Joe’s Weather Blog: Hot with a storm chaser (THU-8/5)

The drier more pleasant air that we’ve enjoyed since the weekend started is now slowly giving way to a more humid air mass that will be with us over the coming 5-10 days or so. Dew points will be creeping up and while nothing too high is expected for the next few days…and we’re starting to bake out the ground a bit as the grass is browning up…it will still get rather muggy in the area into the weekend.

Today is more or less transition day. Lots of clouds are expected and there may be some scattered storms around later this afternoon at some point. Most areas may well remain dry. The next decent chance of rain is showing up Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds, mild and a bit more humid although really nothing too muggy. Highs in the mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 70° range.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hotter and muggier. breezy as well with highs in the lower 70s

Saturday: Ditto with a bit more wind. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. There may be some scattered evening storms north and west of the I-35 corridor.

Sunday: Rain chances appear highest in the morning. Then some sunshine with highs in the lower 90s

Discussion:

It on’t exactly be a terrible day today. Lots of outdoor plans are OK…just again remember that there may be a few pop ups out there. The better chance of this is after 4PM or so it seems. There were a few showers overnight and there are a couple NE of KC this morning. Here’s radar.

There is a fair amount of clouds out there today…those will take awhile to sort through.

It really won’t be overly humid today. Dew points this morning are still in the lower 60s to start the day…they may creep up though as the afternoon moves along.

The 65° dew points are south of here and really there are only a hand full of 70° dew points in the bottom of the map below.

South winds will slowly work that moisture farther north with time over the coming days. Remember the higher the dew point the muggier it feels and eventually the higher the heat index goes. With highs on Saturday in the lower to mid 90s and dew points in the 70° range…heat indices will be close to 100°-105° give or take.

The pattern overall for the 1st of next week is also pretty toasty as well.

A look at the average temperature anomalies spread out over a 5 day period from Monday into early Saturday look like this next week.

Hotter for sure…probably a nice run of 95° with a couple of degrees either side of that day to day it seems. There may be a front towards the end of next week or into the weekend.

The better rain chances (on a bit of a more widespread scale) may well come Saturday night into Sunday mid day. That rain will be very welcome…and right now it does look somewhat promising…perhaps even a few stronger storms in NW MO and NE KS later Saturday. Those will need to be watched because some sort of outflow or something may impact the I-35 corridor towards the mid>later evening hours…and with the concert happening out at Arrowhead…there is a chance of rain/lightning sneaking into the Complex. Something to pay attention too. I alluded to this last night and will take a deeper dive this afternoon into that forecast.

Assuming the storms are around on Sunday…we may get a bit of a heat break that day…should be pretty humid though and that will be steam heat then building with higher dew points next week.

A couple of tidbits for you…the monsoonal pattern in the SW US has been beneficial aside from some bad flash flooding that happens.

💧MONSOON 2021 UPDATE💧



Here are a few Monsoon totals so far this summer compared to normal. Tucson’s rainfall is the wettest to date for the monsoon since records started in 1895.



We will not be using the word "non-soon" this year. 👍#azwx pic.twitter.com/pnH8vGZjfQ — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 4, 2021

Look at the rain compared to average out there for the last 30 days.

The blue areas represent above average amounts of moisture. The better rain though has avoided much of central and northern CA. There fires are still ongoing and getting worse. The Dixie fire in particular is bad and closing in on 300,000 acres burned. This was heartbreaking to see yesterday.

We just entered Greenville on Hwy 89 This video was taken from Bidwell & Ann St. I’m so sorry for the town of Greenville. #DixieFire pic.twitter.com/vtAiYpy1Dl — SoCalFirePhoto (@SoCalFirePhoto) August 5, 2021

The folks at NOAA issued an updated tropical season forecast yesterday. I believe we’re now up to the F storm…which will be Fred.

and there are a couple of candidates out there. The one off the coast of Africa may be something at some point later in the weekend.

Hey…did you know we’re lost about 50 minutes of daylight since the 1st day of summer. We’re starting to lose about 2 minutes a day now…and that continues till around the 1st day of winter in December. So it goes.

Back to the western US…There has actually been some improvement on the drought out there…especially in terms of the worst of the worst of the drought. On the left is the current drought status and on the right from last month. Notice AZ and a few other parts of the west are off the “exceptional” drought status.

As I showed you yesterday though…this isn’t helping CA all that much and at this point not really helping the reservoirs out there.

The feature photo comes from Kaden up in Liberty…another very smoky sunset yesterday.

Joe