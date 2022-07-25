It’s an helpful rain for many area this morning…nothing really too heavy with 1/2″-3+” being reported from north to south. The heaviest rains were in southern JO Co KS as well as areas west and SW of KC. On the MO side areas that are being hit the hardest by the drought have gotten some minor relief…but amounts have been mostly under 1″ or so…helpful though in a parched landscape.

There will be other chances of rain over the coming days too. The bottom line is that the worst of the heat has broken for now. This week will end up much cooler than average most days. Sort of the reverse of what happened last week.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Rainy this morning with a chance of at least some scattered showers this afternoon. Cool with high only in the 70s

Tonight: New storms should form overnight. Lows in the 60s

Tuesday: Occasional showers and perhaps a few storms. Highs struggling again…perhaps only in the 70s

Wednesday: Variable clouds and muggier with highs well into the 80s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Well by now you probably know that we saw our 1st 100° day in 4 years and our 1st 101° day in 10 years. Saturday was a hot one for sure area wide and the stronger winds we had helped to even push KCI over the 100° mark. Yesterday the heat was more focused on the south side of the Metro where once again the Olathe area and others south of I-70 get into the upper 90s.

The northside though had rain for awhile yesterday. Temperatures maxed out at 90° before lunch at KCI then came way down in the afternoon with the rain north of I-70.

The south side rains started a bit more in the evening and especially overnight. The rains were heavier on the south side of the Metro…

Here are some storm totals so far from north to south.

Through 9AM

There were some heavier totals which the KC Mesonet are picking up on in southern Douglas/Shawnee County. Some reports of over 5″ have been received near Auburn, KS

Bucking the trend! First rains have fallen (copious amounts in places), now let's shift that corridor south! #kswx pic.twitter.com/hEj9FgXxtE — Kansas Mesonet (@ksmesonet) July 25, 2022

Here are some other totals via COCORaHS

At 7:45 AM CDT, 4 SSE Centropolis [Franklin Co, KS] PUBLIC reports HEAVY RAIN of 4.00 INCH. STORM TOTAL THROUGH 7:45AM. SOCIAL MEDIA REPORT. https://t.co/DEFzINe3v4 — IEMBot TOP (@iembot_top) July 25, 2022

The worst of the drought areas are getting “something” but they need a lot more.

There are other chances coming.

The rain cooled air is quite the contrast to what happened last week and the front that helped to break our heat wave has pushed into the southern Plains.

Even Springfield, MO gets some relief as well after having 6 straight days in the 100s.

It has been a hot Summer across the Ozarks region. Here is a look at the number of triple digit days across the area this year compared to records. #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/Y1HX18ahq6 — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) July 24, 2022

That area is definitely in a more widespread drought scenario than up here.

Here is the latest radar…

It’s also important to note that the rains haven’t hit areas several counties south of the Metro. Note the cutoff.

They may have a better chance on Thursday towards the I-44 corridor.

For us more rain may come overnight…perhaps favoring areas on the north side more than the south side in terms of the heaviest rains. We need to see how this mornings rain alters the atmosphere around the region.

The other big story is the heat break for this week…average temperatures will be nicely below average…and this week is the middle part of the hottest time of the year.

This is the overall 7 day anomaly for temperatures.

Now look at next week…

This is next week

So you can see that a likely reversal is coming for next week. How hot we get remains to be see but right now I’m not expecting 100° although 95° will be doable and I do worry more about southern MO because of the lack of rain…they really need something decent this week or next wee it’s right back to 100° for them.

We’ll need to watch the progress of the upper level high…or heat wave creator that move into the Plains and where in the Plains it’s setting up. As it re-intensifies the more extreme heat and humidity will be rebuilding, especially towards the end of next week…about 10 days from now.

The feature photo comes from Danny Green…from Branson,MO

Joe