It was snowing hard enough in areas north and northeast of KC last evening to cover the ground in some areas. It was cold everywhere. Wind chills were in the 20s later in the evening…and there were spits of rain and snow out there too. Overall just a miserable day and night.

Today isn’t a lot better. Clouds may not break till near sunset…temperatures this morning are starting in the low 30s…and may not warm much above 40° (of we even get there) and there may be a few flurries or rain drops around close to lunch or so. Not a nice day when the average is in the lower 60s.

Better weather moves in tomorrow though…after a frosty start…with additional rain chances coming Friday night and early Saturday. Overall the weekend though should be good…with moderating temperatures.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and breezy but not as windy as yesterday. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40°

Tonight: Clearing out and colder. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30°. A frosty start in the morning

Tomorrow: Sunshine to start then some clouds moving in. Highs in the lower 60s. Some rain is possible at night into early Saturday morning before daybreak

The weekend: Overall OK with highs in the mid 60s.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Ugh…it’s like a never ending repeating scratched up record. Cold and gray again today. The satellite picture this morning aren’t very nice looking…but it can be worse…it’s snowing SW of the Metro this morning…and sticking. Some areas have had 1-2″ of snow down towards southern KS.

This is mostly passing SW of KC…but that is sticking snow falling and heading towards the Lakes region. Some flakes are still possible from KC southwards later this morning.

This system that we were showing you yesterday is pretty impressive looking. IF it was farther NE…we’d have a 1-2″ of snow on the grass this morning.

Here is a look at the system…

The morning surface map shows a lot of cold late March air coming towards the area still. We’re just not going to warm up that much at all today.

Here is the 9AM temps…I’ve sketched in the 32° line.

Between the colder air still funneling in and the clouds not leaving till around sunset…tough for us to warm up much at all. 40° may not even happen.

Again it gets better tomorrow.

The severe weather yesterday panned out in the Deep South.

One last map looking at the extent of warnings yesterday: how much of each state's land area was under either a tornado or a severe thunderstorm warning?



For #MSwx it was 96.2%! #ALwx and #LAwx come in nearly tied for second at about 64%.



A remarkably widespread outbreak! pic.twitter.com/Gron8YVA9t — Jack Sillin (@JackSillin) March 31, 2022 Pretty impressive that over 96% of MS was under some sort of warning yesterday!

Two severe weather outbreaks, just one week apart. 400 severe thunderstorm & tornado warnings(and counting) issued within the last two days, which surpasses last week's overall number of severe warnings issued. @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/7mKeJ4KXQR — Scot Pilié (@ScotPilie_Wx) March 31, 2022

In looking back over the past 10 years of tornado warnings…that area is certainly a hotbed of warning issuance at least. Doesn’t necessarily connect to actual tornados but a lot of warnings!

Yesterday there were 32 reports of tornadoes…

2 people lost their lives near Alford, FL in the Panhandle area.

That’s it for today…I may take a blog day off tomorrow…we’ll see how I feel in the morning.

The feature photo is from Mary Jo Seever

Joe