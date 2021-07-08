Joe’s Weather Blog: It’s going to rain but the details are still a bit unclear for KC (THU-7/8)

It’s going to be a delightful day in the area as dew points are down into the lower 60s this morning. With temperatures running into the mid 80s this afternoon…and with averages closer to 90°…that isn’t such a bad combination really for the 8th of July.

So far this month though temperatures are running near average…so that’s OK too during a time of the year when the heat and humidity could drag us down…and the rain (although there were some 2″+ totals yesterday in the city) has been more or less welcome by many.

More rain is coming it appears…and the amounts may be excessive in northern MO especially. There are still some things to figure out regarding the KC Metro area…especially on Saturday for how long the rain lasts and how much we end up getting.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant for early July. Highs in the mid 80s

Tonight: Fair and pleasant with lows in the upper 60s

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. There is a 20% chance of a shower/storm before 2PM, especially on the KC side. Warmer and more humid with a breeze in the afternoon. Highs 90-95° by the end of the day.

Saturday: Showers and storms likely. Timing is still a bit murky…but may be more leaned towards the morning into the mid afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s

Sunday: Variable clouds and showers/storms (mainly in the afternoon). Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Discussion:

so it’s nice to get some cold fronts coming into the region in July. One came through yesterday and another is coming this weekend. The one yesterday created scattered areas of rain/downpours. Some more impressive than others.

There were some storms that dumped over 2″ of rain in about 30 minutes time in the city…that created, in combination with some poor drainage…localized flooding conditions. Some areas had little to nothing all day too.

Over 2″ of rain was reported near I-35 and SW Blvd…it was a flat out downpour.

While just a few miles away…nothing to under a tenth of an inch. So it goes with thunderstorms.

We’ll have several more chances heading into the weekend.

The 1st is tomorrow late morning. As the warm and increasingly more more humid air comes up from the south and southwest…a weak disturbance will be sliding towards the region from the Plains. That’s a combination that can create scattered storms moving in from the NW. They should be on a weakening trend as they come into the area…but a few could survive the trip SEwards…so a 20% chance may be warranted later today in an update.

Then things get more interesting tomorrow night as stronger storms should increase in coverage towards northern and north-central MO. Those storms might be strong to severe. The SPC has placed that area into a slight risk of severe storms. This would likely more more geared to after sunset I think.

After those storms form and become a mass of rain…they may start pushing a rain cooled air mass towards the south or even southwest. That brings our weather into jeopardy because that “mini” cold front will be cutting underneath some stronger winds just above it…and that too should help to create more areas of rain and storms that could affect the Metro. I’m not convinced it’s a severe weather set-up for us though at this point…perhaps still more focused towards northern/central MO but later tomorrow night.

Then we may have rain in the area on Saturday as a series of disturbances come in from the NW and moves towards the SE through the KC region. Periods of locally heavy rains are possible as well. The PW or precipitable water in the atmosphere…showing us the amount of moisture that is available is excessive during the middle of the day Saturday…close to 150% of average.

1PM Moisture profile in the atmosphere compared to normal

It won’t take much at all to get that moisture to come together for locally heavy rains. There will be a series of waves coming it as well.

As we go up to about 18,000 feet or so…there is an anomalous wave coming down through the Plains with numerous other disturbances connected to it and ahead of it. All that coming into a juicy atmosphere has to create some heavy rain in areas.

Those red /yellow areas represent stronger areas of lift near and ahead of them.

That whole sideways “U” feature will eventually close off and create an unusual upper level low near KC on Sunday

Sunday morning at 18,000 feet

This represents an upper level colder pocket of air. That in July has to make more rain at times on Sunday too. Perhaps even keeping temperatures in the 70s for highs. We may struggle to 75°!

More rain is expected to finish the weekend…especially during the daytime hours.

So the weekend is not looking so great.

Model data is supportive of 2-4″ rains (perhaps more) in parts of the area, including KC. Something to really watch as the grounds are pretty wet overall…and it won’t take much for flooding rains to occur with runoff considerations. Here are the two EURO models…the 2nd one is the ensemble that takes into account a blend/average of about 50 other model runs from last night.

now the American model…same approach.

You can see the regular run or the “deterministic” run as we refer to them are much more bullish. The ensembles have a strong tendency to average things out…but when I see ensembles that suggest 2″+…that’s eye-catching.

By the way…this is all eye catching too because of the set-up. An intense ridge (heat wave generator) setting up in the SW US…Death Valley may approach 130° with searing heat into CA + another ridge in the eastern US. So in between there is a weakness and that’s up weather for the weekend. That “weakness” is also sort of trapped so it’s a slow mover…hence the continued rain chances into Sunday.

I’d be surprised if we didn’t get 1-3″ rains in the KC area (or more) this weekend.

Next week overall appears hotter and more humid, especially on the back side of the week after Tuesday.

Elsewhere…Elsa is still a thing…with locally heavy rains as the main issue.

Out West heat alerts are s dime a dozen right now and into the weekend.

⚠️Excessive Heat Warning⚠️



🌡️Dangerous heat is expected through the rest of the week.



🧊Remember to drink water, wear light clothes, and stay inside if possible!#VegasWeather #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/We0hS9LH8W — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 7, 2021

The Death Valley forecast

Yikes!

So there’s a lot happening in the country whether it be heat…flooding rain potential…or tropical weather. Take your pick.

