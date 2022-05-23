The weekend actually worked out pretty well for the area. Saturday was a better day than I expected as the rain was confined north and west of the I-35 corridor really and even that only lasted a couple of hours in the morning. Then we started to brighten up the skies and while it was a windy and cool day…we recovered into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Yesterday was just spectacular really. Bright sunshine, nice breeze and highs near 70°.

Today is a transition day to a big rain moving into the area overnight into tomorrow. This storm is an interesting one because IF it were winter…we’d be worried about a rain to snowstorm. It’s not winter (don’t tell the folks in CO that) and we won’t worry about snow…but it will be a slow moving storm that will linger into the area into Thursday morning. So rain is coming…and there may be more than 1″ worth in many areas.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds later this morning and mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs approaching 70°. Really not too bad of a day.

Tonight: Rain gradually moves into the area later tonight. There may be a few isolated showers this evening but the better chance of rain is towards or after 12AM. Lows in the 50s

Tomorrow: Rainy, especially in the morning. There may be some breaks in the rain in the afternoon though at times. Windy with highs in the 60s

Wednesday: More showers, lighter and scattered. Highs well into the 60s. The better chance of rain may be more towards the NW of the Metro.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

As you know each night I “verify” my forecast from the previous time I was on the air. It’s an effort to tell you when I”m right and when I’m wrong. We verify the temperature +/- 3° and the sky conditions. Did it rain? was it cloudy all day etc. No other station to my knowledge has that DOUBLE verification in the country.

I have a 90%+ verification rate…but there are those blown forecasts thrown in every so often…and Saturday was one of them. I guess IF I blow a forecast I’m glad it was for the better weather and not a bad outcome. I was expecting more rain for more areas from the Metro southwards…and a cool afternoon in the 50s with sunshine after about 4PM. Well the reality was that it was a pretty decent day for most, after some brief morning showers on the northside. It was windy as expected but we warmed up into the mid 60s in many areas, perhaps even a few degrees higher in spots. So clearly it wasn’t a “verified” forecast. I will be taking my lumps tonight on the newscast a couple of times to be transparent with the viewers.

We do that so that you know actually how accurate we are. If I had a dime for all the times a meteorologist hears how we get to keep our job when we’re wrong 50% (or whatever) of the time…I’d be retiring about now…lol. That isn’t the case though. My accuracy is over 90% at 24 hours…and it’s really good over the course of several days to 5+ days out. Rarely are our viewers surprised anymore by weather changes…it will still happen…and there are plenty more blown forecasts coming…it’s the nature of the beast when forecasting things that don’t exist.

I don’t think tomorrow will be a blown forecast…at least from a rainy standpoint. A rather stout system will be developing in the western Plains tomorrow and coming our way. Initially the air is pretty dry today but as the day moves along it will gradually get more saturated. The satellite pictures this morning show the incoming clouds.

Radar is showing some rain out there but this morning at least, not much is reaching the ground.

There is some rain out across western KS and western NE though.

In time the atmosphere will support rain locally…it just may not be till later tonight for that to happen.

Once it starts though…the chances are with us for awhile.

Data from overnight shows the upper level system coming out of KS and moving almost right on top of the area at 500 mbs or around 18,000 feet up.

For timing…0Z is 7PM…6Z is 1AM…12Z is 7AM and 18Z is 1PM

IF this was the winter…we’d likely have rain moving up and then be concerned IF there would be a transition over to snow or now…and where but alas…it’s May and the atmosphere isn’t cold enough to support that.

The rain though will be an issue later tonight into at least tomorrow AM. Typically with systems like this you get a good push of rain, perhaps some thunderstorms, and then there are breaks. The rain will move moving through quickly…

For timing…0Z is 7PM…6Z is 1AM…12Z is 7AM and 18Z is 1PM

You can see how the rain starts breaking up a bit tomorrow later in the morning. It’s my experience though that this happens faster than model data will show sometimes.

Model data is sort of mixed when it comes to how much rain may fall. It appears the area most favored for the heaviest rain is towards the NW of the Metro into NW MO and NE KS.

GFS model

It may be running a bit low for totals in the Metro…the EURO which has been on a bit of a bumpy ride these last couple of weeks has significantly more rain for the Metro and elsehwere.

The Canadian is close to this idea as well.

The ensembles…blending the GFS runs and the EURO runs are more in the 1-2″ range for the Metro and that’s sort of where I am right now. A good rain with really no flooding expected.

Most areas are OK for moisture right now…some off towards the east of here have sort of missed out on the bigger storms of late…over the last 30 days here are the anomalies when it comes to moisture.

and the last 60 days…

The areas that stick out like a sore thumb are the northern Plains…too much…and the southern Plains and southwest…too little. New Mexico continues to be a mess of dryness and fires.

A couple of final notes. By now you’ve heard of the devastating tornado that hit northern MI and the town of Gaylord. This is in the northern Lower Peninsula about an hour east of Traverse City and an hour or so south of the Mackinac Bridge crossing into the UP.

This area rarely sees tornadoes…let alone an EF3 tornado that correlated to wind damage of 150 MPH. That’s in the mid range of and EF3 range.

The Gaylord tornado yesterday first deadly tornado in Michigan since 2007. The first EF3+ tornado in Northern MI since 1991. The last time a tornado killed 2+ people in Michigan was 1980.



Map below is all Michigan's deadly tornadoes from our friends @torarchive #MIwx pic.twitter.com/V0OynAOzij — U.S. Tornadoes (@USTornadoes) May 21, 2022

Not only that but the history of any tornadoes there is short. In data going back to 1950 through 2017…

I’ve X’ed where Gaylord is.

It’s not as if there are that many tornadoes. As a matter of fact, through 1996 to the other day there have been around 10 tornado warnings at all…with fewer tornadoes.

Can count on two hands the number of tornado warnings Otsego County (Gaylord, MI) has seen since at least 1996. Rare event today! pic.twitter.com/ykPWEsw2tU — daryl herzmann (@akrherz) May 21, 2022

An unbelievably rare event for a part of the country that isn’t used to such weather. Unfortunately many trailer homes were tossed and destroyed.

This town is near and dear to us because we have family there and it’s where we go almost every summer to visit. Love that area up there…and now there is a lot of rebuilding that needs to be done that will take a long time to do in these complicated times.

The feature photo comes from Kevin Kirkwood out towards Tonganoxie of a country sunset.

Joe