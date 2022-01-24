Joe’s Weather Blog: It will feel more than 50° colder in the morning (MON-1/24)

After that crazy football game last night…my goodness that was crazy…the weather is doing it’s version of ups and downs today and for the next few days. A series of cold fronts will be moving through the region…and with the fronts we turn much colder…then the cold leaves and we moderate almost as quickly.

With this set-up though…and the placement of KC in the line of these rapid changes…we still struggle to get any appreciable moisture around these parts. This may continue for the next 7-10 days or so…there is something perhaps towards the middle of next week that might be something to pay attention too.

Also it appears the weather for Sunday’s AFC Championship game will be very pleasant for late January with temperatures well into the 40s and perhaps near 50°!

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Lots of clouds and mild temperatures. We’re starting in the 40s (very mild) but should get into the near 55° today before the colder air moves into the region this afternoon. This will sent temperatures down into the lower 20s by midnight with wind chills in the single digits.

Tonight: Clearing out and cold. Lows by daybreak down to near 10°

Tomorrow: Cold but sunny with highs in the lower 20s

Wednesday: Morning lows in the single digits with afternoon highs back to near 32° with mostly sunny skies

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So many changes…so little moisture.

Since the middle of November…this is the 9th driest time span through today’s date…

and with no moisture of significance expected at this point for the rest of the month…here is where we may stand after the 1st of February

By the way…back in 2003..the #1 year…we ended up with only around 23″ of moisture that year.

There are some signs of moisture next week…what for it takes remains to be seen. The EURO has something going on the 1st…the GFS waits a few more days.

These rapid temperature changes aren’t conducive to getting moisture into the region. Things just happen too quickly. Prolonged south winds don’t establish themselves long enough to drag up moisture…and the fronts plow through the region with barely any low clouds behind the front (that is one of the unusual things about this winter).

Also of note…for what feels like the umteenth time this winter… once again last night…the temperatures were actually warmer than it was during the day. So very weird. It was mostly in the 40s all night. The high for yesterday occurred at 11:59 PM.

Our cold front will sweep through the area this aftenroon.

So we should warm up (despite the clouds) through mid-day then start dropping. The map above shows the front near I-80 and the numbers in red show the temperatures.

Note how they drop into the single digits to near 0° up there…

This cold air is significant…but again with such a fast flow…it will bottom out early Wednesday morning and then retreat after that as temperatures moderate again for the end of the week. You can see that in the temperatures just above the surface over the coming 48 hours. They are in °C so remember 0°C is 32°F and -10°C is 18°F.

So the cold air plummets in…then retreats to some extent.

That leaves us with something like this…

Near noon…

Near 12AM

and then near daybreak.

Wind chills will be closer to 0° in the morning

As mentioned with all this going on…no rain or snow of significance.

This is for the rest of the month

It’s possible that the cold highs tomorrow may be the coldest day we see for awhile as things start to change over the coming 10 days or so…look at what the EURO is doing…

Notice how we start seeing a reduction of the dips that have characterized our weather for the last few weeks…this is because we’re going to be switching the flow to some extent heading into next week. The persistent eastern trough (dip in the jet stream) allowing us to remain in a mostly NW flow aloft…to a more of a western trough…placing us in more of a southwest flow aloft…and that should open the door to moisture…again that evolves towards early February.

The feature photo is from Dr. James Gai

So many great sunset shots taken yesterday. It was an omen perhaps!

Joe