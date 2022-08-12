Summer continues but the worst of the summer humidity hasn’t been a factor for the last few days and while it may creep up a bit today it won’t be that awful for this time of the year. The dew points lately have been in the upper 50s to lower 60s and that has allowed things to feel rather comfortable despite highs in the 90° range.

It also has allowed overnight lows to drop into the mid 50s in the outlying areas to low to mid 60s elsewhere. This morning however we are waking up to dew points in the mid 60s…so it’s starting to feel a bit more humid out there.

Humidity levels won’t be terrible this weekend…so overall while it will be hot…the heat index won’t be too crazy high compared to the temperatures…likely closer to about 100° give or take a bit.

A cold front will move in on Sunday…it appears that it will move in without fanfare and hopefully will drop the temperatures a few degrees on Sunday.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and warm with highs in the lower 90s. A little breeze from the south

Tonight: Fair and pleasant with lows in the upper 60s

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and still warm with highs in the lower 90s

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

In some ways there isn’t too much to write about quite yet…in other ways there is. Aside from the heat…and then a cold front early Sunday…all should come along without too much fanfare it appears.

This has been a warm month so far…we’re running 4.5° above average. As a matter of fact it’s the warmest start to August in 12 years and the 24th warmest start in about 135 years of records.

From a rain standpoint…it’s been dry at the airport at least…only .05″ worth of rain so far.

13th driest on record through the 1st 11 days of the month. After this weekend, assuming no rain through Sunday…we’ll move into the top 5 driest starts to the month.

So rain is needed. Yesterday the updated drought monitor added in more areas of the Metro into the “abnormally dry” category and a small piece of JOCO KS into the moderate drought conditions.

On the KS side…

Rough summer continues to worsen. Drought expansion occurred across KS on this week's update.



Impacts are significant and lots of failed crop reports coming in.



Some light on the horizon with cooler/wetter conditions. Too late for crops and drought expected to persist.#kswx pic.twitter.com/jZVa8w29am — Kansas Mesonet (@ksmesonet) August 11, 2022

Hotter air will be moving into the region tomorrow. It seems KCI has been running a bit hotter than other stations over the last few days for whatever reason…so I took that into account last night with some of my forecast thoughts. A cold front though will take the edge off the temperatures hopefully on Sunday.

That front should knock Sunday down into the 90° range…and perhaps less hot farther towards the NE of the Metro.

At this point, it appears as if it will be dry through the weekend. There should be a cap in place and the best instability may be farther towards the SW of the region…I wouldn’t be shocked if maybe there were a few storms SW/S of the Metro by a couple of counties.

What about our rain chances? Well they may be more tied to disturbances coming down in the NW flow aloft. There is some hope we could get something from this set-up but I had higher confidence yesterday and the day before compared to today’s data. We’re going to need a few things to go our way for us to get the rain from these disturbance. The EURO which was pretty aggressive has backed off somewhat for better rains locally. The GFS has something but it too isn’t overly crazy with the totals.

It has to do with proper placement of little waves coming out of Nebraska. It appears the better chance may be on Tuesday in all of the data.

Tropics are still quiet…

No Atlantic named storms since #Colin weakened to a tropical depression on July 2nd, and none forecast for the next 5 days per National #Hurricane Center. The last time that the Atlantic had no named storm activity between July 3 and August 16 was 1999. pic.twitter.com/4zKdY0OTPK — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 11, 2022

but then look what happened…

1999 ended up as an hyperactive Atlantic #hurricane season. pic.twitter.com/3IQTLgLgR8 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 11, 2022

In the world of weather…things can change quickly.

That’s it for today and the weekend. See you next week. The feature photo is from Kaden Mason. There was the full moon last night. It was a super moon so it may have seemed a bit brighter than usual.

Joe