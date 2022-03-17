It’s a mild start in the area today…we only dropped to 55° this morning…and with a slower arrival of the push of cold air today…that means we’ll be in good shape for warmth on this fun day to be out and about. The winds yesterday were gusting to 35 MPH…but today, at least during most of the day, the winds won’t be too bad it appears. They will pick up tonight though as the cooler air moves into the region.

The rain will become more common overnight and especially on Friday. There is still the risk of some snow mixing in as well but the accumulations look minor, if any, for KC. Perhaps something could stick on grass etc towards the NW of KC.

The weekend looks great!

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds and warm with highs in the mid 70s

Tonight: Scattered showers becoming more numerous overnight. Some locally heavy rain possible towards daybreak too. Lows dropping to the 40° range. Whatever we are at 12AM will be the high for tomorrow I think. Winds increasing from the NE at 20-30 MPH

Tomorrow: Rainy, windy and raw. Temperatures only in the 30s to near 40°. There may be some wet snowflakes mixing in. At this point no accumulations are expected.

The weekend: Brighter and milder. Lower 60s Saturday and mid 70s with a bit more wind on Sunday afternoon.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Short blog today because of the upcoming parade so I need to get to work early this morning.

There aren’t too many changes though needed. Instead of focusing on the snow chances, which I’ve done for most of the week…and it’s still on the table, let’s focus on the temperatures and the rain totals. Let’s start with the rain situation and why it’s important.

Despite all the snow this winter…in many instances the snow was very dry and powdery. It didn’t have a lot of moisture in it. So it either melted away and provided little moisture to the soil or it sublimated…it went from something frozen to a gas state and never converted to water at all. As a result there was nothing going into the soil.

We’ve also been short on actual rain…so that has led us to being “abnormally” dry on the drought monitor with “moderate” drought conditions now showing up in NW MO along the MO River for the 1st time this year.

On the KS side things are a bit rougher…

Moderate to exceptional drought continues for 75% of the state…up another 3% in the last week.

This system will be a predominant rain maker…with perhaps some snow on the northwestern flank of the storm’s comma-head part.

Model data is still pretty generous with the rain.

EURO model precip totals…1 to 1 3/4″

GFS precip totals 1 1/4-almost 2″

Canadian totals 1/2″ to 3/4″

I’m a bit concerned about the higher totals on the GFS/EURO models…I’m wondering if the models are overdoing the snow transition and creating heavier bands to accomplish that and hence the higher totals.

Some of the data suggests that IF we don’t make that transition…we may get lessor totals because of weaker lift in the area closer to KC. That is a possibility.

My thoughts are roughly 1/2″ of moisture to 1″ or so overall for the KC area. That would help the dryness and this moisture will be soaked into the ground nicely.

The other thing are the temperatures today and tomorrow.

Today…even though the winds may switch towards the NE…the true cold air will lag a bit. So later this afternoon we have this…

4PM today…note the near 80° temps downtown

7PM this evening-Cooler air coming down from the north now from I-70 northwards. Still mild south of I-70

12AM tonight. Cooler air flowing farther south

The winds will increase towards sunset on the north side…gusts to 30 MPH are possible…spreading southwards.

Surface winds at 7PM increasing from north to south

Rain will be common tomorrow…then the backside of the storm moves through later in the day…it will be a raw blustery day with still iffy changeover to snows possible…from KC NWestwards.

Another system comes early next week…more rain likely with that. We may not be the target though of the heavier rains from that. That might be more towards the SE of KC…where the severe weather risks will also be growing. The main threats for severe weather from the early next week system is towards the deep south.

Monday could be a bad day in eastern TX with strong tornadoes

Tuesday the risk spreads eastwards

This will be a potent system.

Finally a climate related note about St Patrick’s Day. They’re trending warmer.

Our weather picture is from Austin Hamilton up in IA

Joe