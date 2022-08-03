It’s a sultry and warm start to the day around these parts as overnight lows never dropped below 80° up at KCI after a high yesterday of 100°. It was our 2nd 100° day of the year and that’s the 1st time we’ve done that since the drought summer of 2012.

Today a weak front will be moving through the region. Already creating showers and storms this morning and radar today at times will be colorful for parts of the area. The good news is that between the rain and the clouds…temperatures will not be as hot for areas from KC northwestwards it appears. Areas where the clouds and rain are slowest to arrive, will see another nasty hot and humid day.

This front isn’t that big of a deal…basically returning us back to average tomorrow, before the hotter air returns.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Clouds/showers/storms. Not as hot with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s from north to south through the region.

Tonight: Evening storms which may be strong in some areas…especially on the south side and southwards. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm with highs in the upper 80s. It will be very steamy tomorrow

Friday: Hotter with highs in the lower 90s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

The main story today is radar.

These storms aren’t severe this morning and are weakening a bit (as I type this as then approach the State Line. The remnant clouds and other showers/storms that may fire up this morning should bring relief to areas, especially from the Metro north and westwards.

The front itself is still well west of the area…at 9AM…

At 9AM…

at least it shouldn’t be as hot today…but still very muggy. The heat index at one point yesterday was near 110°.

The front won’t really clear the area until later this afternoon and then spread southwards from there. The issue for later today will be additional storms that may form as the front comes into whatever heating and instability we can recover today. So there is still more opportunities for storms later this afternoon as well.

Another chance may come overnight since the the front “aloft” about 3-5,000 feet above the ground will be weakly converging near the I-70 corridor. So some additional activity is possible from I-70 and southwards later tonight.

Tomorrow will be more seasonable and still pretty humid overall. The front will bring in more moisture, to some extent, from the corn fields and the growing corn, to the north of the region. So the dew points will be rather high even behind the front. During this time of the year…with the corn crop going to town…it actually puts out moisture into the lower part of the atmosphere. This is through the process called transpiration. As a matter of fact one acre of corn can release 4000 gallons of water/day. Enough to fill a residential swimming pool in less than a week

So it will be a steamy and sultry night again tonight.

The minor heat relief should be short-lived…as I expect hotter weather to start it’s journey back to KC Friday…and Saturday has the potential to be another nasty hot day with mid 90s (upside) ahead of another front coming later on Sunday. That should be another rain chance to finish the weekend.

We’ll see how much cooler air can be brought down with that.

The hope is that the upper level high (hot air generator) will be shoved back westwards…and place our region is sort of a weak WNW or NW flow aloft…that should give us some relief from the oppressive heat.

Some other tidbits…

Did you hear about shrinking Lake Mead? Despite last week's monsoon rains in the Las Vegas area, water levels in Lake Mead are at their lowest in history . 🌧



Read more about shrinking Lake Mead: https://t.co/nd0bPRNBQk



📸 NASA Earth Observatory. pic.twitter.com/ya3gbfmCrP — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) August 3, 2022

There is also some talk about the slow start to the tropical season…this isn’t unusual although there has been a lot of dust that has been apparent in the satellite pictures over the last few weeks. That is a sign of dry African air migrating across the Atlantic and typically reduces the risk of any development.

Does it seem like a "quiet start" to the Atlantic hurricane season? A reminder that 2/3rds of named storms have formed AFTER Aug 22nd and 1/2 AFTER Sep 9th. A sharp increase in activity is still expected, but it's impossible to forecast where storms may go until they form. pic.twitter.com/gOklG4d6rm — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 2, 2022

August 2 is the date when the Atlantic gets its third named storm, climatologically. Well, that happened way back on July 2, a whole month ahead of par! But quantity ≠ quality… the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) is just 36% of average for the date. pic.twitter.com/DE4oia9jhg — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) August 2, 2022

OK that’s it today…hope you get some needed rain. No promises though for totals.

Our feature photo comes from Keith Thornton up towards KCI with a nice rainbow this morning.

Joe