It’s a stormy morning for parts of the Metro. Some areas of KC have had some heavy rain, and as I start this blog, there may be some small hailstones mixing in as well on the MO side.

The storms this morning will linger but move out over the next couple of hours as the atmosphere is stabilized and worked over and a cap starts to build into the area.

This cap should help us out this afternoon with drier weather and somewhat warmer temperatures, although how warm we do get today is a bit questionable, and is dependent on breaking out into sunshine. We may get stuck in the 60s this afternoon if the clouds hang around.

We’ll then be watching the storms developing in central and eastern KS. Those storms will likely become severe this evening as they develop towards Manhattan and spread ENEwards while the whole line moves eastwards. So another round of strong to severe storms are possible to likely after 10PM tonight.

Forecast:

Today: Storms this morning ending by lunch or so with drier conditions expected this afternoon. Seasonably mild with highs approaching 70°. Breezy as well this afternoon

Tonight: Storms likely after 10PM. Some severe weather is possible…mainly stronger winds as the main threat at this point. Locally heavy rains possible as well.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy and seasonable with highs well into the 60s

Sunday: Pleasant with highs in the lower 70s

Discussion:

A stormy start to the day in the area with several heavy downpours out there as expected and even some hail in a few localized areas.

This should move through the region and we should dry out towards lunch or so.

The next question is do we clear out as the day goes along? This morning there is an outflow boundary moving through the region…with winds above the boundary helping to generate a lot of clouds.

This is sort of a loosely organized Mesoscale Convective Complex really, the 1st of many coming over the coming months.

As a result the surface wind fields are sort of chaotic right now near and east of the State Line.

Once you get farther west you can see the air being drawn into a surface storm towards western KS. That will intensify as the day moves along as it moves along the KS/NE border.

Current surface map. The black lines are isobars or lines of equal air pressure

As the storm moves eastwards today…into a more favorable and unstable atmosphere, that will be capped for a good part of the day…the instability and eventually the weakening cap will break. This means storms should pop this evening.

The storms are likely going to be severe towards the west of the region including the potential of some rather large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps some tornadic activity…the SPC has highlighted the area near and east of the forecast surface low for this evening with a moderate risk. This would be a level 4/5 risk for areas in southern NE.

The KC area is in the enhanced risk…which is a level 3/5.

The highest tornadic risk remains west of the region.

The risk should drop off as the storms travel eastwards. Areas towards NW MO and NE KS though may be a bit more vulnerable because the storms will likely be closer to the origination as opposed to the time they get to the State Line region where they will be likely be in a squall line. Still though…there are some parameters that favor those little spin-ups…and with darkness it will be tougher to see anything.

The bottom line is don’t be surprised by a tornado warning anywhere in the viewing area tonight.

The morning run of the HRRR model has this idea for the nighttime storms moving into the region.

For timing…0Z is 7PM (the start of the loop) …3Z is 10PM and 6Z is 1AM tomorrow. This is roughly a 7 hour loop of forecasted radar

There are still some parameters that suggest we could see those small little mesovortices along the leading edge of the squall line when it moves through the are overnight tonight. Those are truly needle in a haystack type things. Perhaps there is a better chance towards northern MO…but the area will be monitored just in case.

Again the timing of the 2nd round of heavier storms is well after sunset tonight.

There are several things though that I wonder about…including IF the activity that’s around this morning will affect what happens tonight…also just when the cap will break out west…IF it holds on long enough and IF the storms are even farther delayed coming towards the State Line…that would reduce the severe weather risk even more for us at least.

A lot of chasers will be swarming towards the KS/NE border area later today and hanging out. I’m not sure if they’re going to see much of anything till after dark or at least till the sun is setting.

IF the storms once again push out a gust front…which is sort of like a mini cold front…rain cooled air really that forms and pushes out of the squall line…this will effectively cut the tornadic risk to nearly 0.

The smaller hail risk might remain…and the storms can still push out some stronger winds too. IF the gust front gets far enough ahead of the squall line…then the storms start ingesting the rain cooled air as they move east. In essence they are moving into cooler air and sucking in more stable air. This is very much on the table as well.

My general feeling is that NW MO and NE KS will likely have the highest risk of stronger winds…with a decreasing risk farther south towards KC and southwards.

We’ll see…these things always through a few surprises at us. Let’s see what they look like when they actually come together.

Again, the weekend looks good. Next chance of rain is Monday…and depending on the set-up there…there could be a chance of severe weather as well IF we can build some instability which is questionable right now.

The feature photo is from Breanna Elaine Decker down in LaCygne, KS of some quarter sized hail from a storm this morning.

Joe