So this may be the last blog for about 10 days or so. I’ll be taking some time off starting Friday and tomorrow I have a lot of things to get to in the morning so I won’t have time to blog. Those dandelions need mowing!

Things are greening up in spots and the trees are leafing out gradually but somewhat slowly. I think one of the reasons why we’re seeing the slower leaf out is what happened last fall. Do you remember how long the leaves hung on for. We blogged and talked on the air numerous times about it. Really almost through November. Between that and the pretty funky weather we’ve seen these last couple of months…perhaps an explanation for the slow leaf out in my opinion.

The moisture situation has really changed as well so far this year. The 1st 2 months of the year were rather dry…only about 1 1/2″ of precipitation. The last month and a half (with more coming in the next 5 days) have been considerably wetter. Almost 5 3/4″ of precipitation. So we’ve, at least temporarily, turned the ship around as far as that goes.

Yesterday’s storms weakened considerably as they approached KC. We talked about that potential quite a bit…and it happened. As the storms erupted in north central KS they created a outflow of cooler air that was being driven eastbound along the same direction as the storms were moving. So the storms ended up ingesting their own rain cooled air (at least at the surface)…that helped to weaken them as they came towards the State Line.

There was one storm though that became briefly severe and that was at around 1:15 AM early Wednesday AM. It produced 59 MPH winds at the Downtown Airport and then weakened almost as fast. So it goes…long night of radar watching.

The storms did produce tornadoes in IA and TX…a couple of biggies too.

Tornado in Iowa

Tornado In Iowa

The magnitude of this big storm is/was impressive. A massive blizzard has been the story in ND…feet of snow blown around.

Pretty bad up there with all the drifting as well. Most of the roads are closed, including the interstates west of Fargo.

The circulation of the storm also brought in dirt and dust from western KS,OK, NM and TX.

Half of West Texas is blowing towards the area…or at least the dirt is. May notice it at sunset as well. Mud rains possible tonight. Look for brown spots on cars/patio furniture tomorrow. JL #fox4kc #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/jjBOcGn0cT — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) April 13, 2022

A large dust plume kicked up on the Texas Panhandle.



GeoColor imagery via GOES-East: https://t.co/Euum0g1Jsr. pic.twitter.com/VWQ0BkjXUP — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) April 13, 2022

As that dust and dirt mixed in with the raindrops we ended up with the mud rain…my car is covered in brown splotches from the overnight storms. Pretty impressive and certainly not the 1st time that has happened this spring. These dynamic storms do that. Winds yesterday were gusting to 60 MPH in parts of the area…just strong south winds. For reference the winds in a thunderstorm to be considered severe have to be at least 58 MPH…so the winds yesterday without the storms in the bright blue skies…were as strong in some cases as the winds of a severe thunderstorm!

So it goes…Springtime in the Plains…

See you in 10 days!

Joe