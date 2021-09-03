Joe’s Weather Blog: More rain on the way before things settle down (FRI-9/3)

The timing of the rain ending this morning is working out rather nicely. As I type this the rain is shifting towards the east and south of the Metro…there may though be some additional showers/storms later today and this evening though as the cold front works it’s way towards the KC area.

The weather will again be stormy and wet overnight into the 1st part of the day tomorrow but by Saturday afternoon we should be on a drying trend and gradual clearing trend as well. From there we’re in great shape for Sunday and Monday!

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds and seasonable with highs in the lower 80s. A cold front moving into the area later today may spark additional showers and storms scattered about after 4PM or so.

Tonight: A lull for awhile before new rains/storms come in from the west. Locally heavy rain is possible with this too. Lows in the upper 60s

Tomorrow: Rain winds down in the morning and a cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 70s

Sunday and Monday: Fabulous. Cooler mornings and mild afternoons. Low 80s on Sunday and mid 80s on Monday.

Discussion:

With every thing happening with Ida…I didn’t get around to wrapping up some stats from meteorological summer. This is the period from June 1st to August 31st. So as of September 1st we’ve started meteorological fall. We do this because with the various start and end dates of the astronomical seasons…this keeps the data more uniform.

So summer 2021 in KC was a warmish one…warmest since 2012. We ended up with an average temperature of 78.6°. This was the 34th warmest summer in KC weather history.

From a moisture standpoint…

It was the 42nd wettest with 15.11″ of rain at KCI. Here is how the last 20+ years of summer rains have gone. Again you’re results for rain will vary since this is just one point (KCI) where the data is considered “official” for the KC Metro area.

By the way…the 8+ months of the year shape up like this from a precipitation standpoint. (data through yesterday)

We got another almost 1″ of rain overnight that is not in that total.

When rain has fallen in the KC area this year it has seemed to come in buckets! So far this year we've had 12 days where more than 1.00" of rain has fallen. That is tied for the 6th most thru this date on the 133 year record. We may add to that total Fri & Sat#WhenItRainsItPours — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 3, 2021

So far through yesterday this is also our 45th warmest start to a year as well.

Onwards…

More Ida stuff…

A state-by-state look at the Tornado Warnings issued along the path of #Ida. Ida produced tornadoes from Louisiana to Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/2657PRwSMK — Roger Martin III (@RM3wx) September 3, 2021

This is officially the first EF3 NJ has seen since we adopted the Enhanced Fujita Scale in 2007.

The last time NJ saw an F3 (OG Fujita Scale) was October 1990 in Somerset County. #njwx https://t.co/1t43XbxUnB — Tiffany Fortier (@tfortier_wx) September 2, 2021

Breakdown of 1950-2019 New Jersey tornadoes by EF rating:



EF0 — 63 (39%)

EF1 — 67 (41%)

EF2 — 26 (16%)

EF3 — 6 (4%)#NJwx pic.twitter.com/D13F3enB7r — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) September 2, 2021

Per @NWS_MountHolly, Mullica Hill, NJ #tornado will be rated at least EF3.



That strong a tornado spawned from a #tropical cyclone is exceedingly rare, according to research from NOAA/SPC's Roger Edwards.



Only 3 of those TC-spawned F/EF3s from 1995-2019. https://t.co/iUFPBGcfM7 — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) September 2, 2021

Tornado warnings from named tropical systems in 2021. It's been busy. pic.twitter.com/MRvQ0saBng — Brady Walker (@geo_brady) September 2, 2021

Radar loop of the 4 long, devastating days of Hurricane #Ida in the US.



From rapid intensification in the Gulf of Mexico ➡️ 2nd most intense hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana on record ➡️ catastrophic flash flood & tornado outbreak in the Northeast.



Good riddance, Ida. pic.twitter.com/uLvkZlBMvm — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) September 2, 2021

NWS issued final advisory on #Hurricane #IDA this morning. Here's complete track, from 26 Aug to today. Of course #Louisiana got the worst of it, but millions of folks in many other places—Cuba, #Mississippi, Northeast USA, etc.—were seriously impacted. An epic trail of mayhem. pic.twitter.com/fU99N8znth — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) September 2, 2021

45 now reported dead from NE flooding. So tragic. Almost 90% of all tropical related deaths are from water. "Hide from the wind. Run from the water." https://t.co/Hk3pbO7x8H pic.twitter.com/KevWXay8zY — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) September 2, 2021

There are still around 825,000 without power in LA. There is a slow uptick of the power being returned however. Here is a rough timeline of when folks would get some power back.

Let’s move on from Ida.

Some pretty impressive rains overnight into early this morning.

1-2+” so far.

A cold front west of the area will be moving through later today.

Notice the air to the west of that blue line (the front)…down into the 60s. That’s coming our way.

As we attempt to warm-up today…to near or above 80…we may get unstable enough to pop some additional showers/storms. That is a bit iffy but doable I think and then overnight more rain coming.

Here is the HRRR from 7PM to Noon tomorrow.

For timing…0Z is 7PM…6Z is 1AM…12Z is 7AM and 18Z is 1PM

The front will push south of the Metro this evening then stall and perhaps retreat north a bit early tomorrow before getting shoved back to the south for good. Hence the rain chances and with a VERY soupy atmosphere from the ground upwards…locally heavy rains will again be likely in some areas especially from KC southwards…another 1-2+” wouldn’t surprise me at all. Most likely south of US 36 and from around the Metro southwards.

Beyond that though…next week looks dry and mild to warm. So things will be very nice for awhile it seems.

Have a great weekend! The feature photo is from Trevor Harrison along 87th and 435 on the MO side.

Joe