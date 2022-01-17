Joe’s Weather Blog: Arctic front this week…plus more on the Tonga volcano (MON-1/17)

Did you know that we’re now up to 5″ of snow this month? After having no snow in November or December…5.3″ has fallen so far this January. Not too shabby really. There are 10+ days to go and while there are no big storms showing up (yet)…there may be some little snows for the rest of the month to add to that total.

Regardless of what happens from here on out…this January will go down as a snowier than average month. Average for January is 4.9″ up at KCI. The system from the weekend gave us around 3.2″ up at KCI…we’re going to see a lot of melting today and tomorrow, especially in the non-shaded areas.

The biggest weather locally will be the arrival of another arctic front coming in early on Wednesday. Whatever we are at 12AM will be the high for the day as colder air means falling temperatures Wednesday sending us down into the single digits for a couple of mornings too before we recover somewhat over the weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds with some more afternoon sunshine. Highs today near 40°

Tonight: Not too bad…dropping into the low to mid 30s

Tomorrow: Milder with highs surging to 50-55°. IF we can manage to get rid of more snow today…we could be even warmer tomorrow.

Wednesday: After a 12AM high of 35-40°…temperatures by Wednesday afternoon will be down into the teens with wind chills sub-zero. Cloudy skies expected (maybe a flurry)

Discussion:

This month so far has been all over the place with temperatures. The average so far is .7° below average. We’ve been well below average for a few days and well above average for aa few days. I’ve highlighted the below average days

There has been notable snows as well. The system on Saturday did about what was expected really…widespread 2-4″ snows with a couple of places doing a bit better. The heavier snows were in northeastern MO which is what we thought all week long.

43.7% of the country has snowcover

Here is a closer view

If you missed Saturday’s blog…here is an updated map.

KCI had 3.2″ total

I mentioned on Friday night with the earlier switch to snow that was occurring that the forecast would be leaning more towards the higher side numbers of the range…more 3s and 4s and that’s about right.

At least it actually panned out as we expected more or less. That was our 3rd snow system of the season.

This week we sort of go all over the place. Perhaps a bit above average today…nicely above average tomorrow, although the HRRR model shows highs approaching 60°…I think though that it thinks there is no snow on the ground…and IF we melt more than I think today…it could happen. I’m leery though that residual snow could impact the highs tomorrow afternoon. Regardless that will be the warmest day of the week for the area.

Then Wednesday morning there will be another shot of pretty cold air. We may initially be OK early in the morning but by afternoon…not so much.

Here are the forecast temperatures and wind chills. Use the slider…go right for temperatures and left for wind chills for 3PM Wednesday afternoon.

Not pleasant. One of the weird characteristics of this winter is the lack of low cloud surges with these transitions. Data continues to show clouds…but a pretty dry layer of air going up to about 10,000 feet or so…typically there could be areas of light snow with these types of fronts…but once again (and we’ve had a history with these fronts this winter) that won’t be the case it appears.

Thursday and Friday are just cold…single digit lows coming. We rebound over the weekend…and right now we should be in OK shape for Sunday’s big evening game. The GFS last night came out with a really mild solution. It’s sort of on an island regarding that but depending on the speed of another front coming into the area, and with our history this winter of really warming up before these fronts get to us…IF we can hold that front off till the evening…there is potential for something really nice to happen. For now though…take a look at 2 model outputs for highs on Sunday. Euro (swipe right) and GFS (swipe left).

I think the GFS is a bit bullish…but milder than average late January weather may indeed happen on Sunday which would be great, especially for tailgating!

Regarding additional snows…nothing great really showing up at this point…there may be some light stuff around for the next 10 days or so depending on various NW flow type disturbances…some data shows some potential but nothing really concrete at this point into the last few days of January.

We’ll just continue to be on a roller coaster for temperatures…a sprinkling of 50s with a dose of lows below 10° possible into the last week of January.

I did want to chat about this though…the Tonga Volcano.

There have been lots of questions about this and I answered a bunch on Saturday in the blog.

We actually saw some interesting pressure gyrations here in KC. The underwater volcano exploded and sent out a circular pressure shock into the atmosphere. This came eastwards (the eastern flank of the shock) on Saturday morning around 8AM or so. Remember the volcano was about 6600 miles away.

With the 1 minute interval ASOS data now available, I tried a dataviz idea showing sparklines for each station's 15 minute pressure altimeter. Thoughts? seems to nicely show the smaller wave action after the initial passage. #Tongaeruption https://t.co/n1JzZPwIjH pic.twitter.com/yLcB9l0LDm — daryl herzmann (@akrherz) January 16, 2022

For us the 1st air pressure pop was more or less subtle really…but it did show up

this would be around 8AM which is more or less timed out correctly for the speed the wave was traveling (over 700 MPH). @NWSKansasCity concur? JL #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/qJbHRvPhHZ — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) January 15, 2022

That was the first…but there was a second pop as well…more pronounced…how did that happen?

Remember the explosion happened and sent out a ripple…like throwing a rock into a still pond…in a circular fashion. The western side of the explosion went across the other side of the world and circled around from east to west! That pressure pop was more noticeable in the data. This was around 1AM in the morning.

Remember the shockwave from the volcanic eruption that propagated eastward through the US yesterday morning?



The opposite end of the shockwave that propagated westward from the volcano made it through the US last night, and was more pronounced than the first in the eastern US! https://t.co/QHSRcW16Qo pic.twitter.com/HaKarFY3DE — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) January 16, 2022

A 2nd shockwave from the 🌋 spread from the east –> to the west last night before 2AM. This was even more dramatic than the 1st wave at around 8AM in the morning (SAT). Remember the explosion sent out a circular wave. One part of the circle spread to the east (AM pop) then 1/ pic.twitter.com/51KRkUhUmO — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) January 16, 2022

Just amazing.

For those wondering about the size of the volcano…this is pretty neat.

Then there are questions about IF this will affect the climate in any way…and at this point the answer is no…there may be some localized or regional affects from the ejection of SO2 (sulphur dioxide) into the upper part of the atmosphere…but this eruption pales in comparison to Mt Pinitubo back in the early 90s.

Full comparison of #TongaEruption (middle) w/ Pinatubo 1991 (top) & Mt. St. Helens 1980 (bottom), loop from ~3h before to ~24h after eruption at 3-hr increments. These satellite images were reconstructed using GridSat and Python, with the same geospatial scale & color table. pic.twitter.com/Brx7A9VmoQ — Jim Tang (@wxmann) January 16, 2022

So far at least…it’s sent out only a fraction of the SO2 into the atmosphere compared to Pinatubo. Let’s jsut say that it did though affect the worldwide climate…which it won’t. The affect would be minor and short-lived in a world that keeps getting warmer and warmer

The Tonga eruption yesterday appears to be one of the largest volcanic events we have seen in decades.



We do not know how much cooling SO2 it has put in the stratosphere (data will come in later today), but this is the effect a Pinatubo-sized volcano would have on temps today: pic.twitter.com/dOSXmx37JE — Dr. Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath) January 15, 2022

Also let’s remember this…

Yesterday’s #HungaTongaHungaHaapi volcano eruption released ~400 kt SO2, or about half as much as all US power plants in an entire year. Much reached the stratosphere, where it can last ~1 year vs ~1 week. But it’s still far too little to impact global temperatures much. https://t.co/51oLZ4yJCp pic.twitter.com/woQy1BYH94 — Daniel Cohan (@cohan_ds) January 16, 2022

Again while extremely impressive…Mt Pinatubo that exploded in the Philippines back in the early 90s was a beast…this was big…but well short of that in terms of what it’s ejected into the atmosphere…so far at least.

Finally if you missed it on Saturday…this was pretty neat!

At request of @fox4wx, also overlaid 1-hour eruption plume (via Himawari 8 sat imagery) to scale over Kansas City. Included 1-hour plume of Mount St. Helens (GOES3 sat imagery) and maximum cloud ring diameter of the 50-megaton Tsar Bomba (largest thermonuclear explosion). https://t.co/wuJX3rWQCo pic.twitter.com/6iTGpOf4aU — Nelson Tucker (@TornadoStudy) January 16, 2022

Lara Bee has the picture of the day…from Liberty Memorial

