Joe’s Weather Blog: More rain on the way before things settle down (FRI-9/3)

The timing of the rain ending this morning is working out rather nicely. As I type this the rain is shifting towards the east and south of the Metro…there may though be some additional showers/storms later today and this evening though as the cold front works it’s way towards the KC area.
The weather will again be stormy and wet overnight into the 1st part of the day tomorrow but by Saturday afternoon we should be on a drying trend and gradual clearing trend as well. From there we’re in great shape for Sunday and Monday!
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Forecast:
Today: Variable clouds and seasonable with highs in the lower 80s. A cold front moving into the area later today may spark additional showers and storms scattered about after 4PM or so.
Tonight: A lull for awhile before new rains/storms come in from the west. Locally heavy rain is possible with this too. Lows in the upper 60s
Tomorrow: Rain winds down in the morning and a cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 70s
Sunday and Monday: Fabulous. Cooler mornings and mild afternoons. Low 80s on Sunday and mid 80s on Monday.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Discussion:
With every thing happening with Ida…I didn’t get around to wrapping up some stats from meteorological summer. This is the period from June 1st to August 31st. So as of September 1st we’ve started meteorological fall. We do this because with the various start and end dates of the astronomical seasons…this keeps the data more uniform.
So summer 2021 in KC was a warmish one…warmest since 2012. We ended up with an average temperature of 78.6°. This was the 34th warmest summer in KC weather history.
From a moisture standpoint…
It was the 42nd wettest with 15.11″ of rain at KCI. Here is how the last 20+ years of summer rains have gone. Again you’re results for rain will vary since this is just one point (KCI) where the data is considered “official” for the KC Metro area.
By the way…the 8+ months of the year shape up like this from a precipitation standpoint. (data through yesterday)
We got another almost 1″ of rain overnight that is not in that total.
So far through yesterday this is also our 45th warmest start to a year as well.
Onwards…
More Ida stuff…
There are still around 825,000 without power in LA. There is a slow uptick of the power being returned however. Here is a rough timeline of when folks would get some power back.
Let’s move on from Ida.
Some pretty impressive rains overnight into early this morning.
1-2+” so far.
A cold front west of the area will be moving through later today.
Notice the air to the west of that blue line (the front)…down into the 60s. That’s coming our way.
As we attempt to warm-up today…to near or above 80…we may get unstable enough to pop some additional showers/storms. That is a bit iffy but doable I think and then overnight more rain coming.
Here is the HRRR from 7PM to Noon tomorrow.
For timing…0Z is 7PM…6Z is 1AM…12Z is 7AM and 18Z is 1PM
The front will push south of the Metro this evening then stall and perhaps retreat north a bit early tomorrow before getting shoved back to the south for good. Hence the rain chances and with a VERY soupy atmosphere from the ground upwards…locally heavy rains will again be likely in some areas especially from KC southwards…another 1-2+” wouldn’t surprise me at all. Most likely south of US 36 and from around the Metro southwards.
Beyond that though…next week looks dry and mild to warm. So things will be very nice for awhile it seems.
Have a great weekend! The feature photo is from Trevor Harrison along 87th and 435 on the MO side.
Joe