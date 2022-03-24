It’s Thursday! It looks like Wednesday…heck it may even look like Tuesday…as the storm that has been affecting our weather for the last few days has one more day left in it…the good news is that today will be more on the gray and dreary side as opposed to the wet, gray, and dreary side. So I guess that’s something different.

Last night I used the analogy of a bicycle wheel with spokes. The main storm is the wheel and the little disturbances spinning around it are the spokes…and depending on where those disturbances end up going connects with our various rain chances in KC. Today the better chances are on the MO side it appears…and that should wind down this afternoon. The main wheel though still has a lot of moisture that goes westwards into central KS…and that will only edge slowly east through the rest of the day.

Better weather comes tomorrow into the weekend with only a small chance of a few sprinkles on Sunday…and finally some more warmth early next week…perhaps even close to 80° for a day!

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and dreary. Not as windy as it has been though. Highs in the lower 40s

Tonight: Gradual clearing and cool with lows in the low to mid 30s

Tomorrow: Finally the sunshine returns with highs in the upper 50s. The winds will notably increase and become gusty as the day moves along. Gusts to 30 MPH are possible.

The weekend: Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s both days. Small chance of a sprinkle or a few light showers on Sunday.

Discussion:

Another day…another deck of clouds rotating through the region.

First light this morning shows the extensive moisture that is out there…

It will gradually erode and shift eastwards later today. That clear weather that you see in central and western KS will slide this way overnight.

It was a week ago today that we were getting set up for the parade and enjoying some phenomenal weather…the rain moved in that night and we’ve had close to 3″ (or more) since then.

Here is a look at the 7 day totals through this morning for the Metro.

That’s soaking rain for sure.

Here are the 14 day anomalies…

All this moisture has eroded the “abnormally” dry conditions and moderate drought conditions that showed up a week ago briefly along the MO River in NW MO.

The latest drought monitor report came out and most of western MO and eastern KS is back to seasonally average conditions.

The topsoil needs some drying time now…and it should get it for the next 4-5 day or so.

Our next storm is connected to this storm complex of a mess out towards the Aleutian Islands off of Alaska.

It’s a mess out in the northern Pacific Ocean…

How this ends up affecting our weather an precisely when is still unknown to some extent but we do know that there should be a nice warm-up ahead of the storm starting Monday…and there will be more rain with this…perhaps as early as Tuesday or Wednesday (better chances). Whether that comes in the form of bigger thunderstorms remains to be seen but more moisture is coming from this at some point.

As you can see model solutions vary tremendously from the storm…this is a look at the flow at 18,000 feet for later next Wednesday.

SLIDE TO THE RIGHT FOR THE GFS AND LEFT FOR THE EURO

The GFS has a lumbering storm that would be a slow mover, while the EURO has a split faster moving system(s).

It’s something to watch though. The EURO would suggest just a fast moving wave of rain later Tuesday night into early Wednesday and that would be it…the GFS would have rain Wednesday…perhaps Thursday and maybe even on Friday

So put that on the radar for our next significant change.

The severe weather threats are settling down back east…it’s been a busy last few days.

As of this morning there have been 41 confirmed tornadoes that touched down on March 21st and 22nd, with three given a preliminary rating of EF3. Surveys to continue.



See our updated event summaryhttps://t.co/lXgfLvm6gR pic.twitter.com/msKz6F9lIV — U.S. Tornadoes (@USTornadoes) March 24, 2022

Oh and just a reminder…we have more freezes to come…including perhaps Saturday morning. Typically we have these freezes into mid April.

Our feature photo comes from Peggy Jane Farmer

Joe