanpic.twitter.com/xLjaiOSwZu — Doc V (@MJVentrice) September 1, 2021

Then there were more in eastern PA and NJ. The one near Mullica Hill was the most potent of the cluster.

That’s the real deal right there. There was a lot of damage in that area…big homes just got crushed.

More will be added to this today I think

This video of the tornado in Burlington County, New Jersey was captured by Scott Smith. Original post here on Facebook: https://t.co/9AVpLjTy5U #NJWx pic.twitter.com/zRHB6r10Wy — Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) September 2, 2021

Earlier in MD

@WBOC16Weather 6527 Gravel Branch rd hurlock pic.twitter.com/X5rL2utRUX — Mary Beth Claude (@mbclaude611) September 1, 2021

Tornadoes during a tropical cyclone (TC) – or remnants – are common. Apparent intensity of the Mullica Hill, NJ tornado today? Not common, TC or not, in Jersey.



NJ Tornadoes (NOAA: Since 1950)

F/EF2: 23 (Last: July 92, 2009)

F/EF3: 6 (Last: Oct. 18, 1990)

F/EF4 or 5: Zero#Ida — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) September 1, 2021

Then there was the rain…so much rain.

I changed the scale and zoomed in a bit for you in this next one

This created historic flash flooding…

Rainfall rates in excess of 3″ per hour. Some areas with close to a foot of rain…in less than 4-6 hours or so. That was the biggest issue. Some of these areas have had more rain from previous tropical systems BUT the RATE of rain was the key. In some areas the amount of rain in 2-3 hours…had a once in 200+ year reccurence rate

Central Park rainfall totals:

2 hours – 4.65"

3 hours – 5.20"

Both of those are records and the recurrence interval is about once every 1,000 years. #NYCwx #NYwx #flood #Ida pic.twitter.com/Wo2EMoNXp8 — Craig Ceecee (@CC_StormWatch) September 2, 2021

So bad it was raining INSIDE.

Think the @usopen might have to make some slight improvements to Louis Armstrong Stadium’s roof #Tornado pic.twitter.com/KlscX9Rj8e — Solomon Rapoport (@SolomonRapoport) September 2, 2021

The rain and wind combination allowed rain to come in in the open areas underneath the covering at the US Open.

If you follow me on twitter you saw the dozens of retweets that I was sending out regarding the craziness last night. They were coming fast and furious. Here are just a few…

🇺🇸⚠️ — VIDEO: Heavy flooding in Boro Park, Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/40SpypH5GA — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) September 2, 2021

BREAKING: Flooding right now in Short Hills, New Jersey. This is downtown! 😱



Gov. Murphy declares state of emergency due to tropical storm #Ida. #njwx pic.twitter.com/0EWWfqHRpZ — Tena Ezzeddine (@TenaNYCLA) September 2, 2021

Queens Boulevard in Maspeth/Corona is a literal river at the moment. Bus fully flooded driving through, multiple cars stuck in the water. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/LuSL9uWCEl — Joe English (@JoeEEnglish) September 2, 2021

Waterfall down the stairs at 145th Street station, 1 Train, in #Manhattan, #NYC. Flash #flood warnings are in effect until 11:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/pIvwWpQF1t — NTD News (@news_ntd) September 2, 2021

Needless to say the entire subway closed down last night.

A day and night that most up there won’t forget…and the flooding is still ongoing even though the rain is over

There were actually tornado watches/warnings as far east as Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard in the wee hours of this morning.

Again in the past there have been heavier rains…but the rate of rain is going to be tough to copy in the future for this part of the country. It’s still a mess up there with numerous roads closed by flooding and billions of dollars in damage adding up due to flooded out cars and homes/apartments etc. Also…typically an excessive rain event of 3-4″/hour rates would affect a smaller area…like a county or two (that happens out here sometimes) BUT not a whole region like what happened in the NYC region.

In addition to all this…combined there were so many different things happening. Tornado Warnings/emergencies…severe t/storm warnings…flash flood emergencies…all for the same areas. In NYC…they issued their 1st flash flood emergencies for the city itself as well as NW NJ.

WFOs having coincident in time Tornado Emergencies and Flash Flood Emergencies:

Huntsville 6 May 2003

Jackson KY 2 Mar 2012

Tulsa 20 May 2019

Pleasant Hill 28 May 2019

Houston 19 Sep 2019

Phily 1 Sep 2021



The Norman 6 May 2015 event I don't have overlapping in time. (off 32mins) — daryl herzmann (@akrherz) September 2, 2021

To be clear… this particular warning for NYC is the second time we've ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It's the first one for NYC). The first time we've issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey a an hour ago. https://t.co/7k55jeXbpb — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 2, 2021

Observed rainfall totals for the last 48 hours ending 9 am Thursday September 2nd. Rainfall rates at some locations were 2.5-3.5 inches per hour. Newark NJ received 3.24" from 8-9 pm & Central Park saw 3.15" from 9-10 pm, both all time records for highest 1-hour rainfall totals pic.twitter.com/Gq77yhg2LQ — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 2, 2021

Just crazy…and within 2 weeks that some of those same areas were dumped on by Henri in the northeast part of the country too.

Now onto our weather.

Not easy either as we await a cold front that will slowly be working into the region tomorrow. It’s out west now…

Red numbers are temperatures/green are dew points

That front and it’s progress into the area are the issues heading into the start of the holiday weekend. The atmosphere will be REALLY loaded up with moisture tonight…so the potential of locally heavy rains overnight into Friday AM is certainly there.

Then tomorrow, as the front only slowly works through and at some point stalls…additional showers/storms are possible…perhaps though not a total rainout. The front’s positioning will be the key to what happens then heading into Friday night and Saturday. IF it’s very close to the area…between US 36 and US 50…more locally heavy rains are possible…1-4″ worth. Don’t necessarily look at the positioning of the heaviest rain in the next 2 graphics…it shows potential though.

NAM model

Hi res NAM model

Something to watch because we too could get some localized flooding and river/creek issues with this set-up.

Right now Sunday and Monday look to be the better two days of the weekend.

Long blog today…so much happening!

The feature photo today is from People of Cowtown on twitter…the Big Boy train is departing today.

Joe