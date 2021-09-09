Joe’s Weather Blog: Heading back to July days (THU-9/9)

It’s been lovely these past couple of days and today will be no exception as soon as the clouds move away which should occur as the morning continues. Dew points which are in the 50° range will creep up slowly over the coming days but nothing too extreme is expected. So we’ll enjoy a pleasant “feel” to the air as well and about the main difference today will be less wind out there.

The heat though will be returning into the region as highs may pop to the 90s for some areas for a few days…or at least around 90° or so. Again the dew points will be going up but not into the 70s…meaning the air won’t be as oppressive as the dead of summer so at least that’s something. Also the winds will be increasing later tomorrow…and that trend continues into next week.

There may also be a rain chance (which we’ll need) at some point next week as well.

Forecast:

Today: Turning sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s

Tonight: Clear and pleasant with lows near 60°

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 80s

The weekend: Mostly sunny, windy (gusts 25+ MPH) and hotter with highs near or above 90.

Discussion:

Really there isn’t a lot to say about our weather…I sort of already said it. The next chance of rain…promising, right now, may be either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. GFS shows Tuesday…EURO shows later Tuesday night or Wednesday. I won’t quibble about the timing of a front from 6 days out or so at this point. Just be aware that an opportunity will be coming and with the dry and increasingly hot and windy weather ahead…the soil/grasses will need a good drink.

More on that in Monday’s blog.

Elsewhere….

Tropical storm Mindy quickly formed yesterday off the coast of NW FL. It was a quick hitter but still bright wind gusts of around 55 MPH in a few areas in the Panhandle region.

Crazy workday yesterday. Got on shift right as #Mindy was developing a signature on radar. Lots of last minute changes too upgrading it to a Tropical Storm by 2100 UTC 8 Sep.



Here is a 12h radar loop (via @NissenbaumMark) showing Mindy moving into Florida & over Tallahassee. pic.twitter.com/qn5TU5D7ep — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) September 9, 2021

Tropical Storm #Mindy has formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico – the 13th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic #hurricane season to date. The average (1991-2020) date for the 13th Atlantic named storm formation is 24 October. pic.twitter.com/REO4x50XlY — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile Larry is still out there as well…but seems to be winding down to some extent. It will be passing well east of Bermuda.

#Larry within 200 miles east of Bermuda with gusts over 40mph on the beautiful island. pic.twitter.com/1qKUI0bUNo — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) September 9, 2021

You can sort of see both storms…

This morning, the #GOESEast 🛰️ is watching Hurricane #Larry moving over the Atlantic and what is now Tropical Depression #Mindy moving across the Southeast. This Air Mass imagery allows us to study temperature and moisture characteristics of air masses. pic.twitter.com/t5uw7ccNIf — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 9, 2021

By the way…the moisture from Larry may end up approaching southern Greenland as it moves into the northern Atlantic.

Meanwhile on the other side of the world there was this yesterday…

Sunset on Super Typhoon Chanthu's incredible pinhole eye. pic.twitter.com/6O3SdhH2tr — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 8, 2021

By the way, yesterday the 8th, was the anniversary of the Great Galveston Hurricane. To this day I believe that is the hurricane that has killed more people in the US than any other. Most of those deaths were surge related as a 16 foot surge wiped away most things. Keep in mind that the highest elevation at the time was 9 feet on the Island. So between the surge and the waves on top…a bad scenario.

OTD IN 1900: A Category 4 hurricane made landfall in Galveston, killing between 6,000 and 12,000 people. The highest point in Galveston was less than 9 feet above sea level. The hurricane brought a storm surge of over 15 feet. pic.twitter.com/linrr92ZqY — James Spann (@spann) September 8, 2021

All this while the clean-up continues from Ida. The good news is that the power is returning to many areas of LA. Via poweroutage.com.

From over 1 million to 250,000 customers without power…it’s getting there.

I think that’s about it for today…next blog is Monday. Have a great weekend.

The feature photo is from Josh via twitter

Joe