KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Well another interesting and sort of typical night for severe weather for the early Spring. Numerous storms in the area, but nothing of consequence in the metro in terms of severe weather. There was a ton of heavy rain though: 1-2 inches in the region.

There were numerous tornado warnings in the areas around the metro though, 10 overall, starting in Jefferson County on the Kansas side. They were north and south of us. There were also some warnings in Bates and Henry County. I don’t know what to make of these really. These small “meso-vorticies” are really difficult to confirm as actually on the ground. They can though produce enhanced areas of strong winds though compared to the surrounding storms. We have seen some damage in Buchanan County in St. Joseph. A survey crew is going to investigate that today.

NWS survey team confirms an EF-1 tornado in eastern St Joseph, MO, with winds up to 90 mph and a path length of 0.3 mile. pic.twitter.com/2fsUB185IC — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 30, 2022

All the warnings though are a subject of conversation. Are we doing the right thing with the warnings? Are we “over warning” you too much, especially in these weird situations. I go back and forth about this. Typically (not exclusively) these are small, short-lived and compact. Tough to warn on, because they can and develop literally between radar scans and then disappear as quickly as they form, touch down, and then go back up. So as they say, it’s complicated. Complicated also because these things last night were a good distance from the radar sites, and that means the radar beam was higher up into the cloud that what we’d like to see. So that too is an issue. We’re sort of over-shooting the area with the radar beam that we’re most needing information about.

I’m just not sure if something like this was moving through the metro if we’re helping or hurting with the warnings and the sirens being triggered etc. It’s a conversation for another day and I’m too tired to dive in any deeper right now. ;)

Kansas City forecast:

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers still possible but nothing too heavy. Blustery and colder. Yesterday we hit the mid-70s. Today only in the lower-to-mid-40s. Winds northwest at 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with the potential of some snow flakes tomorrow morning. Cold with lows in the mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Whatever flakes we have in the morning will likely be brief before departing with sunshine breaking through. Highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the lower 60s. There is a chance of rain developing overnight into early Saturday morning. Overall the weekend should be fine though.

Discussion :

So the rain is moving away. Today will be an active (more active than here) severe weather day down in the Deep South. This is the heart of their severe weather season.

Here is a close up.

The tornadic threat is very elevated down there.

That hatched area represents a 10% or greater probability of EF2 – EF5 tornadoes within 25 miles of a point.

So the interesting weather for us isn’t quite done yet. There is another part of the whole complex of upper-level features that is going to drop into the area overnight into tomorrow morning.

That will create an environment favorable for snowflakes. The path of the system is not bad for us to see some of this snow in the morning hours. So March goes out like a lion after coming in like a lamb.

Here is the storm in question this morning.

See the swirl up in southeastern Wyoming near the Nebraska border?

Here is a look at the path the storm is forecast to take.

For timing: 0Z is 7PM…3Z is 10PM…6Z is 1AM…9Z is 4AM and 12Z is 7AM…etc

Can we get accumulations? Not out of the question if the system can overperform a bit and create some better snows, especially on grassy surfaces. If the snow comes early enough and it’s still dark, this could happen, but anything would melt off after 10 a.m., on exposed surfaces as well. So don’t be surprised. The most favorable areas for this potential is from Kansas City southwards.

Then we should be better in the afternoon with cool conditions, but hopefully some clearing skies to help the cause just a bit.

OK that’s it for today. My focus will be on the snow potential on tonight’s weathercasts.

The feature photo comes from Sheila Jackson out towards Lexington, Missouri.

Joe