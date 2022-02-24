Light snow continues in the region this morning…and at my house at least…I’ve had 3/4″ or so already…and will likely end up with close to 2″ or so when things are said and done. It’s the reason why I’ve been pushing the idea that some areas were going to get more than 1″ from this. Jet stream dynamics are helping the cause a bit on this as well.

While not terrible…there are slick conditions out there in spots and some crashes are showing up this morning. Do use some care on the roads this morning…the snow is sticking right away with the cold temperatures in place.

The good news…60s are coming next week…with a chance of 70+° for a day or two later in the week!

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Snow likely. Mostly light. Highs around 20° or so. Up to 2″ in areas around the region.

Tonight: Clearing and cold with lows near 10°

Tomorrow: Sunny and chilly with highs near 30°

This weekend: Moderating…40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So far things are progressing according to plan. Light snow developed in the area from south to north. Some areas are already nearing 1″ or so…and IF there was more moisture in the atmosphere…this would be a 2-4″ system. There isn’t though…so we’re essentially squeezing out the bottom 5,000 feet of the atmosphere with dry air above that level…so the snow is fine and powdery. One of those leaf-blowing snows that get rid of it if so desired.

Farther south towards the Lakes region…there has been more sleet and perhaps some snow as well…radar shows heavier activity down there this morning.

Road conditions aren’t terrible in a widespread basis…but aren’t great either…and farther south things are worse than towards I-70.

Precipitation is continuing to fall across the state this morning. Inclement conditions will be present through the rest of the day and into your afternoon & evening commutes. If you must travel, stay alert, buckle up, and adjust your driving. Please give our crews room to work. pic.twitter.com/4JRGSeGwbI — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 24, 2022

There is so little moisture in the snow though that it will sublimate and then melt quickly over the next couple of days with the sunshine returning before the weekend.

So let’s focus on other things…how about the big warm-up that I’ve been mentioning…and yes I’m very aggressive with the warmth coming…we’ve been to this play before.

So far this year…we’ve had 6 days with highs 60° or higher…

We’ve had 20 days with highs 50° or higher…not bad since there have been 55 days so far this year.

In both cases we have to go back to 2017 for more in both categories.

So we’ve seen these big warm-ups happen already…so it won’t be surprising.

Model data continues to show this trend evolving later this weekend and especially for a few days next week. As we look at the significant warm-up next week…we can see the warmth building in earnest above the ground. Here is a look at the temperature anomalies on Monday…up at 5,000 feet or so.

and Tuesday…

This is the reason I’m so aggressive with my temperature forecast. Others will be playing catchup on this I think assuming we have enough sunshine and a decent enough breezy. I think mid 60s are looking very likely…or higher for some.

There is a question about a front that may temper the warmth just a bit for a day or two after that…not sure if that is a real front though or not…and then the warmth comes back and perhaps a bit stronger too. I won’t be surprised if there is a day next week when we pop into the 70s.

So that is good news for those who are a bit tired of the colder weather that we’ve seen lately.

Next chance of any appreciable moisture appears to be next Friday…so it will likely be awhile.

OK that’s it for today…not sure if there will be a blog tomorrow as the weather is settling down for a bit it appears.

The feature photo comes from Mary Jo Seever out towards Cummings, KS

Joe