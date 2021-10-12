Joe’s Weather Blog: Another system brings rain for us and big snows for others (TUE-10/12)

A beautiful and crisp start to our Tuesday in the KC area…with nice weather expected today as temperatures pop in to the mid 70s in the region…this will be ahead of a strong storm that will be developing and moving into the upper Midwest over the next 24-36 hours or so.

For KC this will mean the development of scattered storms this evening and rain/storms to start the day tomorrow…for others though the seasons first snows are likely and there may be some significant snow across the western Dakotas into the Rockies where winter storm warnings are now in effect.

This is storm #2 of a 3 storm strong with the last one due in later Thursday evening into Friday.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny this morning then more clouds this afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid 70s

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers/storms possible after 9PM. Turning breezy as well with lows in the lower 60s

Tomorrow: Rain chances are highest in the AM with fast clearing expected after that…perhaps closer to 10AM. Warmer too with highs well into the 70s

Thursday: Cooler but pleasant with highs in the 70° range with showers/storms redeveloping towards the later evening.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

An active pattern persists in the region for the rest of the week as storm #2 will be influencing the region starting later today and tonight. Clouds are slowly expending towards the NE but there is a lot of dry air that needs to be overcome with moisture before we can start getting rain to form.

The atmospheric moisture that will be moving our way will move up through the southern Plains today and eventually, towards mid evening. move through the region…that is important because as the moisture above us increases…the surface dew points will slowly increase too overnight. Initially both items are sort of out of sync but eventually they combine their talents and, if nothing else, scattered storms will be developing and moving towards the NNE and NE sometime this evening.

Odds are these storms will not be severe although I can’t totally rule out maybe some small hail with a storm or two, especially on the KS side…this would be roughly from 10PM through 3AM or so.

Farther west the storms will likely be more frisky with the potential of severe weather in central and western KS. Those storm will organize into a squall line…and march towards the ENE.

All modes of severe weather are possible out there…including tornadoes.

The main threat of tornadic storms out across the western Plains will be during the evening and overnight hours as the low level jet stream, a river of air up around 5,000 feet…increases as the storms move eastwards.

Here is the way the 12Z HRRR model plays things out….

For timing: 18Z is 1PM…21Z is 4PM…0Z is 7PM…3Z is 10PM…6Z is 1AM

You can see the line coming eastwards…and notice how things race through the area after daybreak…we should see rapid clearing afterwards and nice weather for most of the day.

Meanwhile the storm itself will be moving in the upper Midwest and Dakotas…it will be a dynamic system as I showed you yesterday…this means there will be a cold air side to the storm and that means, even in October…snow. More than just casual snow too…significant snow.

That leads to a bunch of warnings…

There is already thundersnow happening up in WY…

@weatherchannel we are currently having lots of snow Thunder. I have just saw and heard six in a row. Casper Wyoming pic.twitter.com/L3Tr4wycnV — Curtiss Andersen (@CurtissAndersen) October 12, 2021

Some of this snow will go as far south as the ski areas in western CO as well.

Most recent image from U.S. Highway 160 near Wolf Creek (via CDOT), showing quickly deteriorating conditions in heavy snow. Conditions are expected to get worse throughout the day, as this snow continues. #cowx pic.twitter.com/CHLSfEOhSa — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 12, 2021

Heck there was even snow last night in northern AZ around Flagstaff…

Snow has started to fall here now. #azwx pic.twitter.com/dHqaxsLhAg — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 12, 2021

This is the the bigger picture though…

7PM Today

7AM Wednesday

Behind this storm a slug of dry air from the SW US will move through the area tomorrow and into Thursday before another fast moving system comes through the Plain on Friday with additional rains likely in the area…this rain as well could start on Thursday night.

Friday will likely be a day where highs struggle around 60° or so…then after some cool weekend mornings…the afternoons look glorious with some real fall weather this weekend.

Hopefully this rain and combination of sunshine and crisp mornings get the fall leaves going.

The feature photo comes from Austin Hamilton up in IA…

Joe