Joe’s Weather Blog: Maybe…just maybe some winter ahead (MON-12/20)

Well it felt like winter this past weekend that’s for sure. Clouds on Saturday…temperatures struggling near 32°…it actually was a typical late December day around here. Yesterday was a bit better as the sunshine helped the cause and today we’re moderating again…but the last couple of days it’s felt more like winter.

It doesn’t look like winter though. Granted winter begins at 9:59 AM tomorrow (Tuesday). The week overall doesn’t appear overly cold and yeah…we’re going to make another run towards 70° on Christmas eve with a likely record high at this point. Crazy. IF we get to 70+ on Christmas Eve it will be the 3rd 70+ day in December and that hasn’t happened before in our record keeping going back to the late 1880s!

So as far as the snow situation goes…

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and pleasant by December standards. Highs in the upper 40s

Tonight: Chilly but seasonable with lows in the lower 20s

Tomorrow: About the same really

Wednesday: No changes with highs around 50°

Discussion:

So some are wondering…where’s winter?

It’s a fair question at this point. Temperatures this month are running more than 9° above average for December. IF the month ended today it would be the 3rd warmest December in KC weather history…but obviously there are still 12 more data points to enter, including today. I don’t think we’ll end up in 3rd place…but it will be a TOP 10 warmest December almost assuredly.

As is from the 1st through yesterday the 43.7° average temperature is the 6th warmest start to December.

So yeah…folks are wondering where is winter.

It’s certainly not showing up in the snow totals around the region…or the Plains really south of I-80.

That’s a pretty large void in the immediate region and points southwards. Even Chicago…is doing a thing today regarding a lack of snow this season…with more days to be added.

Looks likely that Chicago will set a new snow record today…



It's been 280 days since the last time ❄️ landed in the Windy City.



Long-range models indicate that we'll be waiting until 2022! pic.twitter.com/8VOvGtHspS — 🏂 Steve Bender🏌🏼‍♂️ (@SteveBenderWx) December 20, 2021

That’s pretty crazy for Chicago.

When looking at more granular data for the USA as a whole…well…let’s just say it’s not exactly “festive”

Data via PRISM

Nor has it been wet either…and this is slowly turning into a “thing” for agricultural interests around here.

Data via PRISM

That “thing” is that we really haven’t had significant moisture going back to November 10th and no significant moisture (over 1/2″) at least is coming for another 7-10 days at least it appears. That would take us to almost 7 weeks without much soil recharge. Since the soils aren’t frozen yet…they can accept and soak in the moisture still.

Again this is a developing “thing” that needs to be watched.

So where is winter? Is there anything coming?

So last week we talked about how some various “teleconnections” were pointing HARD at coming cold…yet the models were and to some extent still are struggling to deliver that cold. There are signs though that the models may be catching up to the teleconnections (here is the definition of teleconnections: Changes in the atmosphere in one place can affect weather over 1000 miles away. They call these patterns teleconnections. … Teleconnection patterns are caused by changes in the way air moves around the atmosphere. The changes may last from a few weeks to many months. via UCAR)

I also showed you last week this really cold air mass, relative to average that has basically been occupying the western part of Canada and continues to sort of fester there…waiting to be released into the States.

There it is…next week…up in western and southwestern Canada…just sitting there and festering while we stay mostly mild

So in a sense we’re just sort of waiting. we’re waiting on a change to the jet stream that would pull that colder air southwards…and get to the region. I’d be shocked IF that change didn’t happen by early January and the models may be catching up now to this potential. Notice the unleashing of the cold into the western US and the Plains…the map below is a 5 day overage from late on the 29th to the 3rd.

That again is a 5 day average of things…when you look at the more detailed part of this…you can see how the colder air is unleashed around NY Eve.

That would be COLD for sure. The GFS sort of gets there too…but about 3-4 days later than the EURO

Regardless…my general feelings are that the 1st 2 weeks of January will be colder (relative to average) than the last 2 weeks of January. It may be very cold too on a couple of days.

So what about the snow situation…

Well that is a bit iffier BUT based on where I think we’re going to be for the 1st 2 weeks of January…then I can’t see how we DON’T get some accumulating snows from this cold. Model data is somewhat catching on to at least the potential to this increasing (in my mind) chance of snow.

The next chart(s) shows the probability of the region seeing at least 1″ of snow by the 3rd or so. These are the EURO and GFS ensembles. Slide left for the GFS model and right for the EURO depiction

So solidly in a 30-40%+ chance…which is better than what they’ve been showing for awhile really. Still though when looking a the same idea except for 3″ or more...well let’s not get to revved up at this point.

Not overly thrilling really for the KC area

How can this be…well it may very well be cold BUT if we have a dry flow aloft…in other words IF that flow is from the northwest or north…it’s pretty darn cold…but it’s not moist.

Perhaps a well placed clipper or disturbance can change this potential snow situation…and IF the air is going to be cold…we get more of a possible fluff factor to the falling snow so less moisture can still add up in the snow department to some extent. Any set-up like that though is about 10 days away from even being picked out with any confidence.

This though to me at least sort of has the earmarkings of a more active 1st 2 weeks of January before that sort of runs it’s course and we come out of the cold for the last half of the month. So my thought is that between the cold coming and a few set-ups…we do get our 1st accumulating snow by the middle of January.

OK that’s it for today…the feature photo comes from Tiffany Lanier. It was a pretty full “cold” moon last night that rose.

Joe