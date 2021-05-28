Joe’s Weather Blog: After the storm it feels like April again (FRI-5/28)

Whew…it’s been a week! Once of those weeks where a lot of “stuff” happened and I’m looking forward to the weekend. Also of note I’m going to be taking some time off for a bit…so this will likely be the last blog for about 10 days or so.

The storms yesterday tried to get their act together in the afternoon. Some just had a bit of rain but some areas from roughly north of Linwood to near Kearney were having hail issues as well…as large as ping pong ball sized. Some reports of strong winds and perhaps a couple of wall clouds and a funnel cloud or two. There were some areas of rotation showing up…but nothing really tightened up too much.

Today the focus is on the unseasonable cool punch of air that has come into the region behind the cold front that moved through the region late yesterday. Temperatures this morning are around 50° and while we were 61° for an official high today the record cold high for today was 59°. So it’s going to be one of the coldest May 28th dates in KC weather history.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and blustery with highs in the 50s

Tonight: Gradual clearing with lows in the 40-45° range

Tomorrow: Not too bad with highs in the mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Increasing clouds with highs well into the 60s

Memorial Day: Showers and rain developing with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Perhaps cooler with an earlier arrival of the rain.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

It feels like fall out there this morning. Blustery north winds and cooler air flowing southwards. This is behind the front that moved through yesterday. That front created a bit of severe weather for some.

W is a strong wind report and H is a large hail report

A couple of reports of golf ball hail stones and a couple of reports of stronger winds too.

The rain was impressive though for many areas…

@fox4wx Joe… we don’t have a stream or a lake in our backyard. But, this evening we did! That was some rain!Near College &Pflumm / JoCoKS! pic.twitter.com/orogCvV7cu — Lore (@lkfwoa94) May 28, 2021

@fox4wx 47th street and North Green Hills Road, Riverside , Missouri.

Donna Wilkinson pic.twitter.com/LPE0pRfJG6 — AutismMom-Type1DiabetesMom-Progressive in Missouri (@dlwilk) May 28, 2021

Decent wind and hail in Bonner Springs @fox4wx pic.twitter.com/K3U5MvsGnX — Blake (@BlakeB262) May 27, 2021

The rain though was more impressive…it dumped on the northside. Here are the 2 day totals for rain in the region.

Some more specific totals from the gauges.

We need some more drying time!

In the bigger picture yesterday there was additional severe weather down across the south.

The cooler air flowing in today will allow things to dry out. The morning surface map shows cool air flowing southwards. Highs yesterday were in the 40s in the northern Plains and that air is coming into the area today with some modification.

So yeah this cool shot of air is not exactly pool weather nice for the weekend and with the potential of rain coming perhaps in shower for later Sunday night…and showers to rain on Monday the cool weather will persist into Tuesday at least.

As we head towards the end of next week..things will be improving.

Overall though not too bad of a start to the 1st week of June at least from a temperature standpoint.

It should get warmer into next weekend.

OK that’s it for today and for the next 10 day or so. Have a great holiday weekend and I’ll see you again on the 10th.

Our feature photo is another shot of the shelf cloud from yesterday.

Joe