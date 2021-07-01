Joe’s Weather Blog: Coming out of the rain (THU-7/1)

It’s the start of a new month and the start of a new weather pattern. We’re coming out of the repetitive rains of the last week or so…and now are slowly entering a drier period…you’ll probably want some rain here in about 5 days or so.

Today will be “mostly” dry but I can see a way to get at least some isolated storms to pop this afternoon or early this evening as we heat up into the low to mid 80s. Dew points will remain elevated but will start to come down overnight into Friday.

It appears that after 4-12″ of rain in the region over the last week…things will dry out over the holiday weekend.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds with some scattered afternoon storms possible in the area. Most outdoor plans should be much better today compared to recent days with highs near 83°

Tonight: Clearing out and getting a bit less humid with lows in the 60s

Tomorrow: A nicer day…lower dew points with highs in the low to mid 80s

The weekend: Mostly sunny and warm…highs in the lower to upper 80s by Monday.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Well it’s nice to see the sunshine out there again, at least as I type this blog this morning. There was more heavy rain overnight in parts of the Metro, especially in Johnson Co, KS and parts of Franklin Co KS as well.

It’s been a week though…and the data below doesn’t include yesterday’s rains.

For that data…

1-3″ were reported, perhaps some areas with more in NW JOCO KS…there were some higher totals in southern Lafayette Co on the MO side…and perhaps eastern Bates Co as well.

Too much rain!

Now we essentially get to dry out for awhile

I thought this would be a good opportunity to look back at the year since we’re starting the 2nd half of 2021. Record cold…record heat…it’s been a heck of a 1st 6 months.

Through most of the 1st 6 months of 2021…in terms of temperature anomalies…here’s what happened every day…through the 28th of June. Data is via Jared Rennie



Can you see the 4th row down…that’s the arctic blast that came in during the middle of the winter creating all sorts of havoc around the middle of the country.

Here is an animation of how every day has played out in terms of warmer/colder than average.

Here’s an animation of daily temperature departures from the 1991-2020 climatology.



Data is up to June 28th right now, but the last frame you can see the NW and NE heat. #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/CGRmlsFQBe — Jared Rennie (@jjrennie) July 1, 2021

In KC…this is our 48th warmest start to a year. The bottom of the top 1/3rd essentially. Since 2000 this is the 9th warmest start.

So really not too remarkable in the big picture of things.

From a moisture standpoint though…it’s a bit more impressive. Records go back to 1889.

So we’re tied for 20th wettest start to a year. Since 2000 though…4th wettest.

The year has definitely trended warmer than average in the northern latitudes of the US and the northeast part of the country and cooler than average in the southern latitudes of the US.

In terms of moisture…dry up north and wet in the middle and south, except for southern Florida. Here are the rankings. Notice it’s never been drier in parts of ND and Maine is really dry as well

That is why the latest drought map looks the way it does…and there aren’t great signs the northern Plains and out west will improve anytime soon.

The situation out west is a mess with rapidly spreading fires. In British Columbia we’ve been talking about the extreme all time heat in parts of SW British Columbia…in particular the community of Lytton. Yesterday parts of that town caught on fire from wildfires.

The intensity on some of these fires was incredible and when fires burn that hot they create their own weather…up there they create pyrocumulus clouds that can reach 50 or 60,000 feet into the atmosphere. They look like our big thunderstorms in the Plains but they are often dry and extreme dry lightning generators.

Just truly extreme fire behavior in British Columbia today. 3800+ #lightning events detected by the North American Lightning Detection Network in the #pyroCB since 3pm PT. #BCFire #BCwx pic.twitter.com/4VAZyuCH13 — Chris Vagasky (@COweatherman) July 1, 2021

There were thousands of more bolts after that tweet.

That lightning will create new fires miles away from the original fire that is being spread often by 40 MPH winds.

You can see the explosiion from space.

Absolutely mind-blowing wildfire behavior in British Columbia.



Incredible & massive storm-producing pyrocumulonimbus plumes. pic.twitter.com/kH39IuX1ez — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) July 1, 2021

and from the ground.

EXPLOSIVE development on these BC wildfires today, with temperatures into the 40s and windy conditions!



Already seeing lightning generated by these pyroCBs today. #BCfire @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/1G6ymBHXv8 — Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) June 30, 2021

Just incredible.

Big global temperature news: Fort Smith, N.W.T. with preliminary 39.6°C is the warmest recorded temperature above 60°N @extremetemps pic.twitter.com/cq1OsIcwWM — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) June 30, 2021

Finally…there’s this. Else.

If you’re saying to yourself…wait it’s just barely July 1st…yes having 5 named storms by 7/1 hasn’t happened before.

With #Elsa on the board, the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is now ahead of not just 2020's record named storm formation pace — but also well ahead of the 1991-2020 climatology. pic.twitter.com/YRrl9ZlanK — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) July 1, 2021

Here are the earliest named storms by date.

Updated earliest tropical cyclone formation records for the Atlantic Ocean. #Elsa becomes the earliest fifth-named storm on record; dating to 1851. pic.twitter.com/BvGwx7DEGm — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) July 1, 2021

Last July there were 5 named storms in July. A tied record high with 2005 for the month of July.

OK that will do it for the next few days. Next blog may come after the holiday depending on the weather.

Crystal Harper shot this double rainbow south of Platte City! Thought it was an appropriate end to the wetter weather of late.

Joe