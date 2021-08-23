Joe’s Weather Blog: Another nasty hot and humid week (MON-8/23)

We’re not done with summer quite yet. After a comfortable Saturday, including a very pleasant Saturday night…the end of the weekend featured soaring dew points and muggier air. That’s how we’re starting the week with dew points in the mid 70s..it’s a muggy start to the week for sure and that’s the way the week is going to go.

With the increase in the dew points and the noticeable increase in the dew points for the next couple of days…there will be a big increase in the heat indices with those values soaring into the 100-110° range is appears. Heat advisories are in effect and while the rain chances are there perhaps for the middle of the week…odds are there isn’t going to be rain at least into Thursday if not the weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and hot. High in the mid 90s with heat indices in the 100-110° range after lunch. Breezy as well

Tonight: Fair and muggy with a bit of a breeze too. Low in the mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Windy conditions but remaining hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values between 105-110°

Wednesday: Not much of a change. A big less wind and a small chance of rain, mainly towards northern MO. Highs in the upper 90s.

Discussion:

It was an eventful weekend of weather. Certainly not so much for KC, at least after the big storms on Friday night. There were good rains with those storms which will also help to contribute a lot of moisture in the steam heat that’s going to be with us this week, The nation as a whole saw a lot of rain in certain areas. The northeast part of the country is still getting the rains from Tropical Storm Henri which came ashore over the weekend. The heaviest of the rains is breaking up but it’s still persistent around the Long Island area and parts of the northeast

Henri came ashore as a tropical storm near Waverly, Rhode Island. It wasn’t a hurricane at the time as it was losing it’s tropical characteristics. The rain though was impressive well away from the center of the storm. Check out the high amounts in NJ especially.

some 8-10″ totals in there…here is a close-up

The wind aspect of this wasn’t so great in the end…but the rain aspect was impressive. There was significant flooding in parts of the northeast including NY/CT and NJ especially. The flooding rains in the northeast was worsened because of the pre-rain that Fred delivered for some of those areas saturating the ground before the “main show” arrived.

The lifespan of #Hurricane #Henri was certainly a bit out of the ordinary.



From non-tropical origins, to looping around Bermuda, successfully battling shear, & finally hooking back to landfall in the NE US, it had quite an odyssey for a TC spending life in the subtropics.🌀 pic.twitter.com/gwUiIiK9Yw — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) August 23, 2021

Meanwhile in TN…the flooding was even worse and more dramatic and deadly. Setting a record for a 24 hour state rain total is impressive.

PRELIMINARY: the 17.02" of rain measured at McEwen, TN today likely broke the all-time 24 hour rainfall record for the state of #Tennessee – which was 13.60" in Milan set on September 13, 1982. Data will have to be QC'ed before the new record can be confirmed! #tnwx — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) August 22, 2021

Shattering a record though by almost 3.5″ is pretty impressive in it’s own way.

I had to use a different scale to show the total rain rest of Nashville (on the right side of the map below). There are some 20″ indicators in there

While many monitored Henri's potential for flash flooding, an even more historic and devastating flash flood unfolded in Tennessee, where the 24-hour state rainfall record may have been broken.



McEwen, TN recorded 17.02" of rain yesterday – 9.34" of which fell in just 3 hours. https://t.co/z9w3guEvQO pic.twitter.com/hluhoZDiof — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) August 22, 2021

Only 13 other states have reported heavier rains in the 24 hour period…and that includes any crazy rain totals from tropical systems. These were just from slow moving thunderstorms. For those in JOCO…think about the 8″ totals from last week…now double that.

The devastation was total in many areas.

Aerial shots of the devastating images out of Waverly, TN following major flash flooding. Cars floated down streams and well built homes off of their foundations. #WaverlyFlood #Waverly pic.twitter.com/lXmdTaQiTc — WXChasing (Brandon Clement) (@bclemms) August 23, 2021

Our swiftwater crews spent the day assisting in Humphreys County. The damage observed is devastating. Please keep Humphreys, Dickson, and Hickman Counties in your thoughts and prayers as they work to rebuild and recover. #middletnwx #tnwx #flooding pic.twitter.com/wiuBrMecxu — Williamson County Rescue Squad (@WCRescueSquad) August 22, 2021

These flooding rains…and more importantly the intense rain totals are being driven a warmer atmosphere overall around the world. Warmer air holds more moisture than cooler air holds. That moisture, especially in summer scenarios can be more easily converted to heavier rains…and as a result we see what we see these days.

Record flooding like these events are a natural part of the climate system – now spiked climate change. Summer blocking is increasing as per @MichaelEMann @rahmstorf and we also have 8% more moisture in the warmer air. Thanks @ClimateCentral GFX! @jeffnesbit @CoveringClimate https://t.co/wUOh5oYyie — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) August 23, 2021

The warming atmosphere didn’t create the individual systems but there is a chance that it made them even more efficient in terms of rain production.

This too may have slipped by you over the past few days. It rained on the summit in Greenland…for the 1st time in record history there.

On August 14, 2021, temperatures rose above freezing on the summit of Greenland for only the third time this decade. But for the first time on record, rain fell at @NSF Summit Station. Read the full Greenland Today report: https://t.co/dVzhYSgefm pic.twitter.com/ctyMMILn9e — National Snow and Ice Data Center (@NSIDC) August 18, 2021

Here is a report on that from the National Snow and Ice Center

That rain and the prolonged above freezing temperatures helped to do this….

On August 14, 2021, temperatures rose above freezing on the summit of Greenland, fueling a rain event that dumped 7 billion tons of water—the heaviest since records began in 1950. pic.twitter.com/EyTDhS80f5 — National Snow and Ice Data Center (@NSIDC) August 18, 2021

Crazy…

Back home into KC…it will just be a hot week.

There actually could be a degree or two added to some of those numbers, especially for the weekend.

Very little, if any, rain is expected this week as well.

We’ll be due for a cold front (we’ll see how strong it is) in about a week or so.

The feature photo is from Carolyn Humphrey Delaney. This was out towards Manhattan on Friday night as the storms were really cranking up. Nice shelf cloud!

Joe