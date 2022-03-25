Finally the clouds from that persistent 4 day storm system moved away in the wee hours of this morning but as I mentioned last night…after the 1st real sunrise in awhile…more clouds are returning. These will be around for about 6 hours or so before they move out and we get to see a real sunset tonight. They will affect the temperatures though today and keep them below average once again.

That will be the case through the weekend as NW flow brings a series of weak areas of lift through the region…it won’t be a great weekend…but it won’t be terrible either.

The next significant storm is due in later Tuesday into Wednesday and that means more rain and perhaps some storms as well. There are timing questions to this storm in terms of it’s impacts and the potential of stronger storms…that will be more resolved over the weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds and not as cold. There may be a few sprinkles out there as well. Temperatures may only be in the 50–55° range and that may happen very late this afternoon as the clouds move out of the area. Turning windy as well with gusts to 30 MPH

Tonight: Fair and chilly with lows dropping to near 30°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and still cool-ish with highs in the mid 50s

Sunday: About the same…maybe a couple of sprinkles possible as well

Discussion:

Typically during the last few days of March we should be near 60° for highs…that has been a struggle for a good part of the week. It will still be a struggle for the next 3 days too. Don’t think we’ll get there…only mid 50s or so.

Today we’re tracking a disturbance that is generating a lot of clouds which are moving this way this morning. So after a nice sunrise…the cloud again are going to be an issue for at least 6 hours or so.

You can see the clouds streaming into the area.

There is a disturbance in the mid layers of the atmosphere creating lift…and there is a weak wind shift line…not really a cold front, moving through as well. So the clouds are going to be a thing for awhile.

There are a few returns showing up on radar but a lot of dry air below 10,000 feet will tend to eat away at whatever raindrops are falling. It’s not out of the question for a couple of showers to make it into the area but the chances, as I mentioned last night may be more towards the SW of the Metro.

We’re sort of in the same regime over the weekend…there may be a few more showers somewhere out there on Sunday too…but the result of this will be to keep the mornings chilly and keep the afternoons on the cool side for late March.

A stronger storm is due in next week. I’ve written about this for the past couple of days…and while we’ll warm up somewhat on Monday and especially on Tuesday (with winds too)…it appears that temperatures will trend colder starting Wednesday through the early part of April. There will be a warm front nearby on Monday so the extent of the warm-up is a bit of a question. Model data has trended a bit lower for Monday especially…more in the 60s or so…so I’ll look at that as the day moves along and may need to drop the highs on Monday more.

The next storm will give parts of the Plains and southern Plains the risk of severe weather later Tuesday. Based on the current timing though…the stronger storms and the higher risk of severe storms may be more towards the west and southwest of the Metro…so we end up getting just the fading part of the activity.

One caveat to that…winds above us may be very strong into Tuesday night…50-60 MPH at 5,000 feet…so it wouldn’t be shocking IF storms make it into the area from central KS to see some stronger wind gusts come into play with whatever passes through.

More on that on Monday as we take a deeper dive.

Colder days return for the middle and end of next week.

So there’s that.

Some final notes before the weekend…

Tuesday's EF-3 tornado had an est. peak wind of 160 mph, making it the strongest tornado to impact Orleans/Jefferson/St. Bernard Parishes on record. It's also only the second F-/EF-3 or higher tornado. A small section of New Orleans East were impacted by both EF-3 tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/IlEFLjLHGq — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 25, 2022

What calendar day has recorded the most tornadoes in the United States since 1990? May 25



What about F/EF3+ tornadoes? April 27 pic.twitter.com/MDr1hQbBAZ — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) March 24, 2022

That’s it for the day…

Austin Hamilton has the feature photo of the day…from Colorado

Joe